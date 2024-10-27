I am constantly thinking of new ways to solve complex problems – Adefeko

Ade Adefeko is the director Corporate & Regulatory Affairs, OLAM NIGERIA, the largest Agribusiness and food company in Nigeria. In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, he spoke about the company’s mission, international partnership and the future of global business. Excerpts:

Congratulations on your many industry and personal feats. Can you trail your journey so far?

My life journey both professional and otherwise has been a rewarding and enduring one. A life of service and impact in my spheres of influence which spans, Agriculture, Banking, Academia, Trade and Development, Arts and Culture, Fashion and Lifestyle, Media and Entertainment, Sports, and Nation building and contributing to Humanity as a whole.

What inspired your lifelong ambition to contribute to humanity, and how has this shaped your career decisions?

What has shaped my life has been staying true to parental values while growing up and working on self through imbibing positive ethos that address public good in my respective fields of endeavour which are varied and expansive.

Who have been your most significant mentors or influencers in your professional life and why?

I have been largely influenced by my strict parental upbringing (My Dad and Mum) which speaks largely to family and societal values at large through the prism of travel and life education outside the precincts of academic rigour.

How would you describe your leadership style, and how has it evolved over time?

My leadership style is born out of evolution across the workspace ladder wherein I was a doer and thinker at different times in my professional journey. I am not one to micromanage and very good at delegating and following up as well. I am a proponent of ‘FREEDOM WITH RESPONSIBILITY’ as I feel that is the best way you can get results from people, and it has worked for me thus far in my over 34-year career.

Has there been a time your visionary approach led to a significant breakthrough or innovation within your organisation?

I try to influence my environment and as such am constantly thinking of new ways to solve complex problems by being innovative and unconventional. I am a people person and quite affable but at the same time very pragmatic imbued with a people centric mien and attitude which puts people at the Centre of my cosmogony.

What is your vision for the future of global business, and how do you plan to steer your organisation to align with that vision?

My vision is to see a world that seeks to positively impact humanity in an effective and efficient way backed by a sustainable pathway. My organisation, Olam Agri, which is in the Global Agribusiness value chain, is already aligned by ensuring our food system processes and methodology are in sync and follow the path of sustainability and I am concurrently aligned.

In your role, how do you balance commercial objectives with diplomatic responsibilities?

I wear many caps but for me, people to people relations via countries promoting bilateral relations are an important part of my DNA and I offer that part time through my role as Honorary Consul of Botswana in Lagos over the past four years.

Can you provide an example of a challenging negotiation where your diplomatic skills were crucial to achieving a positive outcome?

I am not a full-time diplomat but a quasi-one but I am good at negotiating and influencing and my language skills (speak about 10 local and international) are a plus and have helped achieve positive outcomes for Company and Country.

In today’s globalised economy, what do you see as the key factors for successful international partnerships and what informs your strategic business decisions on a global scale?

We live in a globalised world, but solutions must be indigenous and adaptable to local peculiarities as that is integral and a sine qua non for development and progress. A spirit of partnership is necessary for shared prosperity which should be the end goal or game.

How do you foster a cohesive and motivated team across diverse cultural and geographic backgrounds?

You need to have an open mind, accept that we live in a diverse world and respect cultural norms and practices without compromising company values and ethos.

How do you hope to be remembered as a leader and a global executive?

I came, saw and impacted humanity through my sphere of influence.

What advice would you give to aspiring leaders who aim to make a meaningful impact on the world

Let people be the focus and strive to be inclusive. Remember leadership is about public good and work towards leaving a legacy. That is what you will be judged and remembered by. I am not that far ahead into the future; I deal with a spectrum of 5 years. It is easier to work with. You then measure and rejig on a need basis. A world that is built on equity and justice for all will be my main goal but it will be in tandem with my life long Mantra—For God, Family and Country.

