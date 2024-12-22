Our emphasis in wealth management is on creating strategies that are both resilient and flexible – Ojenike

Kemi Ojenike, a trained lawyer, who has since diversified into structuring financial plans for clients. In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, she spoke on her trainings, her passion, what her job entails, her efforts to ensure the satisfaction of clients, among other issues. Excerpts:

Can you tell us about your professional background and experience in wealth management?

I started my professional journey as a trained lawyer, spending over a decade building a career in the legal profession. This foundation provided an excellent backdrop for my transition into wealth.

management. Through my legal practice, I gained an in-depth understanding of the structures, potential risks, and challenges families face in managing wealth effectively. These insights became instrumental when I began leading the Meristem Family Office.

Today, I specialise in crafting holistic strategies that preserve not just financial assets but also the often-overlooked, yet critical intangible assets—such as human, intellectual, and values capital.

These elements are vital to a family’s ability to thrive across generations. My work is rooted in the belief that wealth goes beyond numbers; it’s about building a legacy of purpose, resilience, and continuity.

Walk me through your process for developing a comprehensive financial plan for a new client?

My process always begins with active listening. Understanding a client’s goals and concerns—both spoken and unspoken—is key to creating a successful plan. I work to uncover not just the

immediate financial needs but also the values and aspirations driving their wealth journey.

The next step is a thorough assessment of their financial situation, taking stock of assets, liabilities, income streams, and risk appetite. From there, I collaborate with them to craft a customised, forward-thinking plan. This includes setting clear, measurable goals, defining investment strategies, and creating a robust framework for managing both tangible and intangible wealth.

Transparency, ongoing communication, and education are key to this process. It’s not just about delivering a plan—it’s about empowering clients to understand and confidently engage with their wealth journey.

How do you factor in current economic trends when making investment recommendations?

Understanding economic trends and their implications is non-negotiable in wealth management, particularly when dealing with multigenerational wealth. Our approach is inherently long-term, focused on positioning portfolios to withstand economic shifts and deliver consistent performance over time.

We analyse a wide range of factors, including market conditions, interest rates, inflation trends, and geopolitical events, to gauge their impact on client portfolios. However, the emphasis is on creating strategies that are both resilient and flexible, while aligning with the client’s goals and risk tolerance.

Describe a time when you had to juggle competing client priorities. How did you manage your time effectively?

In my work, managing competing priorities is a constant reality. For instance, when serving a family, you’re not just managing a single relationship—you’re navigating the dynamics of different individuals across generations. Each member often has unique priorities, perspectives, and expectations, which can sometimes lead to conflicting approaches or goals.

In such situations, it’s critical to take a strong yet supportive role that encourages collaboration and rallies the family around their shared values and objectives. I focus on identifying common ground and facilitating communication that bridges generational divides.

Time management is critical. I ensure that every task is prioritised based on urgency and long-term impact, and I delegate where necessary to ensure steady progress.

How do you handle stress, especially during volatile market conditions?

Market volatility is an inevitable part of wealth management, and staying grounded during such times is key. I manage stress by focusing on the long-term vision and ensuring our decisions are

driven by solid, data-backed analysis rather than emotional reactions.

Given our focus on generational success, we view short-term market fluctuations within the context of broader market cycles and long-term goals. This perspective helps us remain steady and strategic, even in challenging periods.

Our strong research team is instrumental in this process. They ensure we have the insights needed to provide sound advice and adjust strategies when necessary. Additionally, I maintain open communication with clients, providing them with clarity and reassurance so they feel supported, even in uncertain times.

On a personal level, I strive to be deliberate about how I manage my time and energy during high pressure moments. Balancing professional demands with intentional self-care allows me to approach challenges with a clear and focused mindset.

Can you give an example of a time when your financial advice significantly impacted a client’s life?

I once worked with a client who was an incredibly hardworking individual with a strong saving habit but lacked awareness of investment opportunities. Their money was essentially idle, and they weren’t sure how to make it work for them.

After understanding their goals and aspirations, I guided them in creating a straightforward investment plan that aligned with their values and risk tolerance. Over the years, they built a robust and diversified investment portfolio that transformed their financial outlook. What struck me most was how transformative such a small step was for them. This client had been yearning for guidance for a long time but didn’t know where to begin. Seeing their progress has been deeply fulfilling—few things are more rewarding than being the catalyst for someone’s financial empowerment and an answer to their long-standing prayers.

What is the mission and vision of your social enterprise? And how does your organisation create impact?

Beyond my work helping families secure their future across generations, I am deeply committed to creating meaningful societal change as a co-founder of The Destiny Trust.

For over 12 years, our mission has been to rescue children at risk and unlock their potential through education, technology, and the arts. By equipping children with these tools, we empower them to break free from the cycle of multigenerational poverty and become architects of their own futures.

Our vision is a world where every child—regardless of their background—has access to quality education, essential skills, and the support needed to achieve their full potential. To achieve this, we run integrated programs that address children’s most pressing needs, including education, shelter, nutrition, healthcare, protection, and skills acquisition.

Education, in particular, stands at the heart of our efforts. We believe in its transformative power to not only shape individual lives but also drive societal progress. Education provides children with the knowledge, confidence, and critical thinking necessary to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to their communities. By combining this with access to technology and creative expression, we help children expand their horizons and build brighter futures.

