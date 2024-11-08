Modupe Elebute-Odunsi leads women healthcare professionals to achieve fullest potential

…celebrates maiden edition of ‘Women In Healthcare Network’ conference

I have always been one who not only loves to celebrate women, but women around the world too, especially Nigerian women doing great things outside the shores of the country. It was why, a few years ago, when Modupe Elebute-Odunsi, CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Chair of the Board of Trustees of WIHCN returned to Nigeria to contribute her quota to improve healthcare in Nigeria, by establishing Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital in Lagos, I was the first to speak with her and share her story with the world. In awe of how exceptionally brilliant she is, and how despite having various options around the world to work, despite her sterling achievements in the medical field, she chose to come back home. Hers for me was a case of ‘japada’ instead of the cliche ‘japa.’ Her centre’s contribution in helping people who would have gone abroad to receive cancer care, to come over to their centre to receive the same quality care is commendable. The fact that people are even flying into Nigeria for healthcare at her centre is even more commendable. From returning to Nigeria till date, she has continued to, not only help to improve healthcare delivery in Nigeria, but she is also ensuring to do more for the sector. In doing more, not long ago, she established the ‘Women in Healthcare Network’ (WIHCN), and on the 1st of November, 2024, the organisation had their maiden conference themed ‘Resilience in healthcare: Thriving through challenges.’ It was an impactful and well attended event.

“WIHCN is a charitable organisation dedicated to empowering Nigerian women working in healthcare. We are an inclusive group across public and private sectors, across all healthcare fields and we encourage membership, both within Nigeria and the diaspora.” She said, adding that “Our vision is to connect, inform and inspire members, ensuring that we provide networking opportunities, enhance access to training and mentorship programmes, and support each other as we forge ahead to increase the female presence in senior healthcare leadership.”

Speaking on the recently concluded event, she said “Our proactive approach to putting these learning curves into practice speaks volumes about our dedication to meaningful change. This is precisely the kind of momentum that will help propel WIHCN’s mission forward and strengthen the healthcare community as a whole.” Modupe said.

This edition of Women’s Hub presents and celebrates the founders of this impactful organisation, even as some shared their experience at the maiden edition of their conference.

Dr Modupe Elebute-Odunsi

Co-Founder and CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital

Founder/Chair of the Women in Healthcare Network

Modupe Elebute-Odunsi is the Co-Founder and CEO of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital as well as the Founder and Chair of the Women in Healthcare Network.

After qualifying from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos in 1986, Elebute completed her postgraduate training in Internal Medicine and Haematology at centres of excellence in London. In the UK, Elebute held Consultant and Honorary Senior Lecturer posts at St George’s Hospital, the National Blood Service, and King’s College Hospital. She also has a well-established private practice at the Spire and Lister Hospitals.

In 2020, Elebute relocated to Nigeria to establish Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital, a world-class “one-stop” centre providing screening, diagnosis and treatment for cancers and other specialist medical conditions. At MRCC, she leads a highly skilled clinical team offering the highest standards of care with the latest treatments and technology including West Africa’s first state-of-the-art TruBeam linear accelerator radiotherapy machine.

Passionate about giving back, Elebute-Odunsi established the Women in Healthcare Network (www.wihcn.org), a platform to support and mentor women across diverse healthcare organisations in both the public and private sectors working in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

Modupe is a member of the American, British and European Societies of Haematology, the British Blood Transfusion Service, the African Organization for Research and Treatment in Cancer (AORTIC), the Nigerian Medical Association, and the Medical Women’s Society of Nigeria.

Why was WIHCN founded and what are your obligations?

Women In Healthcare Network was founded with the goal to have more Nigerian women occupy leadership positions within the healthcare space in order to influence positive decisions through best practices and innovative strategies, that will be beneficial to women’s health and also to help improve the lives of vulnerable women in less developed areas of the country.

My obligations are commitment to resilience, mental well-being, and technological advancement as part of WIHCN’s mission, to demonstrate a forward-thinking approach that can create lasting positive change in the healthcare sector. I must say that WIHCN is also a platform for networking, and collaboration, making mental health support incredibly valuable for healthcare professionals across all levels.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

Well, I will say the first thing is recognising the need for transformation. The awareness for change was the first approach and every other thing aligned based on the initiative and changes we wanted. Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre and Specialist Hospital stands as a remarkable example of this vision realised.

As for driving the change further, I absolutely agree that collaboration is essential. When we have more collaboration, we can achieve more shared goals, and our collective strength amplifies the impact, making sustainable change possible. It’s that synergy which can propel us towards even greater strides in healthcare and beyond.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

The challenges faced by women healthcare professionals indeed reflect systemic issues that extend across industries, yet they are especially impactful in healthcare, where the demands are intense, and the stakes are high. Unequal pay, limited career progression, and work-related stress, compounded by policies that reinforce patriarchal norms, make it challenging for women to thrive and advance in their roles. The struggle to balance work and family responsibilities adds further complexity.

Addressing these issues through gender-neutral policies is crucial. Such policies can help create equitable environments, fostering greater representation of women in decision-making roles at both state and federal levels. By prioritising inclusivity and ensuring women have a stronger voice, we can lay the groundwork for a healthcare sector that values and supports its diverse workforce, ultimately leading to more resilient and effective healthcare systems.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

The Women of WIHCN truly embodies the spirit of transformative change. By uniting to drive social change, provide humanitarian support, foster community development, and advocate for rights and women’s welfare. Our efforts do not only uplift communities but also pave the way for a more informed, resilient, and just society.

