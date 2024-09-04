‘My philosophy is to create fragrances that honour Nigerian heritage’

Samira Bello is a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Skin Silk by Meerah and ÀÁDÙN, a perfume brand

Samira Bello is a serial entrepreneur, founder and CEO of Skin Silk by Meerah and ÀÁDÙN, a perfume brand. She holds a bachelor of engineering in biomedical and medical engineering from Kings College, London and studying for a bachelor in law at the University of London, both in the United Kingdom. In this interview with Stephen Onyekwelu, she takes us into the story behind ÀÁDÙN, a revolutionary perfume oil company based in Nigeria. Excerpts

Can you share your journey into the perfume industry? What inspired you to start your brand at such a young age?

My fascination with scent began in childhood, inspired by the emotional power of fragrances. This passion grew into an interest in perfumery, where I experimented with scented oils to create unique, expressive fragrances.

This led to the creation of ÀÁDÙN, a brand that goes beyond just perfume to celebrate the deep connection between scent, peace and wellness. ÀÁDÙN reflects my love for the art of perfumery and its ability to bring joy and calm into people’s lives.

What were your first steps in entering the perfume business? How did you navigate the initial challenges?

Entering the perfume business began with a deep dive into research and education. I started by learning everything I could about the art of perfumery—understanding the different types of fragrances, the role of various ingredients and the science behind scent creation. I experimented with blending natural oils, gradually developing my unique fragrance profiles that resonated with my vision for ÀÁDÙN.

Once I had a solid understanding of the craft, the next step was to source high-quality ingredients. I connected with reputable suppliers who provided the purest essential oils and other raw materials needed to create my perfumes.

This step was vital because I wanted to ensure that every product under the ÀÁDÙN brand met the highest quality standards.

Navigating the initial challenges required patience and resilience. One of the biggest hurdles was balancing creativity with the practical aspects of running a business. It was important to learn about product formulation, packaging, branding and the legal requirements for selling perfumes.

Building a brand from scratch also meant dealing with the financial challenges of starting a business. I started small, focusing on creating a few signature scents and refining them before expanding the product line. I invested in marketing, leveraging social media to create awareness and connect with potential customers.

In those early days, there were moments of uncertainty, but my passion for perfumery and the support from my family kept me motivated. Every challenge was an opportunity to learn and grow and with each step forward, ÀÁDÙN became more than just an idea—it became a reality.

How do you source the raw materials for your perfumes? Do you have any particular regions or suppliers you work closely with?

Sourcing the raw materials for ÀÁDÙN perfumes is a carefully considered process, as the quality and origin of each ingredient play a crucial role in creating our unique fragrances. I believe in using only the finest ingredients, which is why I’ve built relationships with trusted suppliers from around the world.

I work closely with suppliers who are known for their expertise in specific regions. By partnering with suppliers passionate about their craft, I can ensure that ÀÁDÙN perfumes have a distinct, high-quality scent profile.

In addition to working with established suppliers, I’m committed to ethical sourcing practices.

I prioritise suppliers who are transparent about their processes and who engage in sustainable and fair-trade practices. This not only ensures the purity and quality of the raw materials but also aligns with ÀÁDÙN’s values of promoting wellness and harmony with nature.

Building these relationships has taken time, but it’s been a rewarding process. It allows me to maintain consistency in the quality of our products while also supporting communities and practices that contribute positively to the environment.

What strategies did you use to introduce your brand into the Nigerian market? How did you identify and target your initial customer base?

I looked at what was currently available, what people were buying and what was missing in the perfume industry in Nigeria.

I emphasised the unique aspects of ÀÁDÙN, such as the use of high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients and the focus on creating fragrances that evoke peace, joy and wellness. I knew that Nigerians appreciate luxury and quality, so I positioned ÀÁDÙN as a premium brand that delivers a sensory experience rather than just a product.

Social media played a critical role in ÀÁDÙN’s introduction to the market. I used platforms like Instagram to showcase the brand’s story, the inspiration behind the fragrances and the quality of the products. I engaged with potential customers through interactive posts, live sessions and by sharing customer testimonials. This helped to create a sense of connection and trust with the brand.

In addition to online marketing, I participated in pop-up markets where I could introduce ÀÁDÙN directly to consumers. These face-to-face interactions were invaluable in building brand recognition and gaining direct feedback from customers.

What is your vision for your perfumery brand over the next ten years? How do you plan to expand and grow your business?

Over the next ten years, I envision ÀÁDÙN becoming a leading luxury perfume brand globally, known for quality, authenticity and the emotional power of scent. My plans include expanding the product line to include candles, body oils and other fragrance-related items. I also aim to enter international markets, starting with regions that value luxury fragrances and deepen our commitment to sustainability and ethical sourcing.

I plan to explore exciting collaborations, build a strong online community of fragrance enthusiasts and open flagship stores in key cities around the world. Additionally, I want to launch educational initiatives to share the art of perfumery and engage in philanthropic efforts, particularly in the areas of mental health and wellness. Through these efforts, I hope to create a lasting and impactful legacy for ÀÁDÙN.

What are some of the biggest challenges you’ve faced in the industry and how have you managed to overcome them?

I’ve faced several significant challenges in the perfume industry. Establishing credibility as a new brand was tough, but I overcame it by focusing on high-quality products, transparency and leveraging customer testimonials.

Sourcing high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients required building strong relationships with reputable suppliers from regions known for their exceptional materials. Balancing creativity with the business side was challenging, so I sought advice, took courses and built a capable team. Navigating the complex regulatory environment was initially daunting, but I managed it by staying informed and working with legal professionals to ensure compliance and product safety.

How do you balance traditional Nigerian scents with modern perfumery trends? Do you have a particular philosophy that guides your creations?

My philosophy is to create fragrances that honour Nigerian heritage while embracing global trends, ensuring quality, authenticity and emotional impact. This approach allows me to craft unique perfumes that are both traditional and innovative.

How has the Nigerian market influenced your brand and what unique opportunities or constraints have you encountered here?

The Nigerian market has influenced ÀÁDÙN by providing rich cultural inspiration and a growing luxury market, creating opportunities for unique and high-quality products. However, challenges include intense competition, infrastructure issues and economic fluctuations. Navigating these constraints requires innovation, strategic marketing and adaptability.

How important is sustainability in your sourcing and production processes? What steps are you taking to ensure your brand is ethically responsible?

Sustainability is vital for ÀÁDÙN. I ensure ethical sourcing by partnering with fair trade suppliers, use eco-friendly packaging, reduce waste and maintain transparency in our processes. These steps help make the brand both high-quality and environmentally responsible.

What advice would you give to other young entrepreneurs who are looking to enter the perfumery or fashion industry in Nigeria?

For young entrepreneurs entering Nigeria’s perfumery or fashion industry, it’s crucial to understand local trends and consumer needs while prioritising high-quality materials and craftsmanship.

Building strong networks with industry professionals and customers can provide valuable support and visibility. Embracing innovation by blending global trends with local influences will set your brand apart.

Efficiently managing resources, especially in the face of economic fluctuations and adopting ethical, sustainable practices are essential. Most importantly, stay resilient and adaptable to overcome industry challenges.