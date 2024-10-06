Nigeria can increase food production by leveraging technology – Oke

Timi Oke, CEO, AgroEknor, recently participated in the King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA) 2024 Kingsweek virtual conference themed, ‘Achieving a secure Nigeria by 2030’.

Timi Oke, CEO, AgroEknor, recently participated in the King’s College Old Boys’ Association (KCOBA) 2024 Kingsweek virtual conference themed, ‘Achieving a secure Nigeria by 2030’, where he highlighted some of the things Nigeria can do to attain food security. JOHN SALAU spoke with Oke. Excerpts:

How can Nigeria unlock her food security potential through technology and resource optimisation?

In the quest to secure food for Nigeria’s growing population, it is clear that a new approach is required. The agricultural sector, long recognised as the backbone of the Nigerian economy, has suffered from underinvestment, infrastructural deficits, and a lack of technological innovation. At the heart of this revolution is AgroEknor, a company dedicated to transforming agriculture through sustainable practices and cutting-edge technology. As Nigeria’s population is projected to reach 206 million by 2030, my perspective on resource optimisation and technological deployment offers a pragmatic, forward-looking blueprint. During the recent 115th anniversary of King’s College Lagos, I shared some strategies for enhancing agricultural productivity, ensuring food security, and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

What do you consider as Nigeria’s strategic imperative for resource optimisation?

Nigeria currently has an arable land area of roughly 36.9 million hectares, and over 100 million people living in rural areas. I pointed out during my address that these vast resources; land and people are underutilised, and I believe that a focus on maximising their potential is crucial. I advocated for a strategy of impact-driven backward integration. This approach focuses on making agriculture rewarding for the farmers, who are the backbone of the agricultural industry, while simultaneously investing in innovations that increase farm yield and reduce labour hours. Farmers are the pillars of Nigeria’s food security, and we must ensure they have access to the tools and resources that will allow them to thrive. That includes access to affordable inputs like fertilizers and seeds, as well as training in best practices and new technologies. This training must be facilitated through extension services, which have historically been weak in many parts of Nigeria. Also, the state and local governments have a critical role to play. They have to adopt a mix of traditional and contemporary impact tools to enhance agricultural productivity. This includes providing safety nets to ensure that farmers remain committed to sustainable production practices, even in the face of climate-related challenges and market volatility.

How critical is technology deployment to unlocking productivity?

Technology is the single most important tool that can solve Nigeria’s agriculture challenges. The two key areas where technology could have an immediate and lasting impact are increasing productivity and reducing agricultural waste. Nigeria suffers from low productivity per hectare, often trailing behind other developing nations. However, modern agricultural technologies, including precision farming, field sensors, and remote-sensing technologies, offer immense potential to increase the average yield per hectare. These tools allow farmers to monitor soil conditions, optimise irrigation, and ensure that inputs are used efficiently. Moreover, Nigeria experiences a high level of food waste, particularly during the post-harvest phase. Investing in storage facilities and upgrading the country’s food transport networks will help mitigate these losses. Therefore, both government and private-sector investments in the rehabilitation of redundant food transport infrastructure are required, and this should be paired with efforts to reduce food spoilage through innovative storage solutions, such as solar-powered cooling systems. Private-sector participation in agricultural transformation is also crucial, and I believe partnerships between companies like AgroEknor and the governments to create public-private models that benefit both smallholder farmers and large-scale producers will go a long way in mitigating the challenges along the value-chain. These collaborations would ensure that smallholder farmers have access to cutting-edge technologies, enabling them to grow beyond subsistence farming and become integral players in the national food production chain.

What would you say should be Nigeria’s responsibility in preparing for 2030?

As Nigeria looks toward 2030, ensuring food security is a national imperative. I believe that achieving this goal will require a concerted effort on the part of both the public and private sectors. I will therefore advocate for increased government investment in research and development (R&D) related to agricultural technologies and techniques that are appropriate for Nigeria’s unique conditions. My vision is one where digital agriculture becomes a fundamental part of Nigerian farming practices. By leveraging technology, Nigeria can increase food production, reduce waste, and ensure that its agricultural sector remains competitive on a global scale.

Earlier you spoke about the AgroEknor revolution in the agric sector; can you highlight some of the recent contributions?

This year, AgroEknor launched YieldPro – technology enabled farm monitoring platform for increased yield per hectare, data collection and end to end traceability of cultivation activities. Last quarter, under AgroEknor’s FEEP and Springboard project, we distributed inputs and subtle palliatives to over 2,000 farmers enrolled in AgroEknor’s FEEP initiative. The Springboard project initiated by AgroEknor in partnership with Olutoju was rounded off on Thursday, September 12, 2024, and aims to sustain the economic and social impact achieved through the Springboard project. Both organisations agreed to establish a robust network for continued support and mentorship of beneficiaries. AgroEknor is going to facilitate access to financial services, entrepreneurship resources, and health services, and will partner with local institutions to ensure project components are integrated and implemented, just as we plan to conduct regular monitoring and evaluation to assess impact and inform improvements. By taking these steps, we will ensure the project’s benefits continue to support participants and their communities.

What is the Springboard project all about?

Springboard project is a joint endeavour launched in April, 2024 and has been instrumental in assisting female agro processors in the states of Kano and Jigawa, empowering these women by equipping them with the essential tools and resources needed to cultivate sustainable livelihoods. As we celebrate the successful conclusion of our partnership with Olutoju on the Springboard Project, I am thrilled to reflect on the impactful journey we’ve shared. The Springboard project emphasised the importance of focusing on women’s economic empowerment during the three-month intensive training activities held in the course of the project. Together, we have made significant strides in advancing inclusive and sustainable agriculture, empowering female agro processors in Kano and Jigawa States to drive economic growth and community development. In the course of the program, both organisations were able to unlock opportunities for women to access resources, build financial stability, and thrive by bridging the gender gap in the agricultural workforce. Our comprehensive support program, spanning consumption support, financial literacy, life coaching, health insurance, and financial linkages, has been a game-changer for these women and their communities.