This collective commitment makes WIHCN women invaluable allies in shaping a brighter future for women in Nigeria’s healthcare sector. Our work underscores the importance of having empowered women at the forefront, creating a ripple effect that strengthens the entire healthcare ecosystem and fosters sustainable, positive change.

What did you enjoy most about the maiden edition of the WIHCN conference and lessons learnt?

Being part of such a significant platform to champion resilience in healthcare has been both inspiring and empowering. The commitment to translate these insights into action is key, implementing what has been learnt will undoubtedly contribute to sustainable growth and help build a more resilient healthcare sector.

Our proactive approach to putting these learning curves into practice speaks volumes about our dedication to meaningful change. This is precisely the kind of momentum that will help propel WIHCN’s mission forward and strengthen the healthcare community as a whole.

Kemi Ogunyemi

Special Adviser on Health to the Lagos State Governor

Kemi Ogunyemi is the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. She served at terms as a member of the Board of the Lagos State Health Service Commission 2015 to 2023.

She holds a Bachelor of Science with honours degree in Health Services Management from the University of Manchester, UK, a Masters in Nursing and a Masters in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix, Arizona, USA. Furthermore, she also has a doctorate in Health Administration. A nurse with a passion for cancer care, leadership and management in the health sector.

Ogunyemi has held several leadership positions in the UK and US. She was awarded a transformational leadership award at Emory University Hospital in the US in 2011.

In 2013, as the lead nurse and nurse consultant at the Royal Free Hospital, London, she was project lead where she helped set up the first ever nurse-led chemotherapy unit at the Finchley Memorial Hospital, London.

Kemi Ogunyemi returned to Nigeria in 2014 and worked as the director of Nursing at the Cardiac Renal Centre in Gbagada. In the private sector, Ogunyemi was a nurse consultant/ director at Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, in Victoria Island, Lagos. She is the co-founder of Alfo health care initiative, an NGO dedicated to assisting underprivileged women and children to gain access to affordable healthcare.

An avid football fan, Kemi Ogunyemi supports Arsenal Football club. She is married with children and grandchildren.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

Modupe Elebute and I conceived the idea of putting together a network of women in healthcare during a lunch event. She did all the work and birthed WIHCN. It was an automatic decision for me to join as a founding member. My obligation as a founding member is to support and promote the organization’s objectives.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

As a leader in healthcare, I have used my position as the Special Adviser on Health to the Lagos State Governor to enlighten and impact current and future leaders in the healthcare space, on governance, leadership development of skills needed to drive change. We need to continue to market ourselves and be the best in whatever we do.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

Women in healthcare shy away from politics which I think is a mistake. We need to be on the table otherwise decisions will be made for us. We tend to work in silos when we should be collaborating. We need to understand governance more and build our leadership skills.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Extremely important. We can say we are getting there. I say that because WIHCN is growing. There is power in numbers. We need more women to join organisations that look out for their interests.

Obafunmilayo Oridota

MD, Medcort Pharmaceuticals

Obafunmilayo Oridota is a highly accomplished Pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in community pharmacy practice, sales, and marketing.

As the Managing Director of Medcourt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, she oversees the day-to-day operations, contributing significantly to the company’s strategy and growth. Funmi holds a degree in Pharmacy and is an active member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. She is an alumna of Fate Foundation and the Enterprise Development Centre at Pan-Atlantic University, where she received training in Entrepreneurial Management.

Known for her strong academic foundation, excellent communication skills, and dedication to customer relations, Funmi is a respected professional in her field. She completed the Seed Transformation Programme at Stanford University Graduate School of Business, gaining insights into innovation and effective leadership.

Funmi’s passion lies in making a positive impact in the health sector, particularly in the Pharma industry. Committed to upholding quality standards and adopting global best practices, she brings a wealth of expertise to her role, ensuring the availability of quality products and contributing to the company’s success. Her journey reflects a continuous commitment to learning and a drive for excellence in all aspects of her career.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

I joined WIHCN because I am passionate about building a supportive and resourceful community for women in healthcare. I believe that a network like this can empower women at every stage of their careers, providing connections, relevant information, and inspiration that encourages both personal and professional growth. As a founding member, I see my obligations as actively contributing to the network’s growth by sharing my experiences and insights, as well as inviting others who could benefit from or add value to our community. I also feel a strong responsibility to ensure that WIHCN remains an inclusive, welcoming, and responsive space that adapts to the evolving needs of its members.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

As the Managing Director of Medcourt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, I have been committed to cultivating an environment where women are empowered to thrive as leaders and innovators. In my capacity, I’ve taken steps to prioritise gender diversity in our hiring and advancement practices, ensuring that women at all levels in our organisation have access to opportunities for growth. I have also actively provided guidance and support to women in our team as they develop their skills and leadership capabilities.

