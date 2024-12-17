PFAs key to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential, future prosperity – Abimbola

Abimbola Sulaiman, executive director, Investment & Strategy, Access ARM Pensions Limited explains the power of the new PFA

One big event that shaped Nigeria’s pension industry in 2024 was the coming together of Access Pensions Limited and ARM Pensions Managers (PFA) Limited, forming a big entity called Access ARM Pensions Limited. Having grown to become the second largest Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) by assets, the Company promises to leverage its transformative power to deliver value to clients. Modestus Anaesoronye in this interview with Abimbola Sulaiman, executive director, Investment & Strategy, Access ARM Pensions Limited explains the power of the new PFA, growth strategies and plan for contributors. Excerpt:

What new value are you offering contributors following the merger, and how do you ensure your PFA stands out from the competition?

The merger has significantly enhanced the value we offer to our clients. Our expanded digital and physical presence, coupled with cutting-edge technology, enables us to optimize our operations and deliver exceptional service. The integration of top industry talent has further strengthened our expertise and capabilities. As a member of the Access Corporation, we leverage the Group’s extensive resources to provide best in class solutions for retirement planning and overall financial wellness, setting us apart from the competition.

Post-merger, how are you aligning the investment strategies of both entities to create a unified approach and drive growth?

The two institutions that merged share a strong investment management pedigree and remarkably similar philosophies. This alignment provides a solid foundation for creating a unified approach. Consistent with our investment philosophy, we are committed to delivering top-quartile returns guided by two core principles: long-term, fundamental, value-driven investing and robust risk management. Our strategy focuses on maintaining a deliberate balance between risk and return, ensuring sustainable growth for our stakeholders.

With more assets under management after the merger, what adjustments have you made to your investment portfolio to manage the increased size and diversity?

The growth in assets under management has heightened our focus on alternative assets, enabling us to direct investments towards economic impact and development that enhances portfolio returns while further diversifying our asset base. We have also strengthened our risk management framework, utilizing advanced analytics and stress-testing techniques to identify potential vulnerabilities and enhance the portfolio’s resilience. Additionally, as part of the Access Corporation, we leverage the group’s extensive networks and expertise to unlock a broader range of investment opportunities, positioning us for sustainable growth.

How do you balance delivering strong returns with managing risk, particularly in light of the current economic challenges in Nigeria?

We balance delivering strong returns with managing risk by adopting a disciplined investment approach given the dynamic nature of the Nigerian macro-economic environment. Our approach emphasizes long-term investments backed by rigorous research, ensuring sustainable growth. Additionally, diversification across asset classes and sectors enhances resilience against economic uncertainties. By continuously monitoring the macroeconomic landscape, we adapt our strategies to navigate challenges while consistently delivering above-average returns.

Technology is transforming modern finance. How are you leveraging tools like data analytics to optimize investment strategies and enhance outcomes for contributors?

Technology is at the heart of modern finance, and we are fully committed to leveraging its transformative power to deliver value to our clients. Through significant investments in advanced data analytics, we can deeply analyze complex market trends, uncover emerging opportunities, and make informed decisions to optimize our investment strategies. This enables us to enhance returns while maintaining the stability and security that our clients rely on.

Transparency and accountability are vital in pension management. With the growth in your assets, how do you ensure these principles are consistently upheld?

Transparency and accountability are cornerstones of effective pension management, and we prioritize them to maintain the trust and confidence of our clients. Our robust governance framework ensures comprehensive oversight and monitoring, while regular disclosures offer detailed insights into our investment activities and portfolio performance. By providing easy access to accurate and timely information through our digital platforms and physical locations, we empower our clients to make well-informed decisions about their pensions.

What key trends are you observing in Nigeria’s pensions industry, and how is your company preparing to adapt to these changes?

The Nigerian pensions industry is experiencing significant evolution, driven by trends such as the increasing importance of technology, rising demand for personalized services, and a growing need for innovative asset classes. We are proactively adapting to these changes by investing in digital transformation initiatives to ensure seamless account management and enhancing our platforms to deliver personalized investment advice and improved customer engagement. Additionally, we are collaborating with stakeholders to develop diverse asset classes that drive better investment returns. Our commitment remains steadfast: to empower our clients with the best solutions for retirement planning while delivering exceptional customer experiences.

The industry is becoming increasingly competitive. What strategies do you have to stay ahead, particularly against smaller, more agile PFAs?

At Access ARM Pensions, we understand that staying ahead in a competitive industry requires a commitment to innovation, agility, and exceptional customer service. We are continually investing in advanced digital technologies to enhance operational efficiency and improve the customer experience. We also prioritize talent development and acquisition to ensure our team remains at the forefront of industry expertise.

Additionally, our relationship with Access Corporation provides us with unparalleled advantages, including an extensive geographical presence across Nigeria, cutting-edge technology infrastructure, proven treasury expertise, robust risk management capabilities, and access to a growing international ecosystem. These strengths enable us to deliver flexible, responsive, and personalized solutions that set us apart, ensuring we meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.

With your expanded capacity, how are you leveraging economies of scale while still delivering personalized services to contributors?

With our expanded capacity, we have invested in cutting-edge technology and streamlined processes to boost efficiency while enhancing the overall customer experience. These advancements allow us to maintain the delivery of personalized services, including dedicated customer support and tailored financial planning advice.

In addition, our clients now benefit from increased access to both physical and digital touchpoints, ensuring they receive seamless, high-quality services that meet their unique needs anytime and anywhere. At Access ARM Pensions, we are unwavering in our commitment to exceeding our clients’ expectations by combining the advantages of scale with a personalized touch.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for the role of PFAs in driving Nigeria’s economic transformation?

We envision a future where Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) drive Nigeria’s economic transformation by providing a stable, secure, and sustainable source of long-term capital. PFAs have the potential to leverage their assets to support key sectors such as infrastructure, agriculture, and housing, while also fostering financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and overall economic growth. We are confident that through effective collaboration with the government, regulators, and other stakeholders, PFAs can help unlock Nigeria’s full economic potential, driving prosperity, stability, and a brighter future for all Nigerians.

Share