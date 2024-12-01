Nigeria must improve infrastructure, ensure energy reliability, tax incentives to grow SMEs – Okey-Ejieke

Jeremiah Okey-Ejieke, fintech expert and Growth & Partnership manager, Africa, Weltrade, has over ten years of expertise in CFDs trading and revenue growth. Passionate about empowering individuals and businesses in the financial markets and specialises in forging strategic partnerships, driving client acquisition, and developing innovative solutions tailored to the African market. Amid the high-cost-living in the country, in this exclusive interview with INIOBONG IWOK, he revealed how Nigerians can tap into opportunities in the financial market to earn extra income; he also assessed the job creation strategies of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration. Excerpts:

Amid the high unemployment rate, what is your take on the job creation strategies of the Bola Tinubu administration?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration has emphasized structural reforms, such as removing fuel subsidies and unifying the exchange rate, aimed at improving the business climate and attracting investments. However, for meaningful job creation, the government must implement targeted initiatives, such as public-private partnerships for industrial expansion, diversifications in other sectors to increase exports and reduce dependency on oil, vocational trainings for youths in emerging sectors, and incentivizing foreign direct investment (FDI) in labor-intensive industries. While the reforms are promising, their success depends on their effective execution and monitoring.

Many believe the President Bola Tinubu administration should focus on providing soft loans to SMEs to grow the economy and create jobs. What is your take, and what should the government be doing?

Soft loans to SMEs are crucial for stimulating economic growth, as SMEs contribute significantly to employment and GDP. The government should partner with banks to provide these loans at favorable terms, coupled with capacity-building programs for business owners. Additionally, regulatory bottlenecks hindering SME operations should be addressed.

The administration could also prioritise improving infrastructure, ensuring energy reliability, and offering tax incentives to SMEs to foster their growth and sustainability.

What are the significant opportunities to trade and earn in the Spot market given the high cost of living?

The Spot market offers diverse income-generating opportunities, including: Spot Currency trading, leveraging currency volatility for profit. Synthetic indices trading 24/7 with predictable patterns, especially for risk-controlled strategies. Copy trading clients and beginners can mirror experienced traders’ strategies to earn while learning. Spot and futures trading in commodities, stocks, or indices for potential long-term returns. Educational programs and mentorship can help individuals understand these options and manage risks effectively.

Why do many people lack adequate information about the CFDs market opportunities, and what can be done to change this?

The lack of information stems from misconceptions, fear of scams, and insufficient educational outreach. To address this, there have to be; awareness campaigns using digital platforms, seminars or workshops, and partnerships to disseminate accurate information.

Regulation; stronger enforcement against fraudulent schemes will boost public confidence. Education: Financial literacy programs and accessible trading courses should be prioritized. Platforms like AGX TEC/Weltrade can play a key role in educating Nigerians about legitimate CFDs trading opportunities in the market.

What opportunities do Weltrade advanced trading solutions offer Nigerians?

Weltrade offers several innovative solutions, including copy trading system. Anyone or beginners can replicate expert traders’ strategies on synthetic indices, gold and currencies. IB masters level program, affiliates or partners referring clients can earn competitive commissions from clients’ that they refer.

Loyalty cashback program: active traders receive cashback rewards, enhancing their profitability. These solutions empower Nigerians to generate additional income streams, reduce trading barriers, and access global financial markets efficiently.

What was the seminar organised by AGX TEC/Weltrade in Lagos recently about, and are you taking it to other parts of Nigeria?

The AGX TEC/Weltrade Lagos seminar focused on educating participants about opportunities in the CFDs market, particularly Synthetic Indices, Gold and the copy trading system. Attendees gained insights into trading strategies, risk management, and leveraging Weltrade’s solutions for successful trading.

There are plans to replicate this seminar in other regions of Nigeria to broaden outreach and impact within the next 24months, ensuring more Nigerians are equipped with the right trading knowledge and skills to explore the financial markets. For example, on 14 December, 2024 AGX TEC/Weltrade will be in Abuja and by next year 2025 we will be in other cities across the country.

Security has always been an issue for traders in stocks and other assets in the financial market. How can that be dealt with?

To enhance security for traders, the following measures are critical: Regulated CFDs brokers: Traders should use platforms licensed by reputable financial authorities. Secure Platforms: Ensure CFDs brokers employ advanced encryption and two-factor authentication to protect user accounts.

Risk management tools; brokers should offer tools to limit exposure. Education, teaching people and traders about avoiding scams and safeguarding their credentials can prevent vulnerabilities. By prioritising these measures, trust and participation in the market can grow significantly.

What exactly are CFDs, and why should Nigerians consider trading them?

CFDs, or Contracts for difference allow traders to speculate on price movements of financial assets electronically such as stocks, currencies, commodities, and indices without owning the underlying asset. Nigerians should consider trading CFDs because they offer money making opportunities by speculating in rising or falling markets. Leverage multiply trading potentials with smaller capital. Diverse opportunities; acess global markets from one platform.

medium through one can hedge his funds against inflationary risk. With proper education and risk management, CFDs can be a powerful tool for income generation and diversification.

How does AGX TEC equip Nigerians to become proficient in trading CFDs?

AGX TEC offers a comprehensive CFDs trading educational program that includes; structured training, beginners and advanced courses covering market analysis, trading strategies, and risk management.

Mentorship guidance from experienced traders. Practical exposure, hands-on trading through simulated accounts before transitioning to live trading and even mentorship with LIVE funded accounts. Insights; regular market updates and economic cycle analysis to help traders make informed decisions. Our goal is to ensure that every client is well-equipped to trade profitably and sustainably.

What are the common mistakes beginners make in CFDs trading, and how can they be avoided?

Some of the common mistakes that beginners make include; over-leveraging, using too much leverage without understanding its risks. Lack of education, Jumping into trading without proper knowledge, mentorship and practice.

Emotional trading, allowing fear or greed to dictate decisions. Neglecting risks management; Failing to use tools like stop-loss orders. To avoid these, AGX TEC emphasizes comprehensive training, mentorship, and disciplined trading practices.

How does AGX TEC/Weltrade help Nigerians overcome their skepticism about the financial market?

AGX TEC addresses skepticism through; education. Dispelling myths and misconceptions with fact-based training. Success stories; showcasing real-life testimonials from successful traders.

Transparent processes, explaining how trading accounts are managed and trades executed. Seminar and outreach which includes, regular events to engage and inform the public about safe trading practices. This holistic approach builds confidence and encourages participation.

What advice do you have for someone looking to start trading CFDs or the financial markets but is unsure where to begin?

Anyone looking to start must first

Enroll in reputable training programs like those offered by AGX TEC. Practice first by using a demo account to understand the mechanics of trading. Start small, begin with a modest capital and start practicing what you learn with utmost discipline. Use a trusted platform. Trade with reliable CFDs brokers like Weltrade and seek mentorship, learn from experienced traders to shorten your learning curve. and patience and discipline are essential for long-term success.in