To drive this vision further, I believe there is a need for more structured mentorship programmes and leadership training initiatives specifically geared towards women in healthcare. Additionally, advocating for policies that support work-life balance and family-friendly benefits can further encourage women to pursue and succeed in leadership roles.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

Women healthcare professionals face a range of challenges that can hinder their career growth and well-being. One primary challenge is the struggle to balance work and family responsibilities, especially in a demanding field like healthcare where long hours and unpredictable shifts are common. Additionally, there are often fewer women in leadership positions, which can limit mentorship opportunities and representation for women aspiring to advance in their careers. To address these issues, organisations can implement shift flexibility and job sharing opportunities that support work-life balance. Offering part-time roles and childcare support for nursing mothers will also be beneficial. Creating mentorship and sponsorship programmes focused on women can also make a significant difference by offering guidance and advocacy from senior leaders. Lastly, create a more inclusive environment where women feel valued and motivated to advance.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organisations like WIHCN are incredibly important because they provide a dedicated platform for women in healthcare to connect, learn, and support one another. In an industry where women often face unique challenges, from work-life balance to representation in leadership, having a network like WIHCN creates a community that understands and advocates for these specific needs. Women in this sector stand to gain valuable mentorship, access to career development resources, and a supportive network that empowers them to advance in their careers with confidence.

While progress has been made, and women’s voices in healthcare are stronger than ever, there’s still more work to be done. Organisations like WIHCN play a crucial role in amplifying women’s voices and inspiring change. Continued collective effort is essential to ensure this voice grows even stronger and leads to tangible, lasting changes across the industry.

What did you enjoy most about the maiden edition of the WIHCN conference and lessons learnt?

Thank you for the opportunity to reflect on the recent conference. I thoroughly enjoyed all aspects of the event, particularly the keynote speaker’s message and the panel discussions. All the sessions were captivating and inspirational, leaving me with valuable insights. The central takeaway for me was the importance of never giving up, staying focused, and remaining resilient. The message emphasised the value of leveraging support systems—be it family, senior colleagues, or friends—which truly resonated with me. The conference also reinforced the need for us, as leaders and colleagues, to support, mentor, and guide others wherever possible. Moving forward, I intend to play my part by actively fostering a culture of mentorship, supporting others, and helping build resilience in those around me.

Amy Traore-Shumbusho

CEO, Smile 360

Amy Shumbusho, is a seasoned healthcare executive. She is the visionary behind Smile 360 Dental Specialists, boasting of two premium branches in Lagos and Abuja with its 8th recognition as the ‘Best dental service provider in Nigeria.’

She is deeply committed to revolutionising the dental service landscape and is the brain behind Smile Lite, a flourishing retail dental chain with over 20 branches nationwide and across Africa, a modern state-of-the-art digital dental laboratory that stands as a pillar of excellence, catering to dental clinics with top-notch restorations and materials.

Furthermore, she oversees a cutting-edge private dental residency training centre dedicated to equipping emerging dentists with the skills and knowledge essential for thriving in Nigeria’s dental arena and fostering local talent retention.

Recognising the importance of empowering women in healthcare, she founded the Wealthy Women Dentists Academy and co-founded the Women in Healthcare Network. Through these initiatives, she paves the way for women in the industry to achieve unparalleled success, prosperity, and recognition.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

As a founding member, I joined the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN) to address the significant gaps in representation, support, and opportunities for women within the healthcare sector. Recognising the unique challenges that women in healthcare face, I saw the network as a platform to empower, mentor, and inspire women professionals to excel and lead in their fields. My goal is to create a supportive community that fosters personal and professional growth, facilitating knowledge sharing, and championing the advancement of women at every level of healthcare.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

I have been a pioneering force in advancing women’s leadership and innovation within healthcare. Through initiatives like the Wealthy Women Dentists Academy, I established a platform that empowers women to achieve success and financial independence in the dental industry, which often lacks female representation at executive levels. Additionally, my role in co-founding the Women in Healthcare Network has provided an invaluable support system for women, offering mentorship, resources, and a community where female professionals can thrive, share knowledge, and advance collectively.

Beyond these initiatives, I lead by example. I founded and grew several successful healthcare businesses across Nigeria and Africa, showing women that leadership and innovation in healthcare are achievable at the highest levels. My influence in digitalisation through Orthodontic Dental Enterprise also introduces advanced tools and techniques to the industry, encouraging a future-forward mindset among women practitioners and driving innovation.

What can be done to drive this change further:

1. Expand mentorship programmes: establish structured mentorship and sponsorship programmess within wealthy women dentists academy and the women in healthcare network, pairing aspiring leaders with seasoned professionals for sustained growth, networking, and career development.

2. Advocacy for policy changes: advocate for policies that support gender diversity in healthcare leadership roles, including initiatives that address pay gaps, flexible work schedules, and childcare support, making leadership roles more accessible for women.

3. Encourage more female-led research and innovation: support and fund female-led research projects and encourage women to lead advancements in healthcare innovation, which can increase visibility and impact.

4. Create collaborative platforms: form alliances with other healthcare organisations to create larger platforms for sharing resources, hosting women-focused conferences, and spotlighting female trailblazers in healthcare, which can inspire broader societal change.

5. Foster international partnerships: building partnerships with global networks that champion women in healthcare can bring international insights and opportunities for cross-border collaboration, empowering more women to lead in healthcare on a global scale.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

1, Gender bias and stereotyping

2. Work-life balance and family responsibilities

3. Limited access to leadership roles

4. Lack of mentorship and networking opportunities

5. Workplace harassment and discrimination

6. Gender pay gap

7. Burnout and mental health challenges

Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from healthcare institutions, professional organisations, and policymakers. By implementing supportive policies, fostering mentorship, and promoting equitable treatment, the healthcare sector can create a more inclusive, empowering environment where women professionals can thrive and lead effectively.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

1. Advocacy and representation.

2. Professional growth and networking.

3. Educational and leadership opportunities

4. Mental and emotional support

5. A collective voice

What Women Stand to Gain:

1. Empowerment and Confidence

2. Increased Visibility and Recognition

3. A Stronger Support Network

However, there is still work to be done. Building a healthcare industry that fully supports and values women requires continuous advocacy, policy reform, and empowerment. Organisations like WIHCN, by fostering a sense of trust and a shared mission, are key to driving this progress forward, ensuring that women in healthcare not only have a voice but one that is heard, respected, and impactful.

