PDP reconciliation cannot be total because there are sworn moles in the party – O’Dairo

Seye O’Dairo, dental surgeon, is a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State and the campaign director general for the PDP gubernatorial candidate in the state for the 2023 general election. In this exclusive interview with INIOBONG IWOK, he spoke on the state of the nation, assessing the Bola Tinbu administration, among other issues. Excerpt:

What is your assessment of the current federal administration?

Assessment of Tinubu’s administration cannot be different from the views of the majority of Nigerians. Go to the street that we call the people’s parliament and ask them same questions. It’s been sorrow, tears and blood across Nigeria.

God bless the soul of Fela Anikulapo for that historic song. It’s even worse now, I add grief, sorrow, tears and blood across the country because of inept ability and capacity to do the job. You can’t give what you don’t have. He has tripled Nigerians’ suffering from his predecessor that handed power to him just less than a year and half. That is unprecedented in Nigeria’s history. Even birds are not singing in the morning anymore or the cock crows in the morning because farmers cannot grow their feeds anymore because of unabated insecurity. All national indices for growth is in red because of incompetence of the APC government since inception. Trust me; ask any reasonable Nigerian on the street to rate this government on a scale of 0 to 100. I will give them 5percent because they haven’t polluted the air Nigerians breath. If they have the capacity to seize the air we Nigerians breath; that’s remains the only benefit for themselves and their families. If they could stop that, they wouldn’t hesitate to do it. That is how inhumane this present government is to the Nigerian people.

There is an increase in the pump price of petrol again despite the harsh economy. What is your take on the situation?

We knew the government was up to their tricks as usual with the increase in pump price because there has been speculation of an intending increase.

The President is the minister of petroleum and many elder statemen and stakeholders have asked him to come out to tell Nigerians the current situation and happenings in that sector because Nigerians are in the dark. What is the current state of the two refineries we have? What is the output of these two refineries? What quantity is exported and total revenue generated from it? There are statements that some of our crude has been sold upfront. If truly, what is the financial state of the sold crude and balance sheet? What new infrastructural impact was it used for in the last administration and in this one? What is the percentage of crude oil now left for sale to sustain the country since we are oil dependent country? How much of crude are you allocating to Dangote refinery and at what price which must be affordable since you’re selling Naira to the company? To me, he is now a better alternative, so we can have the premium spirit flowing in all the stations across the country. All these questions beg for an answer. The day the economic and financial crimes commission (EFCC) focuses on the cash cow of the nation, the NNPCL, I can tell you that Nigerians will start getting it right because that institution needs to be investigated. The day the NNPCL and the DisCos are thoroughly investigated and loads of people are prosecuted and jailed no matter how high they are, then we will start to move this nation forward. Nigerians are easy going, happy people, very forgiving and accommodating. All they are asking for is affordable power, fuel and social amenities that won’t let them break a bank. You will see a prosperous nation. Is it difficult to ask? But when you have a draconian, totalitarian, oligarchy, fascist all in one kind of government like we’ve had since 2015, you can’t expect positive changes because the government are far from the people.

The Tinubu administration has charged some hunger protesters with treason, while many people arrested are still unaccounted for. How do you react?

It’s just so sad we found ourselves in this mess by the same people who mobilised uniformed Nigerians to protest against oil subsidy, which was very reasonable at that time in 2012 only to now turn around and give a massive blow to their hopes, thinking these were the true progressive not knowing they were the real regressive. The judge that charged peaceful protesters for treason needs to be investigated by the National Judicial Commission. A protest that was pre informed to the government including the Nigerian Police Force to protect them. Did they see them carrying arms or going to the Villa to change government? Like I said, we are in a draconian government. It’s just a big shame that the current president who has been masquerading as a democrat has now unveiled himself for all to see. The NBA should rise up and defend these innocent Nigerians. How many Boko Haram suspect or terrorist have these judges prosecuted and sent to jail? The government should release all these protesters and revert the judgement because it’s a constitutional right to protest and be protected in Nigeria as long as you don’t carry arms and cause violence.

Gani Adams wrote a public letter, accusing the President of insensitive to the suffering of Nigerians and that his reforms made people poorer. What is your assessment of what he said?

Iba Gani Adams just spoke the simple truth to power. He has a duty to his people and being a Yoruba leader as well having so much pressure that he needs to speak out had to do the needful which I highly applaud him. He has truly spoken like a generalissimo. There is nothing he said in that write up that is not the truth. Only those who like you will tell you the truth.

He is only telling the president that with the little time left, he better make a change. Is that not better than those eating crumbs and telling him all his well. Are those not the president real enemies. It’s just unfortunate the president has not learnt from history of bootlickers around him. It’s only the brave ones that can correct and speak the truth to power. These people are not hungry. They can buy a litre at even N10, 000 per litre but how many people have the means. Some people have to speak out and tell the truth to government because they have burdens of people soliciting for help daily on their hands.

