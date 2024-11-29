Kemi DaSilva-Ibru, physician, advocate for multi-sectoral approach to tackling gender-based violence

Kemi DaSilva-Ibru is a specialist healthcare physician who is dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls through medical practice, social activism and wider public advocacy against gender-based violence.

Professionally, DaSilva-Ibru is a consultant specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, as well as a public health physician, with over 20 years’ experience in private practice. She is also the founder of the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), a non-profit organisation that addresses the prevalence of gender-based violence, rape and the trafficking of young girls and women across Nigeria. Through this work, DaSilva-Ibru has become a recognised thought leader in the gender space and in the field of women’s health. Internationally, she is a member of the distinguished 2024 Forbes 50 over 50 Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) list and her 2020 TED talk on the ‘shadow pandemic’ has gained a global audience. She is also a regional representative for West/Central Africa for the U.N. ACT Global Civil Society Steering Committee on ending violence against women and girls. The ACT Global Civil Society Steering Committee includes 16 women’s rights experts and activists that represent the various regions across the world working collectively on ending violence against women and girls.

Kemi DaSilva-Ibru’s medical and academic career has spanned across three decades and three continents. She graduated from the College of Medicine, University of Lagos before completing her postgraduate training in OBGYN at Howard University, Washington DC and obtaining a master’s from the Bloomberg School of Public Health, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore. She is also an alumna of the Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos and is currently undertaking a PhD in gender-based violence at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

WARIF is one of the foremost organisations tackling the issue of gender based violence and advocating for the rights of women and children in Nigeria and Africa.

What inspired you to specialise in obstetrics and gynecology, and how has your career evolved over the last three decades?

My passion for obstetrics and gynecology stems from my upbringing. My parents were healthcare professionals and from an early age, service and caring for others was deep ingrained in me. During my medical school, I was drawn by my natural ability and skills to the operating room and thoroughly enjoyed my rotation in the labour ward for expectant mothers, ensuring that women had comprehensive, safe and respectful care during childbirth. Over the past three decades, my career has evolved on three continents from clinical practice to advocacy and social activism, combining my expertise as a specialist physician with my commitment to addressing systemic issues affecting the equality and rights of women and girls. Along the way, I realised that healthcare must be viewed through a more holistic lens, going beyond care and treatment — it involves addressing societal and cultural barriers that encourage the gender disparities seen in society, and this also prevents access to care, and in some societies, a woman’s full agency over her rights. Others include decision making and her well-being with the accompanying impact on her health.

What motivated you to establish the Women at Risk International Foundation, and what are some of the key challenges you face in your work?

My medical background influenced my approach to addressing the violence against women and girls seen in communities across the world in a way that made me channel my expertise into tackling sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). As an OBGYN specialist, my patient population includes girls and women, and over the years, I have been exposed to and treated numerous horrific cases of abuse, witnessing firsthand the devastating effects of gender-based violence (GBV) on women and girls. The youngest presently only 7 months of age, the oldest over the age of 70, both seen at the WARIF Rape Crisis Centre – the health pillar of the WARIF organisation, providing a safe haven where survivors can access free medical, legal, and emotional support with free medical and forensic examination as well as psychosocial counselling and social welfare such as shelter and legal aid. Our medical expertise also extends to technical expertise, training and support to other governmental agencies and civil society organisations.

Many of the survivors I encountered at the centre not only face physical trauma, but also deep psychological scars and a lack of adequate support systems, and the challenges are multifaceted: from societal stigma surrounding GBV, cultural norms that normalise violence, to a lack of stringent laws and enforcement mechanisms in the access for justice. There is also insufficient resources in the provision of essential services. Despite these hurdles, the progress we’ve made at WARIF and the transformational impact keeps me motivated to do more.

Six years and counting, what are you grateful for? Comparing when you started and now, what has changed?