Orode Doherty

Founder/ CEO Ingress Health Partners & Convener the Newborn Platform

Orode Doherty is a US Board Certified Paediatrician and Public Health Physician and Founder/Medical Director of Ingress Health Partners (IHP).

At Ingress Health Partners, they integrate comprehensive primary healthcare with community level behaviour change, technology and partnerships to optimise maternal newborn and child health outcomes.

They work with a continuum of maternity care providers to improve referral patterns and establish safe pregnancy and newborn care practices.

In 2022, IHP launched The Newborn Platform, providing virtual anticipatory guidance and Paediatric virtual care services.

Her professional career has spanned clinical and academic paediatrics health, hospitals system strengthening and global health. She holds a Masters in Public Health (Maternal & Child Health) from Harvard University’s School of Public Health.

She is a Fellow and a moderator of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

I joined WIHCN because I thought it was a great idea to bring women across fields of the formal health sector together for the benefit of one another and wanted to be a part of shaping it. WIHCN is working to remove the silos across health specialties and deploy our greatest strengths to our collective health and well-being as women in healthcare. At this point, I feel like my primary obligation to WIHCN is to deploy my greatest gifts to make us realise our vision to inspire, connect and inform. I would like to work on ensuring we get the right individuals in, inspire them to be the best versions of themselves, and to bring their all to the organisation. I have been told that I am a natural connector and hopefully, some of what I do will inspire others.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

I am a paediatrician who went on to pursue a Master’s in public health specialising in maternal and child health. My focus of care is in communities at levels of care where women should have a voice and a choice. Today, I work very happily in that intersection daily ensuring that quality respectful maternity care is the norm and solving for nurse- midwives to thrive in their work as leaders and maternity care providers in communities. The goal is midwifery models of care and I am excited that the WHO has just come out with a position paper on this. I also work as a moderator for the Aspen Global Leadership network and both within and outside Nigeria, I facilitate conversations and interactions with leaders aspiring to work in the public space and in healthcare innovation exploring what it means to create a good society, and how we might identify the values that allow us as well as others with a very different set of experiences to thrive and grow where we have been planted.

I am committed to advancing opportunities that empower young people to take on leadership roles and inspire innovation within and outside the healthcare industry and as a result, I am spending more time now making an impact through advocacy, mentorship, and creating opportunities that encourage women to explore and grow in fields traditionally underrepresented by female leadership, including advanced clinical supervisory and entrepreneurial roles in community focused healthcare with midwife entrepreneurs. We are building out leadership training opportunities and fostering partnerships with other health and non- healthcare champions to provide women with the tools, confidence, and support to pursue and excel in these roles. We can further drive this change by promoting gender diversity and inclusion at all organisational levels. Establishing robust networks of female professionals across various healthcare sectors can create a more cohesive, supportive environment that amplifies women’s voices and facilitates collaborative problem-solving. This is the magic sauce we believe WIHCN will bring.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

Women healthcare professionals like other professionals, face challenges that include workplace discrimination, work-life balance issues, and limited access to leadership opportunities. Women in healthcare also experience higher levels of stress and burnout compared to their male counterparts. Right now, in Nigeria, one of the most pressing problems is that many of our doctors and nurses for example are literally being trained to leave the country.

Despite this, studies have also shown that women are less likely to die when treated by other women. So there is really important work that needs to be done even around getting the data out there to encourage employers to ensure that their female professionals are not getting burned out, because they save lives. Additionally, we need evidence-based interventions across healthcare enterprises to combat stress and burnout and strengthen the wellbeing of female healthcare professionals.

To counter brain drain and brain flight- we need to innovate around creating pathways to encourage professionals to remain in the country – are there policies that need tweaking or re-working that would be less stifling and more encouraging of entrepreneurship? Does the government need to step back into regulator mode and allow more flexibility in care provision? These are some of the questions I and a few others are grappling with. Further, healthcare organisations should establish sponsorship and mentorship programmes that promote gender diversity in leadership positions, and policies that support flexible work arrangements and support female career advancement.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organization’s like WIHCN play a vital role in uplifting women in healthcare. We have the opportunity here to create a community where women in healthcare can connect, access resources tailored to their needs, and share experience enabling women to voice their concerns and aspirations. Ultimately, the taste of the pudding is in the eating. There remain in Nigeria serious issues around supporting women to thrive, lead and innovate in the healthcare workspace, and WIHCN will have to prove itself as a true champion of the woman in the healthcare workspace- not only providing for female patients as beneficiaries, but indeed for healthcare professional women as primary beneficiaries based on the issues we back and lend our voices to.

We are here for this, and we look forward to re-writing the narrative

What did you enjoy most about the maiden edition of the WIHCN conference and lessons learnt?

