How Iwosan Lagoon secured its 5th JCI Gold Seal accreditation – MD

Olubisi Oyeniran, Managing Director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Ikoyi

In this interview with Olubisi Oyeniran, Managing Director of Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, Ikoyi, he walks through the hospital’s journey from its establishment in 1986 to becoming one of Nigeria’s leading healthcare providers with Temitayo Ayetoto-Oladehinde, BusinessDay’s senior health journalist. He discusses the hospital’s commitment to delivering high-quality, patient-centred healthcare, with a special focus on improving maternal and child health. This dedication was further solidified with the hospital’s recent achievement of the JCI Gold Seal of Approval for the fifth time, underscoring its commitment to meeting global healthcare standards. Oyeniran also covers the hospital’s strategic priorities, including its expansion plans and efforts to enhance healthcare accessibility across Nigeria and West Africa. Excerpt…

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals recently achieved its fifth JCI Gold Seal of Approval. Could you elaborate on what this milestone signifies for Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals and its patients and how it reflects the organisation’s commitment to patient care?

Achieving the fifth JCI Gold Seal of Approval highlights Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals’ dedication to maintaining the highest standards of patient care and safety. JCI accreditation is awarded based on compliance with stringent standards that ensure the quality of healthcare services. For our patients, this achievement means they can trust the care they receive, knowing it meets internationally recognised standards. By following standards like Patient-Centred Care (PCC) and Quality Improvement and Patient Safety (QPS), we continually work to enhance our services. For instance, implementing International Patient Safety Goals (IPSG) has allowed us to significantly reduce risks, such as medication errors and issues with patient identification, ensuring we provide the highest quality care.

“By ensuring the availability of necessary equipment and following strict infection prevention measures, we create a safer surgical environment.”

Since receiving your first JCI accreditation in 2011, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has continued to raise the bar for healthcare standards in Sub-Saharan Africa. How have you seen the hospital evolve over these five accreditation cycles, and what has been the most significant improvement in your eyes?

Since our first JCI accreditation, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has evolved by enhancing patient safety, improving quality, and adopting innovative medical practices. One of the most significant improvements has been enhancing our Care of Patients (COP) standards, especially in surgical and critical care. Over these accreditation cycles, we have implemented specific measures to ensure patient safety during surgeries, such as adhering to the surgical safety checklist. This checklist includes key steps like ‘Sign In, Time Out, Sign Out’ procedures, where the surgical team verifies important details before, during, and after surgery to prevent errors. It also involves marking the surgical site to ensure the correct area is operated on and confirming the patient’s identity to avoid any mistakes. By ensuring the availability of necessary equipment and following strict infection prevention measures, we create a safer surgical environment.

Additionally, we have installed clinical alarm systems to closely monitor patients and provide timely responses. All these efforts aim to provide the safest possible environment for our patients. By consistently meeting over 1,200 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) during each JCI cycle, we have built a strong foundation for reliable and high-quality patient care. These advancements establish our hospital as a leader in healthcare quality in Sub-Saharan Africa.

With each reaccreditation, JCI assesses over 1,200 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). What specific changes or improvements has the hospital made in the last few years to stay ahead of these rigorous standards?

In recent years, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals has made several key improvements to maintain compliance with JCI’s rigorous standards. One major focus has been ensuring that patients have faster access to care. For example, we have streamlined our appointment scheduling process and optimised patient flow in our clinics to reduce waiting times. We have also improved our triage system in the emergency department to ensure that patients receive timely care based on the urgency of their conditions.

To enhance safety, we have strengthened our facility safety programs, including better management of hazardous materials, enhanced fire safety measures, and routine safety drills. Additionally, we have invested in improving the overall patient experience through a culture transformation program with the theme ‘We will look after you.’ We have become more customer-centric, prioritising our patients’ needs with care and dedication. This transformation includes substantial investment in training our staff to be more attentive and responsive, as well as upgrading equipment to better serve our patients and ensure our services are patient-friendly and tailored to individual needs.

These initiatives reflect our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety, ensuring our patients receive the best possible care.