How do you measure the success of your initiatives?

Success, for us, is measured in lives transformed. It’s in the story of each child whose life trajectory shifts from hopelessness to one of promise and potential. Each child rescued from illiteracy, homelessness, hunger, abuse, or crime represents a victory not just for our organisation but for the society they will one day contribute to.

The impact of our work is evident in the children who now defy the odds. Take, for example, a child who once scavenged for food amidst refuse dumps. Today, that same child crafts innovative tech solutions to combat child hunger. Or consider the formerly homeless, out-of-school children who roamed the streets, now university undergraduates and emerging young leaders helping to rescue others from similar circumstances.

These stories are both a measure of our success and a challenge to us. They push us to reimagine new, better ways to serve and invest in solutions that swiftly and sustainably uplift more children.

They also remind us of the power of collaboration, inspiring us to forge partnerships that expand our impact and foster the education, well-being, and empowerment of countless more children.

For us, success is a future where every child has the opportunity to thrive, and their stories of transformation fuel our commitment to that vision.

How do you inspire and motivate your team to stay committed to the social mission?

What values are most important to you when building a team?

Whether supporting families across generations or helping children from disadvantaged backgrounds, the work we do is monumental, requiring unwavering commitment. From the very start, I emphasize the importance of understanding the “why” behind our work. When the team is deeply connected to our mission, they see beyond tasks—they see the lives transformed because of their efforts.

In wealth preservation, for instance, the stakes are incredibly high. It’s not just about managing assets—it’s about securing the livelihoods of the immediate family, future generations, and even

the communities and employees tied to well-managed businesses. The ripple effect of getting this right or wrong is profound.

On the social enterprise side, the motivation is clear: what would become of a child left abandoned and hopeless without intervention? What opportunities are unlocked when that same child is offered a chance at a dignified life? These tangible outcomes keep us focused, even on challenging days.

Beyond the mission, I deeply value my team members and prioritise demonstrating that appreciation in every possible way. I’m fortunate to work alongside brilliant individuals, and I

believe in fostering their growth and well-being. For me, building a team is about striking a balance between technical competence, emotional intelligence, and personal care. When people feel valued, they give their best—not just for themselves but for the larger purpose we all share.

How do you balance empathy and practicality in your leadership style?

I believe leadership thrives at the intersection of empathy and practicality. While it’s essential to understand and connect with the needs and perspectives of my team and clients, it’s equally important to make grounded, data-driven decisions that propel us toward our goals.

For instance, when navigating sensitive family dynamics in wealth management or addressing critical issues in our social enterprise, I ensure my decisions are informed by both the human and strategic dimensions. Empathy allows me to build trust and rapport, while practicality ensures progress is made without compromising on results.

The key is maintaining equilibrium. Excessive empathy might delay necessary decisions, while over-practicality could alienate those involved. I strive to integrate both in a way that fosters collaboration and keeps the focus on outcomes that benefit everyone.

Have you encountered resistance to your ideas or initiatives? How did you handle it?

Resistance is a natural part of change, and I’ve encountered it frequently in my work. As a family wealth advisor, many of the strategies I propose—like prioritising intangible assets or adopting forward-thinking governance structures—are not always familiar to clients. Families may resist these approaches, either out of habit or fear of change.

Resistance often doesn’t manifest as outright refusal but as hesitation or procrastination. I

recognise these subtle signs and approach them with patience and persistence. Education plays a big role. I take the time to explain the benefits, share relevant examples, and gently guide clients toward action without unnecessary pressure. Their success is deeply personal to me, and I know that meaningful change requires time and trust.

In our social impact work, resistance can arise from partners, communities, or even logistical hurdles. Here, we’ve learned the value of picking our battles. Collaboration is our default approach—we invite stakeholders to join us in finding solutions and remain flexible enough to adjust course when necessary. However, we’re also clear about our non-negotiables. When resistance conflicts with our core mission, we’re not afraid to stand our ground or pivot in ways that keep our goals intact.

What legacy do you hope your social enterprise will leave behind?

Beyond the legacy of transformed lives and children thriving despite the challenges of their birth, I want our work to stand as proof of the power of intentionality and resilience. I hope it inspires others to see that meaningful change starts with what they have, where they are.

Too often, people wait for perfect conditions or abundant resources before taking action. Through our work, I want to show that positive impact begins with a decision—a commitment to do something, however small, and to persevere, especially when the journey becomes uncomfortable or inconvenient.

The true legacy is not just in the lives touched but in creating a ripple effect that encourages others to step into their own spheres of influence, knowing they too can make a difference. It’s about demonstrating that change is possible and achievable when purpose meets action.

What does “success” mean to you?

For me, success is defined by creating positive, lasting change—leaving people and situations better than I found them. Whether it’s helping a family preserve and grow their wealth across generations or guiding a child from homelessness to a life of opportunity, success lies in the enduring impact of my work.

It’s about building solutions and structures that extend beyond immediate gains to create a legacy of empowerment and possibility. Success is the willingness to tackle the hard, inconvenient, and often strenuous tasks required to achieve outcomes that truly matter.

Ultimately, success is living with purpose—using one’s talents and resources to serve something greater than personal needs. It’s about creating pathways for others to thrive, ensuring that the work we do continues to make a difference long after we’re gone.

