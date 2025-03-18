The founder and Chief Executive Officer of VDL Technologies, Fasuyi Oluwarotimi, in this interview explains the relevance and importance of artificial intelligence in all sectors of life and how Markov games is setting the pace

For those who don’t know VDL Technologies, what is the company all about?

Answer : VDL Technologies is a leading technology company that enables digital transformation of businesses by creating and developing solutions that are specific to our clients needs in areas of digital services such as gamification, consumer intelligence, shortcode services and payment solutions to promote customer loyalty and acquisition. We work with global brands such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, Frieslandcampina, Stanbic IBTC, and many more

There seems to be much focus on MARKOV GAMES AI, one of your products, why?

Answer : Markov Games AI is a key focus for us right now because of its potential in the business and gaming market. Markov Games AI is an AI gaming platform that provides education, entertainment and rewards for users. As a brand under VDL Technologies, it aligns with our mission to drive digital innovation and enhance user interactions across various industries. While we continue to develop and expand our other solutions, Markov Games AI is currently at the forefront due to its rapid growth and great opportunities for businesses to increase sales,and grow revenue especially leveraging AI.

Who are you targeting with MARKOV GAMES AI?

Answer : Markov Games AI is for everyone. Either as a student looking to increase his knowledge on different topics and be rewarded with cash or banks looking to continuously engage customers for their services and grow significantly or FMCGs looking to grow market penetration and increase sales, and so forth.

How much is the product appreciated in the market?

Answer : We’ve received huge positive feedback from different organizations, student communities and industry stakeholders. We’ve had over 24 million people use our gaming services since launch in 2023, which shows huge acceptability of our products.

Of course, you have goals for initiating the product, how far have they been achieved?

Answer : So far, we’ve made significant progress growing our user base, enhancing game features, and securing key partnerships. While we’ve achieved notable milestones, we see this as just the beginning. Our focus now is on expanding our client reach, improving user experience, and continuously innovating to deliver even greater value to our users and partners.

Are there challenges also and how are you surmounting them?

Answer : Like any innovative product, Markov Games AI has faced its share of challenges, from user acquisition & client acquisition. We tackle them by optimizing our strategies and actively iterating based on feedback to ensure Markov Games AI remains a top choice for users and businesses. Challenges are part of the journey, but we’re committed to overcoming them with innovation and agility.

In practical terms, how is MARKOV GAMES AI impacting the bottomline of your clients?

Answer : Markov Games AI is designed to enhance user engagement, increase customer retention, and drive revenue growth for our clients. Through gamification, businesses using our platform see higher interaction rates, and improved brand loyalty.Ultimately, Markov Games AI helps businesses maximize their bottom line by transforming engagement into tangible financial results, with least cost.

When are you innovating another product and what would it be targeted at?

Answer : We are at the final phase of development of our payment product called PAYEAZI. This will be the first lifestyle digital bank in Nigeria.

As well, how relevant is MARKOV GAMES AI in the face of the current economic realities?

Answer : Businesses and consumers are looking for more value-driven, engaging, and rewarding experiences. Markov Games AI remains highly relevant because it helps brands boost customer engagement and retention. By integrating gamified marketing, businesses can drive higher participation, increase brand loyalty, and get an increase in revenue even in challenging times. Additionally, for users, our platform offers education, entertainment and rewards, making it a compelling and affordable way of earning. In essence, Markov Games AI is not just relevant but essential in helping brands and consumers navigate the current economic realities.

Apart from MARKOV GAMES AI, what other feats has VDL Technologies achieved?

Answer : VDL Technologies has consistently been at the forefront of digital innovation, delivering solutions that help businesses and individuals grow and thrive. Apart from Markov Games AI, we’ve successfully launched MOVIL, our consumer intelligence platform that provides businesses with deep insights into customer behavior to drive smarter decision-making and Amani health, a mental health tech solutions that provides mental wellness for individuals. Additionally, our expertise in loyalty programs, gamification, and mobile marketing has helped businesses enhance customer retention and revenue growth. These achievements reflect our commitment to building digital solutions that create real impact across industries.

Where do you see the company is five years?

Answer : In five years, VDL Technologies will be a leading force in digital solutions across multiple industries, driving innovation in gamification, consumer intelligence, and digital engagement. We envision expanding our product ecosystem, scaling Markov Games AI, PAYEAZI and MOVIL into global markets, and pioneering new technologies that help businesses connect with their audiences more effectively. We aim to shape the future of business growth and user engagement.

