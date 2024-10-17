Our swift and effective response to any solar energy request solidifies our position as market leader – Jammal

RABI JAMMAL, Group General Manager of JMG Limited in this interview with BusinessDay spoke on the distinguishing marks of his company; some projects and initiatives of the firm; factors that have contributed to the company’s growth, among others. Excerpts:

What distinguishes JMG Solar Solutions from other players in the Nigerian solar energy market, and how has the company maintained its competitive edge?

JMG Solar Solutions differentiates itself by offering products from world-leading brands such as LONGi Solar panels, known as the world’s leading supplier of Solar PV solutions; Deye, renowned globally for high-quality lithium batteries with a 10-year warranty and reliable solar inverters; and Must Solar, recognised by professionals for their high-frequency inverters. By integrating these top-tier brands into our extensive portfolio, JMG can handle every aspect of solar projects, from installation to maintenance, and even optimize existing power systems with smart grids or on-grid solar solutions. Additionally, our large network of suppliers, technicians, and professionals across Nigeria ensures that we can respond swiftly and effectively to any solar energy request, solidifying our position as a market leader.

Can you share some key projects or initiatives that JMG Solar Solutions has undertaken in Nigeria, and what impact have these had on the communities or sectors they serve?

One of the most important initiatives JMG embarked on is integrating solar PV solutions into its headquarters, facilities and offices. This was a critical step to cement our commitment to energy efficiency and solar power. The project is ongoing, and we aim to complete installation by Q4 2024. Additionally, we are engaged in various projects which focus on reducing diesel consumption for our clients by combining solar power generation with existing diesel-powered equipment. This hybrid configuration enables energy users to generate their power needs with high fuel efficiency.

What are the key factors that have contributed to JMG Solar Solution’s reputation as one of the best solar energy companies in Nigeria?

We have deep knowledge of the energy dynamics in Nigeria. Over the years, JMG has supplied over 2GW of combined output to the residential, commercial, industrial and administrative sectors. Our 25+ years of experience in the power sector gives us a unique insight intothe energy needs of our customers. This enables us to tailor our solutions to deliver solar power systems which are highly efficient and reliable. The other factor which enhances our reputation is our widespread service coverage across the country. With maintenance hubs established in many major cities, we are able to respond to critical emergencies promptly; thereby reducing critical downtime and improving the uptime of our systems.

How does JMG Solar Solutions address the unique energy needs of different regions in Nigeria, particularly in remote or underserved areas?

While we have an extensive technical coverage of all major cities in Nigeria, JMG is taking incremental steps to grow its solar business. We want to make sure that our team always delivers on the promise to enhance energy efficiency in homes and businesses. Therefore, we started integrating solar solutions to our existing customer portfolio which are located in major cities such as Lagos, FCT, Kano, and Port Harcourt. However, we have plans to serve undeserved areas as part of our CSR strategy. Energy access is one of the core areas of our CSR plan for the coming years. We will be pinpointing initiatives designed to enhance community access to electricity.

What are the most significant challenges JMG Solar Solutions faces in the Nigerian solar energy market, and how is the company overcoming these obstacles?

One of the primary challenges in the solar energy market is access to low-cost financing. There is immense potential to reduce the carbon footprint of Nigeria through solar power integration. However, Naira devaluation and rising interest costs have increased the cost of these systems. Offering energy as a service will reduce the burden on consumers and allow them to pay for solar power as they use it rather than upfront investment. To implement such services, there is a need for an enabling environment offering lower finance cost on solar equipment and reliable hedging instruments which will allow us to offer longer rent agreements at stable rates. With more access to sponsored financial tools, we will be able to convert a higher number of energy consumers to solar power.

Looking ahead, what are the strategic goals for JMG Solar Solutions in Nigeria, and how does the company plan to contribute to the growth of the solar energy sector in the coming years?

Our strategic goals for solar energy in Nigeria start with market penetration. We want to leverage on our large customer network to increase awareness on the benefits of solar power systems in reducing fuel consumption, pollution, and operational costs. This will increase the likelihood of our customers in adopting solar power.This strategy integrates our core business model with renewable energy. It aims to expand our reach in the solar energy market and ultimately grow the solar power sector as we integrate more conventional power users with renewable energy.

JMG solar solutions has strategically partnered with leading solar technology companies allowing us quickly to learn from their expertise while tailoring our solutions to the Nigerian market.Our goal is to provide balanced hybrid power systems for industries requiring substantial energy and offer complete solar solutions for sectors ready to transition entirely to renewable energy.We aim to deliver solar power excellence in Nigeria ,with a focus on affordability and advanced storage solutions as new technologies emerge.The future looks bright ,with tremendous growth expected in the solar sector driven by innovations in battery and inverter technologies.For more information about our solar division, please visit our website at https://www.jmglimited.com/solar.

