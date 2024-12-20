Our hotels are offering delightful choices for guests this festive season – Karl Hala

Karl Hala, group general manager of the hotel group

With a combined 947 rooms, across different categories and other facilities and service offerings, Continental Hotels Group, operator of Lagos Continental Hotel and Abuja Continental Hotel, is a big player in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

In this interview, Karl Hala, group general manager of the hotel group, shares plans on making the festive season memorable for the guests, juicy offerings, fun activities, New Year offerings, among others.

How are you celebrating the festive season at your Lagos and Abuja hotels?

We are celebrating the joy and magic of Christmas.

We have curated festive experiences brimming with delightful activities and treats designed to make your holiday season truly unforgettable. Both Lagos Continental and Abuja Continental are presenting enticing Christmas packages for guests who seek to celebrate the festive season in style.

Both hotels are poised to provide memorable Christmas experiences in 2024, focusing on exceptional dining, entertainment, and relaxation offerings.

While Abuja Continental highlights cultural experiences and local traditions, Lagos Continental will showcase grand culinary events with diverse offerings. Both hotels promise delightful choices for our holiday celebrations.

What are the festive packages on offer?

The Christmas packages include; enchanting lobby celebrations, gourmet dining experiences, festive accommodations, entertainment and activities for all ages, exclusive wellness packages, and New Year’s celebrations.

Do the packages include accommodation?

Yes. Our guests can luxuriate in our elegant rooms and suites adorned with special holiday-themed decor, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for the festive season.

What about dining experience for the guests?

They will experience exquisite dining with a buffet on Christmas Eve and a grand Christmas banquet on Christmas Day. Guests can enjoy a lavish spread of traditional and contemporary dishes crafted by our top chefs, including options catering to vegetarian and vegan diets, with a focus on both local and international cuisines.

Are there entertainment offerings for the guests and families?

Both hotels will host live music, cultural performances, and family-friendly festive activities. Special visits from Santa Claus for children will ensure joyous experiences for guests of all ages.

What about wellness offerings?

Yes.Guests can indulge in exclusive holiday family fun activities at our Ladi Kwali Sports Village in Abuja and our spa in Lagos, offering relaxation sessions and treatments designed to rejuvenate amidst the holiday bustle.

Are there special events to welcome the New Year?

Absolutely. Guests are invited to extend their celebrations into the New Year with exclusive events and parties at either Hotel, welcoming 2025 in style.

How would you describe your hotels in Lagos and Abuja?

The Continental Hotels in Lagos and Abuja epitomise luxury and lifestyle hospitality in Nigeria. Together, they boast 947 elegantly designed rooms and suites tailored for unparalleled comfort, each offering a unique experience that reflects the rich culture and diversity of Nigeria. These hotels are ideal destinations for both business and leisure travellers.

What are the facilities at the hotels?

Our hotels feature state-of-the-art banquet and event spaces, with a total of 5,000 square metres dedicated to hosting an array of events. This includes pillar-less ballrooms that can accommodate up to 3,500 guests, making them perfect for large conferences, weddings, and corporate gatherings. Additionally, we offer an impressive selection of culinary options across 12 restaurants and bars, providing both local and international cuisines.

What about the Ladi Kwali Sports Village?

The Ladi Kwali Sports Village is a vibrant facility designed to promote health and wellness. It serves as a hub for team bonding and competitive exercises for conference delegates, featuring courts for Pickleball and Padel, plus facilities for volleyball, football, squash, and tennis. This space not only encourages fun and creativity during brainstorming sessions but also fosters teamwork and collaboration, ensuring guests enjoy their downtime.

It is also open for guests this festive season.

Share