The conference was beyond my wildest expectations. I loved the panels where women shared their journeys – leadership journeys and what their eyes had seen as well as the keynote speech by Ijeoma Uchegbu, a professor. What powerful and inspiring stories. Bola Owolabia, a professor, Nnenna Osuji, Gloria Rowland. Someone kept “cutting onions”- I mean, my eyes were constantly teary. Lessons learnt:

Don’t take no for an answer, ask why, not everyone is prejudiced, beware of boxing everyone in the same box, there is something about reaching out beyond your comfort zone and lift as we climb. On glass ceilings, glass boxes and glass cliffs, I am still digesting. This conference was a heart opener.

Abiola Ayilara

CEO, My Care Assistant Ltd

Abiola Ayilara is a registered nurse, global speaker, with active registration at the NMCN, NMC UK and an entrepreneur. She has over 14 years of clinical and academic nursing experience both in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. Abiola is an alumnus of the Future Female Business School, Enterprise Development Centre. She is a graduate of Healthcare Analytics and Artificial Intelligence and her digital solution is bridging the gap between care affordability, accessibility and quality support to patients and their family members in Nigeria and overseas. She is currently the CEO of MyCare Assistant Ltd., a digital healthcare company that provides caregiving services to vulnerable members of the population. She is also the convener of the ‘Nurse Digital Transformation’ an initiative for developing nursing informatics in Nigeria and Africa. Abiola is passionate about personal and professional development as she uses her platform www.ninformatics.com to educate, enlighten and impact nurses all over the world. She is also a global speaker, where she is promoting healthcare information technology for adoption and utilisation especially in nursing practice.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

Joining WIHCN stems from a profound belief in the power of collective female leadership to reshape healthcare from the ground up. I joined to contribute to a unified network where women can share knowledge, resources, and support, empowering each other to navigate and transform an industry that often underrepresents female voices. As a founding member, I feel a strong responsibility to foster an inclusive environment that champions innovation, mentorship, and advocacy. My obligations include upholding WIHCN’s mission by actively engaging in dialogue, mentoring emerging leaders, and driving initiatives that push the boundaries of healthcare innovation.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

In my role as CEO of MyCare Assistant Ltd., I’ve prioritised integrating technology into healthcare to make care more accessible, affordable, and holistic, particularly for vulnerable populations. By pioneering tech-driven solutions, I aim to set a new standard that encourages other women leaders to explore innovation boldly. However, driving change further requires more platforms for women to showcase their work, access funding, and share their stories. Establishing more female mentorship programmes and creating financial pathways for women-led healthcare startups can significantly accelerate this movement.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

Women healthcare professionals often face challenges related to gender bias, limited access to leadership roles, and work-life balance. Addressing these issues starts with reshaping organisational cultures to promote gender equity and support career advancement for women. Policies that enforce pay equality, provide flexible work schedules, and create pathways to executive roles are essential. Furthermore, initiatives that build women’s confidence and equip them with leadership and digital transformation skills are crucial to breaking these systemic barriers.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organisations like WIHCN are indispensable because they create a safe space where women can discuss, learn, and support each other without prejudice. Women in this sector gain invaluable resources, mentorship, and a sense of belonging, reinforcing their voices within a traditionally male-dominated field. While progress is being made, there is still work to be done. Through WIHCN and similar networks, women now have an amplified voice—a trusted one that speaks up, advocates, and fosters genuine camaraderie. This network embodies the support system needed to inspire women to lead confidently.

What did you enjoy most about the maiden edition of the WIHCN conference and lessons learnt?

One of the most enjoyable aspects of the conference was the opportunity to connect with like-minded women who are as passionate about transforming healthcare as I am. It was inspiring to learn from each speaker’s journey and to witness the diverse ways women are innovating and advocating for change. I’m taking away the lesson that persistence, adaptability, and collaboration are key to sustainable impact. Moving forward, I intend to play my part by staying engaged with WIHCN, sharing my experiences, and continuously supporting initiatives that empower the next generation of women leaders in healthcare.

Unoma Grant

ED/COO/CSO Paelon Memorial Hospital

Unoma Grant is a distinguished healthcare administrator, business strategist, and certified EDGE Expert with over 15 years of experience in driving sustainable growth and excellence in quality healthcare. Currently serving as the Executive Director, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Sustainability Officer at Paelon Memorial Hospital, Unoma has been instrumental in transforming the hospital from a small outpatient clinic into a group of four hospitals and clinics across Lagos and Delta State.

Throughout her career, Unoma has demonstrated a unique ability to lead complex organisational transformations. She is a key figure in the development and implementation of standard operating procedures for all non-clinical departments, including human resources, finance, branding, health and safety, and facility management. Her leadership was pivotal in expanding Paelon from a six-person outpatient clinic into a 13-bed hospital with over 130 employees, reflecting her capability to guide institutions through various stages of growth.

As a certified EDGE Expert and a member of the Green Building Council of Nigeria, Unoma integrates sustainability into healthcare operations.

Unoma’s achievements include guiding Paelon to become the first hospital in Nigeria to achieve a 5-star SafeCare rating twice (in 2016 and 2020) and leading the conversion of the Ikeja hospital into a COVID-19 centre in just 28 days during the pandemic. Her ability to execute rapid, high-quality transformations in times of crisis highlights her resilience and strategic leadership.

Beyond her technical expertise, Unoma Grant is deeply committed to empowering women in the workplace. She has created an inclusive and supportive culture at Paelon Memorial Hospital and collaborates with various health organisations, including the Women in Healthcare Network (WIHCN), to enhance women’s empowerment across the industry.