I am incredibly grateful for the resilience of survivors and the growing awareness about Gender Based Violence in Nigeria. When WARIF started, conversations about sexual violence were largely taboo. Today, there is a noticeable shift in societal attitudes, with more people speaking out and seeking help. What has changed significantly is the level of community engagement and collaboration with stakeholders, which has amplified our reach and impact. I’m also thankful for the team at WARIF, with an incredible dedication that continues to drive our vision forward.

In your experience, what are the most pressing issues regarding gender-based violence in Nigeria today?

The most pressing issues regarding GBV is still the societal stigma that exists, ostracising survivors who are made to remain silent as women continue to be subjugated in many patriarchal societies. There is also the issue of cultural norms and traditions that encourage the harmful practices and the violence perpetrated on survivors. Furthermore, issues like inadequate enforcement of laws for survivors to seek access to justice and a lack of comprehensive support and essential services for survivors are also matters of concern to me. These issues also intersect with an overall poverty problem and lack of equal educational opportunities awarded to girls, leading to low literacy levels which exacerbates vulnerability to GBV. This underscores the need for a multi-sectoral approach to tackling gender-based violence.

How does your training in public health influence your approach to women’s health and gender issues?

Public health has broadened my perspective on healthcare delivery. It has taught me to view women’s health and gender issues as part of a larger ecosystem that includes education, policy, and socioeconomic factors.

As a public health physician and social activist, I am able to appreciate this broad social issue through a wider lens beyond the provision of immediate post incident care and identify the need to address the social and cultural barriers with the implementation of preventative measures and programmes, through our educational and community service pillars at the WARIF organisation. This approach is the framework adopted for implementation of the WARIF’s initiatives, with focus not only on providing immediate care, but also on addressing the root causes of GBV through advocacy, education, and community engagement.

How does WARIF engage with local communities to raise awareness and provide support for victims of gender-based violence?

WARIF engages with local communities through outreach programmes, school sensitisation initiatives, and partnerships with traditional and religious leaders. Our community-based initiatives focus on raising awareness, debunking myths, and creating safe spaces for survivors to share their stories. In addition, we provide free medical, legal, and counseling services through our WARIF Rape Crisis Centres.

What are your aspirations for the future of WARIF and your advocacy work?

My aspiration is for WARIF to expand its reach beyond Nigeria and become a pan African organisation, serving as a model for tackling GBV globally. I envision communities across Nigeria and Africa, where survivors have access to justice, where prevention is prioritised, and where the culture of silence is replaced with one of accountability and support. Personally, I aim to continue as an international thought leader in the gender space, encouraging collaborative efforts, driving policy reforms and building sustainable systems for addressing GBV in Nigeria and on the African continent.

How important is collaboration with other organisations and stakeholders in your work, and who have been your key partners?

Collaboration is vital. Addressing GBV requires a multi-sectoral approach that includes government agencies, NGOs, community leaders, and international organisations. Some of our key partners include both international organisations, governmental agencies and CSOs as well as local grassroots organisations, all of whom are instrumental in driving awareness and providing support services.

Can you share more details about the “No tolerance to rape and sexual violence” march on December 7th, 2024, and what you hope to achieve through this event?

The ‘WARIF No Tolerance March’ is an annual global campaign held by WARIF each year on the first Saturday of December, to commemorate the ‘16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.’ This year will be our 6th annual march and will be held in 11 cities across three continents on Saturday December 07, 2024. The ‘No Tolerance March’ aims to mobilise public support against rape and sexual violence, emphasising a zero-tolerance stance. It will bring together survivors, activists, policymakers, and the general public to demand stronger laws, better enforcement, and increased support for survivors. We hope the event sparks national dialogue and leads to actionable commitments from stakeholders. We hope to see you all there.

How do you rate Nigerians’ response to the fight against sexual/domestic violence? What advice do you have to give?

