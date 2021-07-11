‘My fashion pieces are art worn as clothes’

Omotayo Rilwan Okoya is one of Nigeria’s enterprising young CEOs and proponent of the World Black Fantasy (WBF). With an international network starting with his base in Dubai, the bundle of talent’s forte lies in fashion, animation, graphic designing and modelling. In the last five years, the Nigerian entrepreneur of international repute has been able to inspire a reawakening in the youthful population through his platforms including clothing and accessories. In this interview, the unassuming CEO opens up on his WBF brand, the inspiration behind it and his many charitable activities, including his environmental initiative.

Why did you choose a career in fashion?

Fashion is not really my career; it is merely a part of what I do in the creative industry. I am a content creator, and sometimes that translates to fashion, animation, graphics, and modelling.

What inspired the name, World Black Fantasy, is it strictly about the Black race?

The idea of Black fantasy started one day in secondary school during our prep night. Right there, I drew an entire fashion collection. Over the years, it became a worldwide thing. The brand is a lifestyle, it is my lifestyle as an individual of the society on a day-to-day basis. At the end of the day, I am also a black man in society so it’s like a story I am telling as an artist, but this is how I am representing myself.

It is not strictly about the Black race, it just means that I am a Black man telling my story from my perspective of the world. There is a story behind everything I produce.

Tell us about the inspiration behind WBF?

My brand is inspired by my passion for creativity, this was what led me into studying animation at the university. It broadens my creative ability, which is represented in my brand. For instance, my designs are not just ordinary designs, they are 3D art to be worn as clothes rather than hung on the wall. They are all limited pieces to preserve their uniqueness.

Many describe your products as unique, can you explain why?

When it comes to WBF, as a 3D artist, I make renders and put them on clothes. I also have a background in graphic design. I learnt while interning. I learnt the software myself, and today I use these designs on my pieces. I push boundaries with this because, in today’s world, 3D in high fashion is very unique. So, when you add 3D designs to high fashion, you get something exquisite, and that is how I push boundaries through fashion.

Against all odds, you have built an international brand. What has been your secret?

Well, my secret to success is passion. I believe whatever you want to do, you need to add passion to it. Honestly, if I did not have passion for what I am doing I would not hold on to my vision for so long. So, the key points in brand building are quality and passion. Today, WBF is an international brand. We are known in Dubai and Nigeria as a brand that among other things delivers dope streetwear pieces.

What challenges did you face while trying to build the brand?

I believe that when you want to start any business, you will go through ups and downs, you will lose money along the way but you just have to be patient, so that you do not lose faith in your vision. Some of the challenges I faced are what anybody who is starting any business would face. Sometimes, I feel like my merchandise is not really selling at the right place, and at times I feel like I am not producing at the right season. I have been running WBF for five years, and it has been tough on me because I was in university while I was running my business. It was tough but I knew I had to focus. Once I was done with university, I registered WBF as a business. The greatest challenge I have faced is consistency because it is key. As of this year, I have learnt how to be consistent and it has been going well.

How easy it is to run a successful business in a foreign country especially as a Nigerian?

Yes, Dubai is a foreign country, but there are still Nigerians there making moves and pushing boundaries. We all make it work.

What are the success highlights of your career as a designer?

In 2020, I produced a collection called ‘Overdue Awakening’. The message behind this collection was that I was tired of people sleeping on me and it is time for them to wake up. Everyone loved the collection, and since then everything has been up for me. Also, at the heat of the Coronavirus pandemic, I produced a small collection called the New World and it also sold out.

Who would you say is your role model in business?

Internationally, Pharrell Williams. I really appreciate the work he has done because he has paved a way for us in the whole creative industry. In Nigeria, I will say Sujimoto.

With a content creation studio in Nigeria and Dubai, where do you see the brand in five years?

I know I produce good quality items, and I know the values of the arts, in five years time, we will be looking at consolidation of the brand’s growth. However, next year, the aim is for WBF to be represented at Paris Fashion Week. With that, in the next five years, the sky is not the limit, we are going to break through the sky and keep shooting for the stars.

What is your upcoming event all about?

This upcoming event on Saturday is a very casual event. I want people to come to have a good time, obviously to see the products physically, so I want to make it available for people in Nigeria to be able to have a hand in my products without paying for international shipping.

What inspired your passion for humanitarian activities?

It is a principle I was raised with. My mother is a pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God and she always gives back to society. I learnt from her to do this from time to time.

What inspired your environmental initiative?

The initiative is in line with the WBF. The concept is to give back to society by making the environment a better and healthier place. We started with the area I grew up in and we are progressing from there. Slowly but surely, Nigeria will become a better place. Once people can stop polluting the environment, you will see the change.

Can you shed light on the initiative?

In Tivoli Gardens, I have a cleanup initiative where people would come around to clean up the waterside.

Is it a one-off event or an annual event on a consistent basis?

Every time I am back in Nigeria, I ensure I do something to better society. I aim to be back frequently, and the goal is to clean the whole of Lagos regularly. But we have to start gradually so that we can grow organically.

What is your favourite fashion accessory?

I would say rings. I like rings and I pay a lot of attention to the details of a ring. This brings us to the 18-karat gold WBF ring in my collection. The logo is at the top of the ring and “World Black Fantasy” is inscribed on the inside.

If you were to describe yourself in three words, what would they be?

Resilient, focused and determined.