Unoma holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Cape Town and has completed leadership programmes at Lagos Business School and Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

I believe women across all subsections of the healthcare industry, both private and public, need to collaborate more and actively pave the way for the next generation. By coming together, we can break barriers, share knowledge, and create opportunities for women to rise as leaders. As a founding member, I feel it is my responsibility to foster this spirit of collaboration, support women’s professional growth, and champion initiatives that drive gender equality in healthcare.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

The culture I’ve been able to cultivate at Paelon Memorial Hospital (where I am co-founder & COO) has created a safe space for women in the workplace, empowering them to excel. I have specifically focused on elevating the two female-dominated and often overlooked departments in healthcare—Nursing and admin. By ensuring these departments are respected, have strong leadership and are represented in the top levels of management. I’ve helped reshape how they are perceived within the organisation. To drive further change, we need to continue amplifying women’s voices in decision-making processes, ensuring they have leadership opportunities across all areas of healthcare.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organisations like WIHCN are crucial because they create a platform where women in healthcare can unite, share experiences, and champion each other’s growth. Women in this sector gain a network of support, mentorship, and opportunities to lead and innovate. Through WIHCN, all women now have a collective voice they can trust, one that not only speaks up for them but is also genuinely committed to their advancement and well-being.

What did you enjoy most about the maiden edition of the WIHCN conference and lessons learnt?

What I enjoyed most about the conference was meeting the new members and witnessing just how much the network has grown. Hearing the stories of strong, resilient women in healthcare—how they overcame adversity and achieved their goals—was incredibly inspiring. It reminded me of the importance of our collective strength and the need to continue empowering each other.

One of the key lessons I’m taking away is the importance of deliberate, active support among women. In an industry as challenging as healthcare, we all need a reliable network that uplifts and encourages us. Going forward, I’m committed to fostering that support within my own circles, ensuring that the women around me feel seen, valued, and empowered to reach their full potential.

Kemi DaSilva – Ibru

Consultant Specialist – Obstetrics & Gynecology

Founder | Women at Risk International Foundation | WARIF

Anita Kemi DaSilva-Ibru is a specialist healthcare physician who is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through medical practice, social activism and wider public advocacy against gender-based violence.

Professionally, Dr DaSilva-Ibru is a consultant specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as a public health physician, with over 20 years’ experience in private practice. She is also the founder of the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-profit organization that addresses the prevalence of gender-based violence, rape and the trafficking of young girls and women across Nigeria. Through this work, Dr. DaSilva-Ibru has become a recognized thought leader in the gender space and in field of women’s health internationally; she is a member of the distinguished 2024 Forbes 50 over 50 Europe, Middle East & Africa( EMEA) List and her 2020 TED talk on the ‘shadow pandemic’ has gained a global audience.

Dr DaSilva-Ibru’s medical and academic career has spanned across three decades and three continents. She graduated from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos before completing her postgraduate training in OBGYN at Howard University, Washington DC and obtaining a master’s from the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. She is also an alumna of the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos and is currently undertaking a PhD in gender-based violence at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

WARIF is one of the foremost organisations tackling the issue of gender based violence and advocating for the rights of women and children in Nigeria and Africa. Dr. DaSilva-Ibru is the recipient of numerous notable global awards and currently serves on the UN Global ACT Civil Society Steering Committee as the representative for West and Central Africa.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

I have been a specialist physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology for over 20 years, working across 3 continents and I am well aware of the barriers that women in the healthcare sector frequently encounter, which impedes their leadership potential. These barriers include the underrepresentation of women in leadership positions that serve as role models as well as the lack of mentorship and networking opportunities. WIHCN is dedicated to addressing these challenges by establishing a collaborative community that fosters meaningful change and this is the reason why I joined.

As a founding member, my responsibilities are multifaceted. I am committed to shaping the vision of WIHCN and ensuring that we prioritise initiatives that produce tangible outcomes for female healthcare professionals, such as mentorship programmes, skills workshops, and advocacy efforts aimed at enhancing women’s career advancement. Furthermore, I endeavour to cultivate an inclusive and supportive environment where every woman feels recognised, valued, and empowered to achieve her fullest potential.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

Throughout my professional career, I have dedicated my efforts to creating opportunities for women to excel and advance. This includes advocating for inclusive hiring practices in my workforce, facilitating training programmes tailored for female health professionals and supporting educational initiatives that enhance personal growth to promote the significance of female leadership in healthcare.. Notably, I actively engage in social activism, advocating for women’s equality and rights and engaging in community outreach by establishing the Women At Risk International Foundation; WARIF a leading nonprofit organisation that addresses the prevalence of gender based violence across the country and Africa.

Through organisations like WARIF and WIHCN, the empowerment of women and the cultivation of female leaders can be achieved through partnerships with educational institutions and with the acquisition of vocational skills by marginalized female members in communities , providing scholarships for women in underrepresented medical specialties, and advocating for increased research grants directed toward women. Furthermore, implementing dedicated programs designed to assist young women at the entry level, particularly in technology-driven healthcare fields, would contribute to sustainable, generational change.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

Women in healthcare face a range of complex challenges, including gender bias, limited access to leadership training, inadequate childcare support, and diminished opportunities for career advancement. These difficulties are often further intensified by a predominantly male-dominated hierarchy in certain healthcare environments. To effectively address these challenges, a comprehensive approach is essential through advocating for the implementation of inclusive, gender-sensitive policies that prioritise equitable recruitment and promotion practices. Facilitation of a work-life balance can also be supported through initiatives such as flexible scheduling and the provision of accessible childcare services. Implementation of mentorship programmes within organisations to provide women with guidance, support, and role models in their field should be encouraged and forming a strong advocacy coalition through organisations like WIHCN can effectively promote systemic change in how healthcare organisations address gender equity.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organisations such as the Women in Healthcare Networking Coalition (WIHCN) play a pivotal role in addressing significant deficiencies in representation, mentorship, and advocacy for women within the healthcare sector. Professionals in this field can access essential resources, including professional networks, leadership development initiatives, and a platform that acknowledges and addresses their distinct challenges.

