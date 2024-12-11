Innovation, collaboration can unlock new revenue possibilities – Okupe

Innovation and public –private sector collaboration have the capacity to unlock new revenue possibilities. In this interview with Modestus Anaesoronye, which focuses on governance and public policy, Bamijoko Okupe, chief executive officer of Modo Ante, explains the company’s governance solutions for a sustainable future in Nigeria and globally, including the importance of private-public partnership in co-creating solutions for effective governance and public policy implementation.

Modo Ante is gaining attention as a consulting firm with a unique focus on governance, public sector and politics. Could you share the company’s vision?

Modo Ante was founded to address critical gaps in governance, public sector management and politics, particularly in emerging economies like Nigeria. Our vision is simple but profound – anchored on ‘Best quality of life for all, powered by good governance and efficient public sector.’ To actualise this vision, we shall partner with governments, public sector, politicians and political organisations alike to improve standards of governance for sustainable development. We shall also assist governments with effective implementation of policies, initiatives and programmes.

Lastly, we shall support politicians with strategies, tools, and advice for effective planning and implementation of their programmes for optimal performance. We operate on three key pillars: governance consulting, public sector advisory, and political strategy and communication and party management. Through these, we aim to enhance institutional efficiency, promote effective policymaking and foster meaningful engagement with citizens and stakeholders. At Modo Ante, we don’t just advise; we co-create solutions tailored to the unique challenges of each client. Our goal is to help restructure systems and governance frameworks and the public sector to drive sustainable development.

The just-concluded Eko Revenue Plus Summit was a resounding success. As a co-convener, how does this event align with your mission and vision?

The Eko Revenue Plus Summit was a perfect demonstration of what Modo Ante stands for: solution providers. The summit was not an end in itself, but a means to an end. It was our immediate solution to address the need for revenue generation in the face of revenue challenges. It was a platform to showcase how innovation and public-private sector collaboration can unlock new revenue generation possibilities. The summit focused on optimising Lagos State’s revenue streams through innovative and technology-driven solutions, which align with our governance consulting pillar. By convening thought leaders, policymakers, and private sector players, we created an avenue for actionable ideas and partnerships to emerge. At Modo Ante, we believe that sustainable development requires synergy between governments and stakeholders, and this summit underscored that belief. Modo Ante empowers solutions for effective and progressive governance. When governance is progressive, the journey of attaining best quality of life for all citizens is on the right track.

Given your role in conceptualising the summit, what key takeaways can governments across Nigeria learn from the outcomes?

There were several critical takeaways, but three stood out. First is the potential of technology in driving revenue generation. The digital economy, if well tapped, holds substantial potentials to improve government’s service delivery to citizens as well as enhanced revenue generation for the government. Digital tools like e-governance platforms can help to streamline tax collection and public service delivery, boosting efficiency and transparency. Secondly, public and private sector collaboration is non-negotiable for economies to progress. The summit demonstrated that when the public and private sectors work together, the results are transformative. When the private sector prospers, governments gain revenue. Governments must therefore actively and continuously engage stakeholders. Lastly is the exposure of the hidden potentials in the circular economy as a means to reduce waste and create value. Governments need to prioritise policies that promote sustainability, such as recycling and resource optimisation.

As a governance consultant, how does Modo Ante hope to help governments translate such outcomes into tangible policies and actions?

One of the biggest challenges governments face is moving from ideas to effective implementation, such that the idea will achieve its intentions. At Modo Ante, we address this by providing end-to-end support. We begin with diagnostics; identifying gaps and opportunities in existing systems. This played out in our designing the Eko Revenue Plus Summit idea. Through focused research, we identified some gaps and opportunities in the state’s revenue generation, which were developed into specific speculative solutions, for the major sectors of the summit: property sector, digital economy, informal sector, circular economy and energy.

They bought the idea and we collaborated to birth the ERPS. Following the summit, we plan to hold Post-Summit Roundtables that brings all relevant stakeholders together to isolate and decide on specific initiatives that can be translated into actionable projects. Subsequently, a clear Project Implementation Roadmap and KPIs will be developed and agreed. After that, implementation starts. We shall continue to provide support as may be required and necessary to enable smooth implementation.

