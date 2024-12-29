Nigeria must focus on a comprehensive strategy to drive its digital future – Guobadia

Oswald Osaretin Guobadia is one of Africa’s foremost Digital Evangelists.

A seasoned Business Transformation Expert with experience in helping organisations in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors drive operational excellence and revenue growth, as well as forge strategic partnerships whilst navigating complex business environments through a relentless focus on innovation within the African landscape. With close to three decades of robust experience spanning multi-million-dollar, large-scale infrastructure projects to trailblasing policy development that is shaping Africa’s promising digital landscape, Oswald continues to create value for stakeholders across borders and cultures.

In addition to his portfolio, he recently served as the Senior Special Assistant to the former president on Digital Transformation, in this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME he spoke about Digital Evolution and the global business Environment. Excerpts:

How would you define a successful digital transformation strategy for Nigeria, considering its unique challenges and opportunities?

I appreciate this question as it helps set the tone of this important conversation. The first step is understanding which digital transformation we have experienced, are currently experiencing and about to embark on. When we evaluate, we will understand what has worked or not. We cannot equate Nigeria’s journey with that of Estonia or other advanced economies; our context is vastly different. Nigeria is grappling with significant infrastructure deficits, which places us behind in the digital race. Therefore, it is critical to know where we stand on a digital evolution timeline, which comprises several previous, current, and future digital transformation instances. Essentially, in a country’s development, it is crucial to look at the entire digital developmental path within a digital evolution framework and map their evolutionary trajectory toward digitalization. This holistic approach will ensure that we are not merely adopting trends but are strategically advancing our capabilities.

What are your top 3 priorities for accelerating digital transformation in Nigeria within the next two years?

To drive and implement an effective digital evolution plan for Nigeria, we must focus on a comprehensive strategy that addresses key pillars of development. This approach necessitates aggressive investment in robust digital infrastructure to enhance connectivity and accessibility nationwide. Concurrently, we must implement collaborative policies that foster innovation and create an environment conducive to growth. Critical to this plan is the activation of human capital through targeted education and skilling initiatives in strategic alignment with our national goals.

This holistic approach encompasses what we term the T3Ps: Technology, Policy, Process, and People. By integrating these elements, we can create a synergistic ecosystem that propels Nigeria’s digital evolution forward, positioning the country as a competitive player in the global digital economy.

How do you plan to bridge the digital divide and ensure equitable access to technology across all regions and socio-economic groups in Nigeria?

Bridging the digital divide requires a deep understanding of the challenges at hand. At DigitA, we emphasize what we call the ‘commonality of why’—a collective understanding of the goals. The digital divide encompasses both access to technology and digital literacy, which should be viewed as the ability to comprehend and utilize these tools effectively. With Nigeria’s population nearing 200 million, low digital inclusion results in a diminished total addressable market (TAM); as we transition to a digital economy, we risk losing market size if we do not increase access through provisioning devices and enhancing comprehension. The long-term concern is that in the near future, a country’s poverty line may share coordinates directly with its level of digitalisation. To combat this, I propose aggressive investments in partnerships, what we call the “Big tent” at DigitA. This could involve public-private partnerships to lay fiber optic cables, expand mobile broadband coverage, explore satellite-based internet options, expand the national power grid and promote renewable energy solutions, such as solar power, to improve connectivity in remote areas, reduce the cost of digital devices like smartphones, laptops, and data plans through subsidies, and prioritize mobile first options in digital technologies.

Additionally, fund research, education and training that incorporate tech skills into basic curricula—learning to read should also mean learning to navigate the digital landscape. Lastly, we should co-develop market-creating policies supported by government investments in partnership with the private sector to ensure widespread access.

What emerging technologies (AI, blockchain, IoT, etc.) do you believe hold the greatest potential for Nigeria’s growth and development, and how can we leverage all emerging technologies that possess vast potential for driving Nigeria’s growth?

For instance, AI can be instrumental in addressing issues of digital inclusion within governance structures; it serves as a powerful tool for problem-solving across various sectors. Blockchain offers transparency and security solutions that can enhance trust in transactions while IoT can optimize resource management. However, to effectively leverage these technologies, we must execute a comprehensive digital evolution plan that assesses our current position on each technology’s evolutionary path. Do we have the necessary resources? Have we completed the requisite transformations along AI’s evolutionary journey? These questions are vital as we strategise our approach.

How would you foster a culture of innovation and encourage the growth of the Nigerian tech ecosystem? To foster innovation in Nigeria’s tech ecosystem, a multifaceted approach is essential. This strategy hinges on the co-development of market-creating policies that not only incentivise creativity but also robustly protect intellectual property rights. Such an environment must be conducive to cutting-edge research in academia while simultaneously encouraging calculated risk-taking and experimentation in both startups and established companies.

A prime example of this approach is the UNDP’s Timbuktoo program, which is pioneering a continent-wide initiative to stimulate innovation. This program focuses on three key areas:

Establishing “unipods” – ideation and creativity centers across the continent. Creating country-based thematic hubs for incubation and acceleration of entrepreneurial activities and providing catalytic funding. By emulating and adapting such comprehensive strategies, Nigeria can cultivate a vibrant tech ecosystem capable of not only competing but thriving on a global scale. This holistic approach, combining policy, infrastructure, and funding, is critical for positioning Nigeria at the forefront of technological innovation in Africa and beyond.

What are your thoughts on the role of public-private partnerships in driving digital transformation initiatives?

Collaborative coordination of our digital plan is essential for success. Both public and private sectors have critical roles in developing a shared vision—the ‘common why’—and executing policies that support transformative initiatives. By leveraging the strengths of both sectors, we can create synergies that drive impactful change.

How would you address the challenges of data security, privacy, and sovereignty in the context of digital transformation?