WIHCN is committed to establishing a strong support system that empowers female healthcare professionals, assuring them that they have advocates who comprehend their needs and are dedicated to promoting their rights and career advancement. Through WIHCN, they are provided not only with a voice but also with a powerful, unified presence that champions their aspirations and represents their interests at the highest organisational levels.

Boroji Osindero

Clinical Director, Wellpath Physiotherapy and Wellness

Boroji is a seasoned physiotherapist. She boasts over two decades of experience, spanning the UK, US, and Nigeria. As founder of Wellpath Physiotherapy and Wellness Ltd, she leads a leading rehabilitation facility, recognised for its industry-leading services. Awarded for her contributions, she serves on various boards, including the Healthcare Federation of Nigeria, showcasing her commitment to healthcare excellence and leadership in the field.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

One of the reasons I joined the women in healthcare network was for the networking opportunity. Connecting with other women in our industry allows me to exchange ideas, resources and experiences. As a founding member, I intend to be a strong advocate for women’s interest in the healthcare community. I hope to create a safe space where women can share challenges and successes without fear and judgment. As founders, we hope to establish clear leadership guidelines that reflect and meet the needs of women in the healthcare sector.

In my capacity as a female healthcare practitioner and the Founder/Clinical director of a rehabilitation facility, I have been intentional about including organisational policies that support work life balance and flexible working hours. This is an extremely important factor for a woman to thrive in the healthcare industry. I also provide strong mentorship and leadership programmes for my staff which are a predominantly female team. This helps to promote confidence and empowers our women to seek more leadership roles.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

One of the biggest challenges faced by women in the healthcare industry is gender bias and discrimination. This can severely affect career advancement and job satisfaction of women working in the healthcare space. However, this can be reduced through clear policies against discrimination and also by promoting leadership roles for women in the industry. Another unfortunate but very real challenge is the pay inequality. There is an often significant gap in the pay between male and female healthcare practitioners. To negate this, we encourage organisations to conduct regular pay audits as well as adopt more structured salary policies.

Women are also disproportionately represented in leadership positions. They form a high percentage in the healthcare workforce but not in leadership positions. To combat this, organisations should focus on mentorship and leadership programmes to encourage women to confidently seek more leadership roles.

Finally, it’s no secret that working in a healthcare environment can be highly stressful. This can be even more pronounced with women who have additional responsibilities like being caregivers at home. This makes a flexible work environment an important factor in seeing more women thrive in the industry at all levels.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organisations like ‘Women in the healthcare Network’ will play a crucial role in the advocacy for women in healthcare. We intend to create a strong community where we can exchange ideas and experiences for our professional growth. The ultimate goal is for female empowerment within the industry. The networking will allow women to build stronger relationships which could lead to professional development and job advancement. Finally, we believe that as an organization, we can advocate better for policies that address the inequalities in the healthcare industry.

What did you enjoy most about the maiden edition of the WIHCN conference and lessons learnt?

The conference was truly an enriching experience. One of the things I enjoyed most was the opportunity to connect with passionate professionals who are dedicated to advancing women’s health. It was most inspiring to hear firsthand accounts of challenges faced and breakthroughs achieved by women in this field.

One of the main takeaways for me was the empowerment I felt after the conference. Hearing about the successes and the challenges that women in leadership have faced to attain great heights. It further emphasises the importance of resilience and advocacy in health care.

Overall, the conference serves as a reminder of the collective strength and commitment of women in the health care industry.

Simisola Alabi

Seasoned Clinician, Healthcare Strategist, Entrepreneur, and Speaker

Graduating from the University of Lagos, Nigeria, Simi qualified in General Practice in the United Kingdom. She pursued further studies at the University of Bedfordshire, Imperial College London, and Oxford University. Simi has held pivotal roles such as an advisor to the Secretary of State for Health, Clinical Lead for Population Health in the BLMK Integrated Care System, and many leadership roles in multiple organisations. She leads her own company built on three pillars namely: patients, policy, and products. She now also works on an advisory board with the Lagos State government. She also runs a not-for-profit, Beyond Wealth, dedicated to helping black students secure admission to Russell Group Universities.

Why was WIHCN founded, why did you join and what are your obligations?

I joined WIHCN because I believe in the importance of a strong network for women, providing the support needed to advance in their careers and businesses. As a Founding member, I am committed to being an example for those who aspire to leadership, while also learning from those who have come before me. Our mission to connect, inform, and inspire is at the heart of everything we do, and each member is a vital part of this mission.

How important is it to have women lead in healthcare delivery and how have you contributed?

I have driven this change in my career and general portfolio by being courageous and taking on roles and challenges that help me thrive in my leadership capacity while also making an impact in people’s lives. In many projects, I have nurtured my team to think outside the box and not be afraid to try new ways of doing things. We can go a step further by teaching girls from a very early age to explore their abilities and not be constrained by culture.