With an estimated 70 percent of Nigerians lacking access to basic healthcare, there is a pressing need for reliable, quality-driven healthcare facilities. How does Iwosan’s commitment to international standards help bridge this gap and potentially influence broader access to quality healthcare?

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals’ adherence to international standards, particularly JCI, sets a benchmark for the healthcare sector in Nigeria. By implementing JCI’s standards, we ensure that our care delivery is both equitable and efficient. As the reference point for quality healthcare in the country, we actively encourage other hospitals to invest in quality improvements. By collaborating with private and government institutions, we promote the importance of quality in healthcare. We have many visiting consultants from the public sector who follow our quality processes and take these best practices back to their primary hospitals. Our commitment to quality also extends to developing new healthcare initiatives, such as outreach programs, partnerships with local health organisations, and health education workshops, all aimed at improving access to specialised surgical and critical care services. This dedication not only benefits our patients but also inspires other healthcare providers to enhance their standards, contributing to a broader positive impact on Nigeria’s healthcare landscape.

As one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers in West Africa, how does Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals plan to maintain its leadership in the face of growing competition in the healthcare sector?

To maintain our leadership position amidst growing competition, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals will continue to emphasise quality, innovation, and accessibility. We have built a strong culture of quality that drives every aspect of our work. We are committed to improving surgical and critical care outcomes, striving to provide the best possible results for our patients. We are expanding our surgical and critical care services by investing in cutting-edge medical technology and advanced equipment to meet our patients’ needs.

We are strengthening our quality improvement and patient safety programmes to ensure consistent excellence in patient outcomes. Staff training is also a top priority, equipping our team with the skills needed to provide exceptional care. We are proud that many former Lagoon staff who received training with us are now working in hospitals across Lagos and the country, spreading the culture of quality care.

By pursuing partnerships and talent development in specialised fields, we ensure that our medical and support teams remain highly skilled and capable of delivering outstanding care.

Patient care is at the heart of Iwosan Lagoon’s values. Could you elaborate on any new initiatives or services introduced recently to further improve patient experience and outcomes?

Recently, we have focused on making the patient’s journey smoother and more supportive, particularly in our surgical and critical care units. One significant focus area has been the introduction of multidisciplinary patient care conferences, where doctors, nurses, and other specialists come together to plan and coordinate patient care. This ensures that every aspect of the treatment is well thought out, providing patients with the highest level of care.

We have launched a personalised care process that ensures every patient receives customised treatment and support based on their unique needs and preferences. This approach includes personalised care plans, one-on-one consultations, and continuous follow-up to ensure that our patients are comfortable, informed, and actively involved in their healthcare journey. We have also expanded our pain management protocols to ensure patients are as comfortable as possible during and after their stay. All these efforts are designed to enhance our patients’ experience, making sure their needs are met every step of the way.

What are some of the most exciting innovations or initiatives currently underway at Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals?

We are currently expanding our oncology service, integrating specialised care with state-of-the-art facilities to deliver comprehensive cancer treatment. We are upgrading our electronic medical record system and telehealth services to provide more accessible and efficient care.

Additionally, we are expanding our minimally invasive surgeries to offer patients quicker recovery times and reduced risks. We are also enhancing our oral and maxillofacial surgery and expanding our burns and plastics services, along with introducing aesthetic medicine. Furthermore, we are placing a serious focus on preventive medicine in partnership with our sister company, Iwosan Wellness, to promote health and prevent diseases before they require intensive treatment. We continue to explore opportunities for robotics-assisted surgery to enhance precision in our surgical specialities.

Looking ahead, what are your long-term goals for Iwosan Lagoon, and how do you envision the hospital playing a role in the transformation of healthcare in Nigeria?

Our long-term goals include establishing Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals as the premier centre for healthcare excellence in West Africa. We plan to expand our service offerings by growing subspecialties. Through robust corporate governance and leadership, we aim to lead by example in fostering a culture of patient-centred care and clinical excellence across the healthcare sector in Nigeria. We are also committed to influencing healthcare policy by partnering with the government to strengthen the healthcare system and improve standards nationwide. We are dedicated to increasing our participation in community health initiatives and working towards reducing the burden of non-communicable diseases and improving health outcomes across the country.

Share