Trust deficit in government is a recurring issue in Nigeria. How do you help governments rebuild trust with their citizens?

Henry Clay, the 9th USA secretary of State once said, “Government is a trust, and the officers of the government are the trustees; and both the trust and the trustees are created for the benefit of the people.” When citizens perceive that the government that should be the solution to their problem is the problem, then the trust deficit rears its head. Trust is the foundation of effective governance and when citizens have lost trust in government, rebuilding it requires deliberate efforts. Oftentimes, trust deficit arises as a result of the government’s inability to communicate effectively with citizens, or miscommunicate or just keeping mute and not talking at all. Trust is hard to earn, easy to lose, difficult to re-establish, though it is the key to all relationships. When trust has been breached over and again, it is an uphill task to re-establish. Citizens have been betrayed too many times by the political class and citizens have lost trust totally in most cases. In such a situation, a trust-recovery strategy has to be put in place supported with appropriate communication and engagement. This journey should start with transparency and accountability on the part of the government’s representatives. The government must be honest and sincere, mean what it says, say what it means and do as promised, among others. These actions must be clearly visible. This includes transparent budgeting processes, open procurement systems and regular public audits. Citizens need to see through the government. Equally important is effective communication. Governments often have achievements that go unnoticed because they fail to connect with citizens in relatable terms. We help our clients craft messaging that resonates and positions it appropriately in citizens’ hearts and minds.

The role of technology in governance cannot be too stressed. What are your thoughts in integrating technology into governance?

Technology is a game changer, and at Modo Ante, we believe that technology can be leveraged to enhance governance systems. Whether it’s digital tax collection, blockchain for transparent procurement, or citizen engagement platforms, we advise that technology be deployed as an enabler of efficiency and transparency. For example, to work with a state government to digitise its tax administration system would mean increased compliance, reduced revenue leakages, and improved public confidence. However, we recognise that technology is only as effective as the people using it. That’s why we prioritise training government personnel alongside deploying tech solutions.

Public-Private-Partnerships (PPPs) featured prominently in the summit discussion. How does Modo Ante approach building these collaborations?

PPPs are a critical tool for sustainable development. We help governments to design frameworks that include strategic stakeholder mapping, identifying critical interests that can make or mar projects, and recommend a carefully thought-out balancing of the interests of all parties concerned. For instance, in infrastructure development, PPPs allow governments to leverage private-sector funding and expertise while maintaining regulatory oversight. We ensure that agreements are transparent, fair, and aligned with long-term development goals. We also focus on effective communication. PPPs can sometimes face resistance from the public due to misunderstandings. By fostering open dialogue, we help stakeholders see the mutual benefits of these collaborations.

What do you see as the biggest obstacle to effective governance in Nigeria?

The biggest obstacles among many others are bad policy implementation, inconsistency and a lack of continuity. Governance is often disrupted by political transitions, which lead to abandoned projects and policies. This instability undermines progress and erodes public trust. At Modo Ante, we advocate for institutional reforms that transcend political cycles. Governments need to establish independent institutions to oversee critical sectors and ensure that initiatives continue regardless of political changes. We also emphasise the importance of political buy-in. By aligning projects with the interests of key stakeholders, we increase the likelihood of sustained commitment and eventual success.

Looking forward, what is your vision and role in shaping governance in Nigeria and beyond?

Our vision, as I mentioned earlier, ‘Best quality of life for all, powered by good governance and efficient public sector.” We envision a first world Africa, where through good governance standards and an efficient public sector, best quality of life and living becomes a standard for all categories and classes of people. Good quality life is a right of all human beings and the government has a critical role to play in making that happen. We shall soon become the ‘go-to’ consultancy for innovative solutions in governance, public sector management, political management across Africa and beyond. We want to be recognised not just for our expertise but for the impact we make in improving lives and creation by helping governments build systems that drive holistic socio-economic growth and development. In Nigeria, we aim to partner with more states and the federal institutions to address their pressing challenges in such areas like revenue optimisation, public service delivery, capacity building, enhanced government-citizen communication and relationship and many more. Beyond Nigeria, we hope to expand our footprint to other African countries, bringing our experience and innovative approach to bear on governance challenges across the continent.

