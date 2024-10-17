Our vision is to be a leader in providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions that drive Nigeria’s growth and development-Suleiman

Nabil Suleiman, General Manager of Jubaili Bros Nigeria in this interview with BusinessDay spoke on how his company strive to stay ahead of the curve by offering cutting-edge solar technologies, collaboration with reputable Tier 1 international brands; strategies that have contributed to the company’s growth, among others. Excerpts:

Can you provide an overview of Jubaili Bros and its role in Nigeria’s solar energy market?

Jubaili Bros is a well-established name in the power solutions industry with a rich history of delivering quality and reliable energy solutions across multiple regions. With over 45 years of expertise, we have expanded our footprint to Nigeria, playing a vital role in the country’s energy landscape. Our solar division was established as part of our commitment to sustainability and innovation. In Nigeria, we provide high-quality solar power systems catering to residential and commercial sectors. Our offerings include a diverse range of solar products, such as photovoltaic (PV) panels, inverters, batteries, and complete solar power solutions. We are dedicated to addressing Nigeria’s energy needs and bridging the energy gap with clean, renewable power options.

What trends do you observe in the Nigerian solar energy sector, and how is Jubaili Bros positioning itself to leverage these trends?

The Nigerian solar energy market is experiencing significant growth driven by increased awareness, rising fuel costs, and a demand for reliable power solutions in both urban and rural areas. Key trends include the growing adoption of hybrid solar solutions, an increase in the demand for energy storage systems, and the rising popularity of pay-as-you-go (PAYG) solar financing models. Jubaili Bros is strategically positioned to leverage these trends through our focus on innovative products, strategic partnerships, and flexible financing options. We have a robust distribution network, and our local presence enables us to provide customized solutions that align with these market trends.

How do current regulations impact your operations, and what changes would you like to see to support the solar industry?

Regulations play a pivotal role in shaping the renewable energy sector in Nigeria. The Electricity Act of 2023 has liberalized the electricity market, creating opportunities for projects such as mini-grids and grid-connected solar systems, which align with our commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions. Furthermore, the reduction of import tariffs on solar panels has made it easier and more affordable for us to offer competitively priced solar products, benefiting both residential and commercial customers. However, to further support the solar industry, we would like to see a reduction in duties on energy storage systems. Additionally, infrastructural improvements that facilitate the implementation of feed-in tariffs would be essential for encouraging more investment and enhancing energy accessibility.

What innovative technologies or solutions is Jubaili Bros implementing to enhance solar energy efficiency and customer satisfaction?

At Jubaili Bros, we prioritize innovation and strive to stay ahead of the curve by offering cutting-edge solar technologies. Our product portfolio includes advanced hybrid inverters, smart energy management systems, and efficient battery storage solutions. We also utilize remote monitoring systems that allow customers to track energy usage, optimize performance, and receive timely maintenance alerts. Furthermore, we are exploring the use of AI-driven analytics to enhance the efficiency and lifespan of our systems, ensuring customers achieve maximum returns on their investments.

Who are your primary customers, and how do you tailor your offerings to meet their specific needs?

Our primary customers include residential homeowners, commercial enterprises, agricultural businesses, and industrial clients. Each segment has unique energy requirements, and we tailor our solutions to address these specific needs. For residential customers, we offer affordable and compact solar home systems. For commercial, Oil & Gas and industrial clients, we design custom solar power solutions that can handle higher loads and integrate seamlessly with existing power infrastructure. These solutions depend on the available space, load requirements, operation time and others.

How does Jubaili Bros incorporate sustainability into its business practices and product offerings?

Sustainability is at the heart of Jubaili Bros business philosophy. We are dedicated to Minimizing our carbon footprint by promoting renewable energy solutions and Implementing eco-friendly practices throughout our operations. Our products are engineered for high efficiency and longevity, significantly reducing waste and environmental impact. A prime example of our commitment to sustainability is our investment in our manufacturing hub in Nigeria, where we installed a 200 kWp solar system paired with a 300 kWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). This setup not only optimizes performance but also harnesses renewable energy, allowing us to reduce reliance on conventional power sources and further our mission of sustainability. Through these initiatives, we strive to lead by example in the renewable energy sector

Can you discuss any strategic partnerships that have been crucial to your success in the Nigerian solar market?

Strategic partnerships play a key role in Jubaili Bros growth and success in the Nigerian solar market. We collaborate with reputable Tier 1 international brands, including JA Solar, Victron Energy, Goodwe, and BYD, allowing us to provide top-tier solar products that meet the diverse needs of our customers. These alliances enable us to leverage cutting-edge technology and quality assurance, ensuring that our offerings stand out in a competitive landscape. On the local front, we have established partnerships with financial institutions to provide flexible financing options, making solar solutions more accessible to a broader audience. This approach not only empowers our customers to invest in renewable energy but also fosters the growth of the solar market in Nigeria. By combining our strengths with those of our partners, we can drive innovation, enhance customer satisfaction, and contribute to the overall development of the renewable energy sector.

What is your vision for the future of Jubaili Bros in Nigeria, and what role do you see solar energy playing in the country’s energy landscape?

Our vision is to be a leader in providing reliable and sustainable energy solutions that drive Nigeria’s growth and development. We aim to expand our solar footprint by offering more comprehensive solutions, including larger-scale solar projects for communities and commercial ventures. We see solar energy playing a transformative role in Nigeria’s energy landscape, reducing dependence on traditional power sources and contributing significantly to energy security. By championing innovation and investing in local talent, Jubaili Bros aspires to contribute meaningfully to a cleaner, more energy-efficient future for Nigeria.