Challenges of women healthcare professionals and what can be done to address these issues

Women in Healthcare have a myriad of challenges; however, one important one is about representation in senior leadership. Men hold 80% of board chair positions in the global health sector. WIHCN is keen to bridge this gap by supporting members to aspire for these positions.

How important are organisations like WIHCN to represent women in healthcare as their voice of change?

Organisations like WIHCN and others are critical in amplifying the voices of women leaders and providing opportunities to grow in their work. We want an army of women who rise and take others with them. WIHCN sees men as allies and welcomes men who understand the role of women in Leadership.

Tomi Coker

Commissioner of Health in Ogun State

Tomi Coker is a second term Commissioner of Health in Ogun State. A Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist with over thirty two years’ experience in Healthcare Delivery in the United Kingdom. She is a disruptive leader who has deployed innovations and technology to drive policies within the public healthcare sector.

In her public service role, she optimised resource allocation to deliver strategic policies. Her transformative capital projects have strengthened the Ogun state health system. Coker’s professional experience is underpinned by her thirty -year experience in the National Health Service, UK. She had her health management training at The Harvard Business School Boston and holds a Master’s of Science in Global Public Health from Queen Mary’s University London, UK. She is committed to quality and evidence-based health systems particularly in low and middle-income countries. This has earned her recognition as one of 100 Most Influential People of African Descent and a winner of the Bill and Melinda Gates PHC Leadership challenge. Her resilience is encapsulated in her reaching the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro in the year 2016. She is an avid golfer and adventurer.

Yemisi Osakwe

Research Operations Lead, Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre, and Specialist Hospitals

Yemisi Osakwe, is a public health and biotechnology consultant. She holds a BA from Durham University in the United Kingdom and a Masters in Public Health (Global Health) from Imperial College, London.

Her career in Nigeria includes roles in Pharm Access as well as 54 gene where she rose to the position of Senior Director for Research Operations.

With over 10 years’ experience in the fields of public health, genomic research, and biotechnology, Yemisi currently leads the Research & Development arm of Marcelle Ruth Cancer Centre & Specialist Hospital. Under her supervision, the hospital has developed an accredited biodata bank and has recently achieved National Health Research Committee (NHREC) status to evaluate and participate in Phase II-IV clinical trials.

Passionate about giving back, Yemisi is co-founder of F.I.V.E Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that supports social impact organisation through fundraising and awareness.

Yemisi is an avid African art and fashion enthusiast and mother to a 2year old daughter.

ZAINAB SHINKAFI-BAGUDU

Paediatrician, Public Health Advocate & Cancer Fighter

Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu is a paediatrician and cancer advocate with a passion for improving the lives of women and children. Shinkafi-Bagudu has dedicated her career to creating a lasting impact for indigent persons. Upon obtaining a Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) degree from the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in 1994, she proceeded to the United Kingdom, where she specialised in Paediatrics and Neonatology.

She returned to active clinical practice in Northern Nigeria, and was confronted with challenges clinicians and patients faced with accessing quality medical diagnostic services. Zainab initiated the first comprehensive medical diagnostics centre in the Federal Capital Territory (Abuja): Medicaid Radio-Diagnostics & Clinics in 2009. Driven by the devastating toll of cancer in LMICs, Shinkafi-Bagudu founded the Medicaid Cancer Foundation, and beyond the country, she is a board member of the Union for International Cancer Control.

Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu’s impact reverberates far beyond hospital walls. As the First Lady of Kebbi state (2015- 2023), she has been a catalyst for change by partnering with government and donor organisations to carry out programmes that cut across education, women empowerment and gender based violence.

Salma Ibrahim Anas

Special Adviser on Health to the President of Nigeria

Chair, Presidential Advisory Sub-Committee on Health

Salma Ibrahim Anas is a medical doctor and public health expert with over thirty years of experience in public health and humanitarian crisis response at the state, national and international levels. As Director/Head of Hospital Services at the Federal Ministry of Health, she was tasked with coordinating the affairs of all tertiary and speciality hospitals, the ministry’s trauma, emergency and disaster response, and the overall management of the cancer programme in the country. She worked with UNFPA as HIV Country Adviser and later as Assistant Country Representative in Nigeria, and then as WHO HIV/STI Country officer in the Republic of Yemen, as well as PMTCT WHO/EMRO in Cairo, Egypt. Her experience includes health sector management during humanitarian crises, and she has played a key role in initiating, establishing and coordinating the health sector humanitarian and emergency response for the NorthEast, particularly in Borno, where she served twice as commissioner of health during the peak of the humanitarian crisis from 2011-2015.

Salma has coordinated and led several government projects supported by the UN agencies (UNFPA, WHO, UNHCR, USAID, The World Bank and FCDO) concerning reproductive, maternal, newborn, child, adolescent, and elderly health, in addition to numerous initiatives centering on nutrition (RMNCAEH+N), gender-based violence, and HIV/AIDS. She is a strong advocate for equity in access to quality healthcare, especially as it impacts the lives of women, children, adolescents, the elderly and other vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Salma served as commissioner of health under the leadership of Governor Kashim Shettima between 2011 to 2015, during which time she combined coordinated efforts in the delivery of healthcare with the emergency crisis and humanitarian crisis response. She is currently the Special Adviser on Health to the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, and Chair of the Presidential Advisory Sub-Committee on Health.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

