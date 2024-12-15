Meaningful scholarship thrives on integrating global and local perspectives – Okwulogu

Maureen Okwulogu, a fellow of Society for Cinema and Media Studies (SCMS), Women in Film Dallas (WIFDallas), Pacific Ancient and Modern Language Association (PAMLA), and International Academic (IAFOR) in the USA. Her scholarship is a beacon for the transformative power of the arts in fostering global understanding. Her work inspires critical conversations on cultural exchange and inclusivity, ensuring storytelling remains a vital force in connecting societies. In this conversation with JOHN SALAU, Okwulogu spoke on championing cross-cultural storytelling in the Arts. Excerpts:

How has your multidisciplinary background shaped your approach to scholarship?

My diverse academic journey has allowed me to explore intersections between sociology, culture, film, and performance studies. I believe that meaningful scholarship thrives on integrating global and local perspectives. This mindset has inspired my work on cultural representation, the transformative power of education, and the role of storytelling in fostering inclusivity. My affiliations with these organisations have also provided platforms to advocate for innovation within the creative industries.

You’ve been recognised for emphasising cultural specificity and cross-cultural understanding in the arts. Why are these elements vital to your research?

Cultural specificity ensures authenticity, while cross-cultural understanding bridges differences. Together, they foster richer narratives that resonate with diverse audiences. I view storytelling as a unifying force, capable of celebrating unique identities while building common ground. This duality is crucial in today’s interconnected world, especially within the creative industries, where authentic representation and global collaboration drive meaningful impact.

At the recent SWPACA conference, you presented on cross-cultural film adaptations, earning the Graduate Heldrich-Dvorak Award. Can you share insights from your research?

Absolutely. Cross-cultural film adaptations are fascinating because they navigate the balance between preserving the narrative essence of an original story and adapting it to reflect the nuances of a new cultural context. My research investigates motivations for these adaptations, whether economic, cultural, or creative, and examines how they reshape audience engagement. For example, digital platforms and streaming services have revolutionised access, enabling these adaptations to reach global markets. By blending universal themes with culturally specific elements, they create a shared cinematic language that transcends borders.

What role do digital platforms play in the evolution of cross-cultural adaptations?

Digital platforms have been transformative. They’ve made global distribution more accessible, allowing storytellers to reach audiences that were previously unreachable. These platforms also provide insights into audience preferences, helping filmmakers tailor adaptations without losing narrative integrity. In an era dominated by international markets, cross-cultural adaptations are no longer just creative endeavours; they’re strategies for fostering inclusivity, bridging cultural divides, and amplifying diversity.

How does your research address challenges in the U.S. film industry, particularly regarding cultural representation and global reach?

The U.S. film industry is grappling with the need for greater inclusivity and representation, especially in the face of shifting audience demographics and global competition. My work highlights the importance of embracing cultural diversity in storytelling and adapting to the complexities of digital economies. Cross-cultural adaptations offer a pathway to expand reach while respecting cultural integrity. By showcasing universal human experiences, these narratives resonate broadly and enrich the cinematic landscape.

How does your role as a scholar and educator in both Nigeria and the U.S. inform your perspective?

My experiences in Nigeria and the U.S. have given me a unique lens on the global dynamics of education and the arts. In Nigeria, I witnessed firsthand the challenges of aligning theatre education with professional practices. In the U.S., I’ve engaged with transnational discourses, teaching courses like Transnational Film and Video. This dual perspective allows me to advocate for curricular reforms that merge theoretical rigour with practical application, ensuring students are equipped to navigate an evolving global industry.

Beyond curricular reforms, what other practical steps can be taken to correct identified challenges in our own ecosystem?

In addition to updating curricula, it’s crucial to foster stronger connections between academic institutions and the industry. Creating partnerships that provide students with hands-on experience and exposure to real-world practices is essential. Ensuring better access to funding and resources for both students and institutions also plays a key role. Cultural exchange programs and the use of digital platforms can help broaden students’ horizons, offering them global exposure and opportunities for professional growth. Finally, supporting and nurturing local talent is vital, ensuring that cultural authenticity is preserved while maintaining the flexibility to adapt to international trends.

What would you say motivates your commitment to storytelling as a medium for cultural exchange?

Storytelling is one of the most profound ways we connect as humans. It transcends language and culture, allowing us to share experiences, celebrate differences, and find common ground. In a world often marked by division, storytelling serves as a bridge, fostering empathy and understanding that bring people closer together. Cross-cultural adaptations, central to my research, embody this unifying power. They are more than translations; they honour cultural nuances while crafting narratives that resonate across borders. These stories build shared connections, highlighting our diversity while celebrating the universal threads that bind us as a global community.

Finally, what inspires your unique research focus?

My research explores the intersection of global film distribution, cultural representation, and the digital economy, focusing on how international markets reshape the cinematic landscape. Digital platforms and streaming services have revolutionised film accessibility and monetisation, amplifying opportunities for cross-cultural exchange and making storytelling central to fostering global understanding. I am particularly drawn to the often-overlooked dynamics of film distribution and exhibition. Through this lens, I’ve observed how a film’s narrative and thematic elements significantly influence its distribution strategy and global success. A story’s cultural resonance is key to its marketability, highlighting the crucial link between narrative content and distribution outcomes. This inquiry drives my work on how filmmakers balance cultural authenticity with international appeal and the role of digital platforms in democratising access to diverse stories, redefining audience engagement, and transforming traditional cinema

Share