If the society is happy, people would not grieve and be hungry. This present government has derailed from the start and has refused to accept. Kudos to Iba Gani Adams for saying it as it is.

The spate of insecurity is worsening with killings and adductions daily; are you satisfied with the administration’s handling of the situation and what can be done?

The government under Buhari, a retired general, failed to curb it even after he promised that within six months of his administration, insecurity would be a thing of the past. Ask him and the current president, where are the Chibok girls and hundreds of other girls and people abducted when they were in government? These were their songs during their campaign against Goodluck Jonathan. Today, Nigeria’s security situation is worse off under their regime. That insecurity has escalated from the North East to North Central, South East, South West and South-South. Royal fathers, women, children, farmers and travellers are kidnapped and maimed even after paying ransom. Today, part of Zamfara is being held by terrorists and they collect taxes. Government won’t look at that, it’s innocent protesters or freedom fighters they cowardly go after. It’s just embarrassing. As long as we don’t have state police, the insecurity situation may persist. Only police that knows the nitty-gritty of his state can deal with insecurity. Someone who is from the North will not know my neighbourhood more than an indigene and vice versa. As far as I am concern, this present government is complacent about insecurity in the country. Even though I will appreciate the Nigerian army who are there in the battlefield fighting, that we are not run over by terrorists, but we have seen videos of many of the soldiers complaining of insensitivity of the government even with them risking their lives.

Today, I don’t even think the Nigerian government are in good cordial relationship with some of the West African countries and thus, collaboration against insecurity will be impeded. This President thinks the seat of power is only for extravagance and luxury. You don’t grow fat in that office. It’s a difficult job if you really want to get the job done and move the country forward. You can enjoy luxury after you leave office. Where is the Nigeria in his government and the federal character principles? These are some of the reasons Nigeria is where it is today. The People’s Democratic Party has always maintained federal character and gender equity in their dealings, because diversity is a blessing. There are great brains in all part of the country and that is why both in national football and the leagues, you have diversity. That has helped America and Britain today. But here in our country, we wouldn’t want to accommodate ourselves.

North, South, East, West want to suppress themselves or suppress an ethnic group, how can such nation prosper. The day we know that Nigeria is the most blessed nation with our population and diversity and we start respecting and acknowledging, we are all equal before God and man whether I am in the minority or in the majority, then we are ready for progress.

Nothing has been heard from Lagos PDP after the last reconciliation meeting and some members have also come out to dissociate themselves from that reconciliation. What is the true situation of things now?

It’s not true that some members dissociated themselves from the reconciliation. Any member of the party that dissociates himself from any reconciliation is nothing short but a mole that wants disunity in the party. Reconciliation is ongoing just like the national are doing same. Yes, reconciliation may not be 100percent. Even our Father God cannot even think of reconciling Satan to heaven. So, who are we? There will always be some individuals that are not and will never want the progress of the party because they’re sent from the opposition to destabilise our party. So, can you now force a horse to drink water when you take it to the river? We know some moles and we are profiling them as we progress; because they are much interested in reconciling back to their sponsors from APC. I can tell you that the PDP Lagos is marching forward gradually and we will get there soonest.

The Patriot met with the President and are demanding new constitution and some Nigerians are also calling for restructuring. What is your take?

I was privileged to be at the Patriot yearly lecture in remembrance of the late legal guru, Prof Ben Nwabueze early this year and this was proposed to major political stakeholders in the country. Again, it was emphasised at another meeting I attended on June 12 in remembrance of late Chief MKO Abiola.

So, we were expecting that the communique and documents will be presented to the president which I’m happy it has been done by this noble and respected group. One thing is to do your part, another thing is for the government of the day to follow it up. As we speak today, Buhari never for once opened the document of the national conference which was painstakingly drafted by Nigerians across board when he was in government. I pray the President will take this seriously because for me, if this is the only thing he can do to give him a new clean slate. He better jump at the opportunity. If he doesn’t, he has added another stain on himself because history will not be kind with him. He better restructure the country ASAP because it will change the mood and narrative of the people and the economy for the better like a twinkle of an eye. It’s going to be magical, trust me, that when we know equity, justice, fairness and progress has come to the populous black nation in the world.

Edo governorship election is here, many people are saying it is imperative that people of the state vote wisely in view of bad governance in Nigeria today. What is your take?

The upcoming Edo State governorship election will be a litmus test for this administration. Edo State and Edo people know whom they want as their governor. So, manipulating or enforcing someone who they didn’t vote for will boomerang if the Federal Government tries and imposes an unpopular candidate on them. I read the governor has made a statement that the REC and the Police Commissioner are like opposition mercenaries.

I hope this is not true. Edo is a peaceful state and I give kudos to Governor Godwin Obaseki for his giant stride and his achievement.

I can only encourage the Federal Government to be neutral and be fair in that election because we don’t want Edo that has been enjoying peaceful coexistence to be in flames all because of some unscrupulous and selfish politicians.