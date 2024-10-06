‘I am happy to quit banking to follow my passion for art’

After quitting his lucrative banking job to follow his passion for visual art, Emeka Nwagbara has never looked back. Today, over two decades as a studio artist, Nwagbara unveils to Obinna Emelike in this interview, why he has no regret, his journey, his works, dynamics of art business and his ongoing exhibition.

Who is Emeka Nwagbara?

I am a visual artist from Abia State, but I live in Lagos where I practice my trade from Imperial Studio, my outfit. But my studio brand name is Emeka Nwagbara.

How has your journey in visual art been?

My journey in visual art has been very interesting. Growing up as a child, I developed interest in drawing. Then, we lived in Enugu and later Port Harcourt. My family knew nothing about art. Whenever my parents saw me with a pencil, they would flog me. When my teachers saw me with a pencil drawing then, they would tear the papers and also flog me. I did not study Fine Art in the university. I am a graduate of Accounting with a good result. After graduation, I worked in the banking sector for a while.

Why did you quit your banking job for visual art?

It was during the meltdown in the banking industry that I left my job, from 2003-2004. I worked with Prudent Bank that later became Skye Bank. I moved to First Atlantic Bank later. Before the banking crisis that led to recapitlization, I had left the industry because it was not working for me.

It was when I left the banking sector, that I decided to go into art.

Before then I did not know much about the business side of art. So, with advanced age and foresight in banking business, I decided to seek the wisdom of professionals in the art business, who have the relevant qualifications and experience.

It means you do not have a formal training in art?

Yes, but a practical one instead.

Then, I ran into Edosa Ogiugu, and Olu Ajayi, while having a show. Then, Edosa invited me to his studio and my relationship with art started. I studied art under him and later, he took me to Universal Studios of Art, where I met other great artists like; Abiodun Olaku, Ejor Wallace, among others. These men made great impact on my art and life. Till date, I still hold them in high esteem. I consider Universal Studios of Art as a major creative hub because it had a big influence on me in the art industry.

Is the Universal Studios of Art still relevant?

Yes. It is a place that nurtures artists. Fine Art students use the studio for their industrial training (IT) and those of them, who had IT experience with the studio return to the school with new perspectives. They get better in what they do. I am grateful to Universal Studios of Art for what I am today. I am also grateful to other artists like Edosa, who impacted my art.

Later, I shifted to clay and started sculpting at a time. I did sculpture of a fist and it was a beautiful production.

Do you have techniques for your works?

I am not a fan of techniques. I am an artist who paints from the heart. I paint what comes to my mind; I brush anything. But I do not have techniques. Some artists have template, but I do not. I can use acrylic, oil, among others and I do dry brush.

How did you breakthrough in your career?

As I said earlier, my parents, especially my father did not like my idea of doing art. He would flog me whenever he saw me drawing because he believed that art has no monetary value. He wondered how just mere drawings could fetch me money to fend for myself.

Then, I still have passion for art, making drawings. One day, my father asked me, “Why don’t you find a paid employment, while doing your art as a hobby? Do you think with these sketches you do like a hen, you can breakthrough?

My father had no idea of art. Then, I used to give him small money like N10,000 or N20,000. But one day, I made a big sale of my work and gave him a large sum of money. He was surprised to receive such favour from me. Then, he began to appreciate the value of art and my impact in the business. My father is late now. I wish he was alive to grace my exhibition to see how far I have grown in the business of art. Art is a serious business and I am happy that I left banking to answer my calling in the arts.

What about your ongoing exhibition?

It is my first and a solo exhibition, which I entitled “Priceless Odyssey.” It is an embodiment of a journey into my art life.

It will run for two weeks starting from September 28 to October 12, 2024, at Mydrim Gallery, Ikoyi, Lagos.

There will be 21 paintings and 13 drawings on display.

Which is the highlight of your works in the exhibition and why?

It is the one I titled, “A Nation and Its People”. The title tells the story of African leaders. I used animals to depict the leaders in the painting. But that does not mean they are animals; it is just figurative. In that painting, you can see a goat and chimpanzee representing our leaders with daily newspapers on their office tables. They read the stories published in the national dailies, but they do not act because they do not care about the people.

My abstract paints come natural. I trained as a figurative artist and they are sold on point of design. Everything in life is about abstract. You see the colours, lines, among others. It takes you on a journey. In my abstract, whether on canvas, when I get to work, the result is different.

You seems to collaborate more with Mydrim Gallery, why?

So far, my relationship with Mydrim Gallery has been cordial. The gallery has made my journey almost seamless. Way back in 2016, when I lived in Ikorodu, I hardly come out to showcase my works or to collect cheques. From the comfort my home, I get bank alerts for payment for my sold jobs. I send my works to the gallery and they sell for me.

How has the social media impacted your career?

The social media has made art more accessible to the public. People now know more and appreciate art better. Artists now know more about the value of their works; they can now sell art, insure art and use it as collateral. There is a whole lot that can be done with art. But if you do not know you will think art is something you do with a piece of chalk.

Have you ever done works for any corporate organisation or prominent personality?

Yes. After over two decades in the art industry l have done jobs for organisations, and high profile personalities. I had done a portrait for Tony Elumelu, when he was the CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA). That job was a masterpiece and he truly appreciated it and I got a handsome pay. I have done jobs for Cadbury Plc, Osun State Government and many primary schools in Osun State. I believe God, there are more jobs to come.

