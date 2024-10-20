‘Maintaining consistent quality and continuously innovating our product offerings have enabled us to stay successful in business’

Akan Peter Nsek, managing director and CEO of Amel International Services Limited, in this interview with OBINNA EMELIKE, spoke on the success story of his business and the innovations the company has embarked upon to service its growing customers. Excerpts:

How has business been since inception and what are your major feats?

My brother and I successfully took over and restructured our father’s business. During my tenure as Director of Sales and Marketing from 2014 to 2021, Amel International Services Limited experienced a remarkable revenue growth of over 600percent. This achievement influenced our strategic decision to enhance the quality of our best-selling products and discontinue those that did not meet our high standards. As a result, our brand gained a reputation for unwavering quality, leading to prestigious accolades such as Product of the Year (2016) for our Icing sugar by Top Bakers Nigeria – An Industry Award organiser, Top Manufacturer Awards (in 2021 and 2023) issued by the International Trade Council. Additionally, our expansion into international markets, including Ghana, Cameroon, and the United States, further solidified our position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing companies, a recognition by Statista and The Financial Times.

Cocoa is abundant in Nigeria; you get the raw material easily; how do you ensure sustainability?

Well, I cannot speak definitively about the abundance of cocoa in Nigeria due to a global resource shortage caused by the effects of climate change. Cocoa is currently scarce and expensive, presenting a challenge to find the best quality. However, we have been able to maintain product sourcing through our commitment to sustainability. We collaborate with our suppliers/processors, which ensures support for indigenous farmers, and we consistently audit them to ensure that sustainability certifications, such as Rainforest Alliance or Fair Trade, are upheld. It ensures that our sourcing is conducted with minimal environmental impact and by ethical labour practices.

Considering the economic realities in the country today, how have you been able to stay afloat in business?

We have stayed successful in business by maintaining consistent quality and continuously innovating our product offerings and sales strategies. In our country, a significant portion of raw materials are directly or indirectly imported. As a result, we crucially ensure our products can be exported in order to offset the impact of foreign exchange-valued imports on our cash flow. This is also why we are committed to upholding high product quality, as foreign buyers are unlikely to import substandard products into their countries.

How are your products accepted and patronised in the market?

We believe that tasting is believing. Once you try an Amel Susan baking or breakfast product, you become a loyal customer. Whether you’re a baker or chef making pastries or cakes for your customers or a homemaker preparing our irresistible Custard Powder, our quality stands out every day.

As a wholly indigenous company, how has AMEL International Services Limited been able to withstand competition from foreign products in the food and beverage sector?

Consistency and Quality are at the core of our production process. From sourcing equipment and raw materials to manufacturing, storage, and sales, we do not compromise. Our focus is not on selling products but on delivering positive emotions to our customers. We actively engage in wet sampling activations to witness how consumers react when they taste our products. This approach has helped us build and maintain loyalty among dealers and consumers. We prioritise being accessible and transparent rather than relying on large marketing budgets and shows.

Have you made efforts to export your products to some African countries?

We currently export to Cameroon and are in the process of re-establishing our supply channels to Ghana. We are also considering expanding our exports and production operations in other West African countries with the support of the African Development Bank. Moves are already in progress to make this a reality soon.

As a member of the Manufacturer’s Association of Nigeria, what are your major challenges so far; is forex part of it and how are you navigating it?

As mentioned earlier, forex presents a significant challenge for all businesses in the country. The devaluation of the naira has exacerbated the situation, leading to the closure of certain manufacturing companies. Our reliance on imported raw materials, such as Edible Corn starch, means that the demand for forex will persist for the foreseeable future. It’s truly a daily dilemma for manufacturers. We need the government to step in and create policies to reduce our production costs and support businesses looking to export “Made in Nigeria” finished products.

How supportive have your team been to the success of the company?

Products or services don’t make a company. People do. We wouldn’t be where we are if we didn’t have such committed people defending the brand like it was theirs.

Trailing your journey, what made you shift from oil and gas procurement to the food industry?

Legacy! I had been building a successful career in oil and gas procurement, a field I had worked in for six years after completing my NYSC. However, when my brother suggested we take over our ageing father’s business and work together, I didn’t hesitate. Drawing from my experience in oil and gas and business consulting, I saw the potential for the company to succeed with some revamping and restructuring. I received the call in October and resigned from my job in December to focus on building our father’s legacy. We are proud to have brought the business to its former glory before our father passed away in 2022.

Your company has won numerous accolades, including Excellence in Food Manufacturing, Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies, among others. Do you think these awards were meritorious?

With all sense of humility, I’d say absolutely! For us, it was just confirmation that all our hard work, commitment and consistency was worth it. And we will continue to tow that line for generations to come.

What are your plans in the next five years, including expansion?

Constantly increasing and expanding our production/output capacity and offerings to cater to local, national, regional and international consumers. We intend to achieve this by focusing on our export capabilities and eventually setting up production plants at regional hubs across Africa and taking advantage of locally sourced raw materials, to reduce our dependency on imports.

Profile

Akan Peter Nsek, managing director and CEO of Amel International Services Limited (Amel Susan) is a visionary leader driving growth in West Africa’s food industry. Amel Susan is the largest indigenous producer of Icing Sugar used in the confectionery industry across West Africa. They are also renowned for their other food and confectionery products, particularly the Custard and Cocoa Powder. Combining his extensive 15+ years of procurement and supply chain expertise with a deep understanding of international business, Akan has excelled in fostering strategic partnerships and driving operational excellence. With an MSc in International Business Management (IBM) and a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, along with a host of other professional certifications, he has demonstrated skills in leadership, management, office and admin operations, idea and strategy development, customer service, sales planning, and promotion.

After a successful career in oil and gas procurement, his strategic shift to food manufacturing has seen Amel Susan become a market leader, setting new standards in the industry for quality and innovation. A strong emphasis on collaboration and sustainability characterises his leadership style. Akan believes in empowering teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement, and encouraging creative problem-solving to drive business growth.

Akan’s strategic vision and ability to anticipate market trends have positioned Amel Susan as a market leader. Under his leadership, Amel International Services Limited has achieved numerous accolades, including excellence in food manufacturing by the International Trade Council at the Go Global Awards. Furthermore, Amel International Services Limited was recognised, as one of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies by The Financial Times and Statista in May 2024.

