Redefining Africa Beauty Standards: How Adan Idet transforms the Afro Hair Care narrative, empowers women

In many societies, Afro hair or natural hair as it is commonly called has become unfairly misrepresented. Africans have been encouraged to change their natural hair to conform to Eurocentric beauty standards. Straight hair is seen as more acceptable and tameable, and people with Afro hair are made to feel like their hair is “unkempt”.

Despite this, Afro hair has remained a symbol of strength and pride. It has become a powerful way for black people to express their pride and identity. Idoreyin Ibanga, winner of the 2023 Top 20 Haircare brands in Africa and the 2024 Top 100 Haircare brand, shares how she is changing the narrative of Afro hair in Africa, helping women be confident in their natural roots. She is also a proud Nigerian and the founder of Adan Idet Haircare who holds a B.SC in Mass Communication from IBB University, Niger State, a Diploma in Organic Hair Care Formulations from Formula Botanica UK . in this interview, Adan said she is driven by a mission to empower African women to embrace their natural beauty, celebrate our heritage and help women see the beauty in their roots.

What inspired you to create Adan Idet?

Adan Idet was born from a deeply personal experience that opened my eyes to the beauty and strength of natural hair. In 2017, my daughter’s scalp was burned after a relaxer treatment meant to make her hair ‘manageable.’ That experience showed me the importance of embracing our natural texture. I decided to wear my natural hair to guide her, and in the process, I fell in love with it. I founded Adan Idet to help more African women rediscover pride in their roots and understand that our natural hair is beautiful just as it is.

Your brand stands for African heritage, does your brand get its name from this heritage?

As a Nigerian, my heritage is a part of who I am, and I wanted my brand to reflect that. ‘Adan Idet’ comes from my Akwa Ibom roots, with ‘Adan’ meaning Oil and ‘Idet’ meaning Hair. This name is a tribute to my African identity and the African Hair which symbolises strength, pride, and authenticity. When people think of Adan Idet, I want them to see a brand that stands for Africa and honours the beauty and richness of African hair and culture.

Can you share how Adan Idet is helping African women reconnect and embrace their natural hair?

Adan Idet is more than just a hair care brand, it’s a movement to empower African women to reconnect with and take pride in their natural hair. Our products are specifically designed for Afro-textured hair, making it easier for women to care for and embrace their unique textures. By addressing common issues like breakage and brittleness, we’re helping women celebrate their natural beauty.

What challenges did you face while transitioning to natural hair, and how have those experiences shaped the development of your products?

My journey to embracing natural hair was filled with challenges, from detangling difficulties to finding products for Afro-textured hair. I wanted our products to address the real struggles faced by African women. For instance, our leave-in conditioner includes ingredients specifically chosen to soften Afro-textured hair, making it easier to manage without compromising health. Every product we offer reflects the needs and stories of African women, ensuring they feel understood and supported on their natural hair journey. Once I am uncomfortable with a product I don’t push it into the market.

How do you approach continuing education, for women to have pride and maintain this natural hair?

Through our social media channels, we provide tips and techniques on caring for Afro-textured hair, dispelling myths that it’s ‘unmanageable.’ We also partner with trichologists and dermatologists to give women accurate, expert-backed information on hair health.

What would you say to women, who believe the African natural hair is un-tamable?

To every African woman who feels her natural hair is untamable, embrace it. Our hair isn’t meant to conform to Western beauty standards. It’s uniquely African, and that’s something to be proud of. There’s nothing wrong with black hair, we need to stop seeing it as something to tame.

Looking ahead, how do you see Adan Idet changing the natural hair care industry, in terms of cultural significance?

The future of Adan Idet is about fostering a cultural shift that begins with our youngest generation. I envision a time when African children grow up seeing their natural hair celebrated, and parents actively teaching them to love and care for it. By focusing on young people, we’re helping to build a future where African hair is embraced as a symbol of cultural pride. I believe Adan Idet can show that African hair, is beautiful and powerful.

