PDP’s growing popularity in Lagos shows people are tired of APC – Otegbola

Otegbola Adedeji is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos and former chieftain candidate of the party in Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA). In this exclusive interview with INIOBONG IWOK, he spoke on the chances of the party’s candidates in the 2023 general election, especially the Lagos West senatorial candidate Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland.

What are the chances of Olajide Adediran, PDP’s gubernatorial candidate in Lagos?

Adediran’s chances are very bright in Lagos, the margin which Jandor would win Sanwo-Olu will be so wide that he can’t be manipulated. Secondly, being an indigene of Lagos, gives him advantage, he is a prince, he came from them, he knows all their secrets and how they used to rig us out in the past.

Also, a lot of people in APC came to join us here in PDP. Look at the way his rally is going; it shows he is serious about the election and I believe by the grace of God he would win.

The internal crisis that has plagued the party in previous elections is still there; would this not work against his chances?

It would not. When the issue first started people were aggrieved, but as an educated person he has called all the leaders and the issue is resolved now.

When the party picks a candidate, it is left for us to support him hundred percent and that is the support we are giving him. We are optimistic; he is going to win by the grace of God.

What is your take on INEC and the role of BVAS in this general election?

INEC is doing their best; we also believe they can do more. We thank Buhari for BVAS, because it would reduce rigging to bearest minimum.

So, the only thing I can say is that the Electoral officers should be up right, PDP and Otunba Adewale do not want you to add to their votes, but don’t remove our votes. It is certain and everybody can see that we are winning the elections.

What are the chances of Segun Adewale, PDP’s candidate for Lagos West?

The chances of PDP, Segun Adewale are very bright; Adewale is a philanthropist even before he joined politics he has been there for the poor masses, the less privileged in the society.

Even cutting across his senatorial district, he has given scholarships to students to study in universities, and other tertiary institutions, given boreholes to several communities.

He recently paid for a caesarean session for a woman even when he did not know the woman.

His chances are bright, even the blind know that he is the best candidate we have. He has assisted youth that are into politics financially.

But he is contesting against former deputy governor, who would be a strong opponent. Can he win?

Have you seen her campaigning and how many local governments? Otunba Adewale has been going round donating and meeting people in each local government area in Lagos West. He gives youth money when he comes. I want to tell you that Adebule is relying on Asiwaju’s support. They are somewhere now thinking how they would rig us out, but I want to tell them that this time around we are ready for them. It would not be business as usual.

How are you mobilising for him in your constituency?

I am one of his key coordinators for Oshodi/Isolo, I have several ward coordinators under me, who are very close to the people. I mean every ward coordinator have 10 people under them, because the good thing Adewale has done is make people love him the most. Even if they want him more than any other candidate; even if they have a chance to put him there without voting for him they would do that.

They said they rigged him out in the past, what gives him in the past, what gives him confidence now that he would win?

Everybody knows even outside Lagos that APC doesn’t win elections without rigging. The last election Adewale contested he won out rightly.

He won about seven local government areas already, before the APC people came with their trick to increase the number of their votes and say they won.

Even when we got to court, can you believe the judge said he lost his result sheet given to him?

Adewale said the Judge told PDP to sue him.

Our optimism this time around is coming from BVAS that was approved; you know that there would be an online part of the results and the hardcopy, this time around there would not be an excuse that you lost the result sheet.

Can you believe in my constituency in Isolo where APC scored 11,000 votes, PDP scored 29,000 votes in the 2015 senatorial election when Adewale last contested.

This was the result in several local governments’ areas, until it remained about three local governments’ areas when they changed the result.

We went to court but nothing came out of it, but this time around it would not be like that, we know their tricks and we would wait for them.

Are you not bothered about violence which have characterised elections in Nigeria?

It is true, intimidation is there which has been part of their game all along, but this time around it would be different we are ready for the battle.

We would be having about 50 members of the party with their camera recording what is happening sending it to the air immediately.

We would work with online media houses, even the electorate; we have told them after voting wait let them count your votes.

We have our modalities and we don’t have to release it to the public. We are tired of the state of affairs; you can see the rate at which people are moving out of the country.

What is the acceptance rate of PDP in your constituency?

Very high, now we are buying fuel at the rate of N300 or more, from the price they met it at N140, especially if you are buying at black market.

Look at the rate at which the masses are suffering if we continue like this, I don’t know where the country would end up, that is why PDP changed their slogan to PDP-rescue Nigeria.