Nigeria has improved in its response in the fight against gender based violence. This is made evident in its recent ranking on the 2024 Global Gender Gap report published by the World Economic Forum, we are now 5 spots closer at 125th position out of 146 countries on the index. But we still have a very long way to go. We live on a continent where we are told that it will take 130 years to achieve gender parity so to close the gap calls for an acceleration with innovative structures and ideas, and collaborative thinking with multi stakeholders from all sectors. ‘No Tolerance March’ aims to mobilise public support against rape and sexual violence, emphasising a zero-tolerance stancewith increased funding, policy enforcement, and investment in more inclusive spaces with equal representation by women.

Can you share your experience preparing for your TED talk on the “shadow pandemic” Reflecting, what message did you convey and how is it impacting lives till date?

Preparing for the TED talk was during the COVID 19 global pandemic, when there was a heightened sense of anxiety with regards to our health and well-being, and we were forced to stay home on lock downs as a safety precaution. It was during a time when a shadow pandemic had ensured a 20 % increase in violence against women and girls, and I was required to distill a complex and deeply emotional topic into a format that was relatable and impactful, remotely from my living room. My goal was to shine a spotlight not only on the “shadow pandemic” of GBV that surged during COVID-19, highlighting how crises often exacerbate pre-existing vulnerabilities, but more so on the marginalised women in rural communities who make up more than half of the population of most low middle income countries and are overlooked, yet here they were rising to this challenge. I wanted to inspire collective action, emphasising that combating GBV is not just a women’s issue in a city or a rural community, but a societal responsibility, and I believe that message is impacting lives till date because GBV is still happening, and that is why the advocacy is an ongoing one.

Being named in the Forbes 50 over 50 EMEA list is a significant achievement. How do you feel this recognition impacts your work and advocacy?

The recognition was indeed an honour. It brings global attention to the work we do at WARIF, providing a platform to advocate for survivors and push for systemic change. It also highlights the importance of perseverance and dedication in driving meaningful impact regardless of one’s age. I hope this inspires others, particularly women 50 and over, to pursue their passions and contribute to causes they believe in.

People are so used to your activism and sometimes don’t even remember you practice medicine. What do you have to say about this, and how do you combine both effectively?

Activism is an extension of my medical practice. Both areas of my career provide me with the opportunity to serve a survivor or patient population that are solely women and girls. My “day job” as an OBGYN specialist consultant may be in a different location, but both are driven by the same goal- providing healthcare and improving the well-being and lives of women and girls. Balancing both requires prioritisation and a strong support system. My activism informs my medical practice, and vice versa, creating a synergy that amplifies impact in both areas.

How have you been able to stay fit and defy age?

A balanced lifestyle is key. I prioritise regular exercise, a healthy diet, adequate rest, and mental wellness. I believe everyone must find joy and purpose in their daily lives, including activities which instill a passion and commitment in whatever that choice may be, ensuring it keeps one energised and motivated.

What advice would you give to young women who aspire to pursue careers in medicine or social activism?

Follow your passion and be persistent. Medicine and social activism require resilience and a deep commitment to making a difference. Surround yourself with mentors, seek continuous learning opportunities, and most importantly, never underestimate the power of you! Believe in your ability to effect change.

Tell us about the WARIF dialogue

The WARIF Dialogue was launched in 2021 as an annual engagement that would bring together thought leaders and leading advocates in the gender and women’s rights and empowerment space, to discuss and highlight emerging issues of women’s rights and the adverse impact of inequality as seen in our society today.

We believe that conversations like these are extremely important in advancing the gender equality agenda and the rights of women and girls, leading to solutions for a brighter future where all women can live in a society free of violence, discrimination, and bias.

How can victims that need your services reach you?

They are free to call our 24 hour confidential Toll-Free helpline (+234)-8009-210-0009. Also, we are opened 6 days a week and our address is WARIF Centre, 6, Turton Street, Off Thorburn Avenue, Yaba Lagos. EMAIL is [email protected]

Concluding words

Gender-based violence is a societal issue that requires collective action. Together, we can create a world where women and girls are safe, empowered, and valued. Let’s commit to being part of the solution and build a future where every woman and girl lives in a society free from violence.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.