Addressing these challenges necessitates building robust infrastructure alongside comprehensive policies and processes tailored for stability and security. Africa should consider data sovereignty from a continental perspective: where should data centers be established? What local systems must be developed? Are we investing in continent-wide Large Language Models (LLMs) and Large Action Models (LAMs) for AI? These considerations will help ensure that Africa retains control over its data while fostering regional cooperation. Our leaders should be engaging at the AU on how to execute on the Africa Digital evolution plan through organizations like Smart Africa.

What are your plans for improving digital infrastructure (broadband connectivity, data centres) across the country?

The Nigerian government is actively working on improving our digital infrastructure by creating a special vehicle dedicated to driving investment and deployment efforts across broadband connectivity and data centers. The question is how can we assist this broad vision to ensure successful execution.

How can we leverage data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve public service delivery and decision-making?

The first step is digitising our existing paper-based systems; after all, paper cannot do digital! Transforming government processes into digitised formats will lay the groundwork for implementing advanced analytics and AI-driven decision-making capabilities.

How would you build and lead a high-performing team of digital transformation experts?

Developing a high-performing team in the digital sector requires a strategic approach to education and talent development. The integration of digital skills into basic education curricula is fundamental to building a strong foundation for future technology leaders.

To achieve this, we propose:

1. A presidential mandate for the Ministry of Education to incorporate technology education alongside core subjects like history and economics.

2. A deliberate initiative to accelerate digital skills training, outpacing the current “Japa” trend (brain drain).

3. Reframing the “Japa” phenomenon as a strategic opportunity to position Nigerian digital talent globally.

This approach serves a dual purpose: it addresses the immediate need for digital literacy while positioning Nigeria as a global exporter of skilled digital professionals. By cultivating a tech-savvy workforce from the ground up, we can create a sustainable pipeline of talent that not only serves domestic needs but also contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth through remittances and knowledge transfer.

How would you foster effective collaboration between government agencies, the private sector, and academia on digital transformation initiatives?”

It is critical to understand that all stakeholders are integral members of the ecosystem with essential roles in planning, resourcing, funding, and executing our digital strategy. Collaboration is key; it begins with a “big tent” approach where all stakeholders come together to discuss problems collectively while reaching consensus on objectives. Ultimately all stakeholders will be engaged and remain informed.

How would you advocate for policies and regulations that support the growth of the digital economy in Nigeria?

This area has been my focus recently—policies are foundational to driving both digital advancements and economic growth. There is no industry that thrives without supportive policy frameworks; thus, advocating for forward-thinking regulations is essential. DigitA is currently working with the UNDP Timbuktoo initiative to develop a policy approach that will not only look to harmonize policies on the continental level but also train and enable entrepreneurs to develop the ability to mobilize and advocate for their sub-sectoral requirements. A key challenge lies in the perception gap between policymakers and innovators. While entrepreneurs see Disruption as progress, policymakers often view it as Displacement – a problem to be solved. This misalignment can impede innovation. To address this, we must foster ongoing dialogue between policymakers and industry practitioners. This collaborative approach is essential for crafting policies that are both forward-thinking and practical, enabling growth while addressing legitimate regulatory concerns.

By bridging this gap, we can create a regulatory environment that nurtures innovation while addressing societal needs, ultimately driving sustainable economic development in the digital age.

How would you manage the social and economic impacts of digital transformation, including job displacement and the need for reskilling/upskilling the workforce?

This major question deserves its own research paper! History shows us that technology has consistently transformed economies while displacing workforces—Consider the paradigm shifts brought about by the mass production of paper, which revolutionized information capture, or the introduction of the printing press, which fundamentally altered communication methods.

Today, we face a similar inflection point as we transition from paper-based systems to digital platforms. The adage “paper cannot do digital” encapsulates the imperative for this shift. However, this transition necessitates a strategic approach to human capital development.

Education plays a pivotal role in addressing these challenges. A deliberate and intentional focus on reskilling and upskilling is essential, particularly in equipping our youth to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the global digital economy. This proactive approach to workforce development is critical for maintaining economic competitiveness and social stability in the face of rapid technological change.

What are the biggest challenges facing Nigeria’s digital transformation journey, and how would you propose we overcome them?

There are no shortcuts or leapfrogging in this journey; elephants can’t leap! The only way to eat said elephant is one bite at a time—patience is key here. We need a comprehensive 10–15-year strategy for our digital evolution that transcends political administrations; this must be established as a national priority. I said this earlier, in the near future, a country’s poverty line will share coordinates with the level of digitalisation. It does not matter what natural resources you have; you will be a poor country. It is said that Data is the new oil, I hope not, we cannot afford to make the same value chain mistakes.

Describe your leadership style. How do you stay informed about the latest trends and developments in the field of digital technology?

My leadership style is people centric and a unique blend of collaboration and analysis—imagine a programme manager with a penchant for pace, precision, and persistence. As a technology engineer with a degree in biology, my brain often takes me on unexpected journeys that serve as tools for problem-solving.

Picture this: I’m knee-deep in crafting a policy framework, and suddenly my mind wanders to OSPF routes or the intricacies of osmosis. These seemingly unrelated concepts become mental tools, helping me approach complex issues like digital literacy rates among minority groups from fresh angles. It’s as if my thoughts are playing a game of mental hopscotch, but each hop brings a new perspective to the task at hand. It then becomes fun explaining this new perspective to the team – no whiteboard, glass, window, or wall is safe.

To stay ahead of the curve, I’m constantly devouring books and podcasts. But here’s my secret weapon: I’ve infiltrated some seriously brainy WhatsApp groups. These digital think tanks are like having a research department in my pocket—only cooler and with more emojis. They do the heavy lifting, sharing cutting-edge research that keeps me informed and inspired – you know yourselves, thank you.

