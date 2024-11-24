‘Government needs to prioritise investment in infrastructure that can generate returns’

Seyi Adisa is a public administrator, lawyer, politician and former principal private secretary to former governor of Oyo State

Seyi Adisa is a public administrator, lawyer, politician and former principal private secretary to former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi. Adisa is also an expert in regulatory and government affairs. In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, he spoke about politics, leadership, governance roles and structure. Excerpts:

How do you motivate and lead diverse teams to achieve organisational goals? Can you describe a time when you had to make a difficult decision that impacted your team?

My leadership journey has been shaped by a unique experience of working across generations. I’ve the privilege of leading young lawyers two decades younger in age in my private practice, while I have also directed teams with members twenty years older when I stepped into the role of Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the Governor at just 27 years What I’ve learned through these experiences is that effective leadership isn’t about age or years of service – it’s about creating a shared vision that brings people together. When we build a compelling vision, it acts like a powerful magnet, pulling everyone toward a common goal. This shared purpose helps teams look beyond superficial differences like age or background, focusing instead on what we can achieve together. I’ve found that strong values are the bedrock of organizational culture. They’re like the invisible threads that weave a team together. The clearer and stronger these values are, the more naturally they attract people who align with them while allowing others to recognise when they might not be the right fit. It’s not about forcing everyone into a single mold, but rather about creating clarity that allows for natural alignment. With regards to a difficult decision that impacted my team, let me share a concrete example from my time as PPS. We faced a significant challenge when introducing new technology to modernise our office operations. Initially, there was considerable resistance – some team members saw the technology as a threat to their job security rather than a tool for improvement. This situation required careful handling and demonstrated the importance of empathetic leadership. Rather than forcing the change, we took a patient, inclusive approach. We invested time in explaining the benefits of the new system, not just for the office but for individual team members. We provided clear assurances about job security and worked to demonstrate how the technology would make their work more efficient rather than replace them. While we didn’t achieve unanimous support immediately, this approach helped us navigate the transition while maintaining team cohesion. What I took away from this experience was that leadership is as much about managing emotions and perceptions as it is about implementing changes. Sometimes, the best technical solution isn’t the best human solution, and finding the balance between progress and people is crucial. This experience reinforced my belief that successful leadership in diverse teams requires a combination of clear vision, strong values, and most importantly, the ability to understand and address the very human concerns that come with change. It’s about creating an environment where everyone feels valued and understood, regardless of their age, experience level, or background.

What do you consider to be the primary roles and responsibilities of a politician in our current political landscape? How will you promote peace and security in our various communities?

I believe the modern politician’s role goes far beyond just holding office. At its heart, our duty is to truly represent people with genuine empathy. This means doing more than just understanding problems on paper – we need to feel where the shoe pinches, as I often say. When making decisions, we must constantly ask ourselves:

‘How would this affect someone living through this situation?’ This empathetic approach helps ensure our policies aren’t just theoretically sound but actually make a difference in people’s daily lives. Moreover, I see us primarily as problem solvers, regardless of our official titles. Whether serving in the legislature or executive, our focus should be on finding practical solutions to real challenges. It’s not enough to simply occupy a position; we must actively work transform lives and communities. This solution-oriented mindset is what distinguishes truly effective leaders from those who are merely position-holders. When it comes to promoting peace and security in our communities, I advocate for an approach that begins with celebrating our diversity. When we actively acknowledge and celebrate each community’s unique identity and contributions, we create an environment where different groups feel valued and recognized. This recognition often leads to mutual respect and understanding among communities. I’m a strong believer in the power of proactive dialogue. By establishing regular forums for community conversations, we can identify and address potential conflicts before they escalate into serious problems. These platforms serve multiple purposes – they help us spot early warning signs of conflict, provide spaces for peaceful dispute resolution, and maintain open lines of communication between different community groups. The key is being proactive rather than reactive. By the time conflicts become visible, they’re often already deeply rooted. Through regular dialogue and engagement, we can address underlying issues before they develop into security challenges. When communities feel heard and respected, and when they have reliable channels for expressing concerns, they’re less likely to resort to conflict as a means of resolving differences. Success in this approach requires consistency and commitment. We must ensure these dialogue platforms are not just created during times of crisis but maintained as permanent fixtures in our community governance structure. This sustained engagement helps build trust over time and creates a foundation for lasting peace and security. It’s also crucial to ensure that these initiatives are inclusive, bringing together various stakeholders – traditional leaders, youth groups, women’s organizations, religious leaders, and local business communities. Each group brings unique perspectives and solutions to the table, and their collective involvement strengthens the fabric of community security. How do you approach analysing complex policy issues?

What strategies do you use to ensure that policies are equitable and effective? How do you stay updated on current trends and best practices in public administration?

When it comes to analysing complex policy issues, I believe in making the impossible possible through a systematic approach. By breaking down complex challenges into smaller, manageable pieces, we can better understand the true nature of problems that might otherwise seem overwhelming. This modular approach has consistently helped me uncover root causes that aren’t immediately apparent on the surface. I’ve learned through experience that effective policy-making must be collaborative. The challenges we face in governance today are too complex for any single perspective to adequately address. That’s why I’m a strong advocate for participatory governance – bringing together diverse stakeholders to contribute their unique insights and experiences. This approach comes from a place of humility, acknowledging that no one person or group has all the answers. When we work together, drawing on collective wisdom and experience, we create more robust and effective solutions.

My commitment to staying current in public administration is deeply personal. Through my work at The African Governance Institute for Development (AGID), I’m fortunate to regularly engage with leading minds in governance. This platform not only keeps me connected to current trends but also pushes me to continuously question and research better approaches to governance. I see myself as a perpetual student of leadership and nation-building, always seeking to learn and adapt to our evolving political landscape.

How do you plan to address the root causes of insecurity in our country, such as poverty, unemployment, and inequality? What specific steps will you take to improve intelligence gathering and analysis to prevent attacks before they happen? How will you ensure that security agencies are adequately equipped and trained to effectively combat insecurity?

The challenge of insecurity in our country requires a comprehensive approach that addresses both immediate concerns and underlying causes. I firmly believe that economic empowerment is fundamental to any lasting solution, but it can’t be achieved by government alone. We need a unified effort that brings together the public sector, private enterprise, social organizations, non-profits, and our diaspora community. The key to making such collaboration work is trust – and earning that trust requires demonstrating genuine commitment and sincerity in our actions. Government leadership must take a clear and unequivocal stance on security issues. Power brokers across the nation need to see and believe in the government’s commitment to change.

Those who persist in actions that impoverish or harm others must face consequences as severe as those for traitors to our nation. When it comes to intelligence gathering, I strongly support the community policing model. It’s a practical recognition that our security forces cannot be omnipresent. By expanding our network of security watchers and fostering community involvement, we create a more effective early warning system. This approach must be complemented by a presidential call to patriotism, continuously reminding citizens of their role in building, not destroying, our communities. I’ve learned from my time in government that resources are always limited. The solution lies in creating platforms that enable all stakeholders – anyone with an interest in safe and secure communities – to contribute to local security efforts. When we celebrate and acknowledge these contributions, we create positive examples that others want to emulate. Transparency and accountability in managing these resources are crucial, ideally through independent management systems. This comprehensive approach recognizes that sustainable security requires both community involvement and professional expertise, supported by transparent resource management and strong leadership commitment. It’s about creating a system where everyone has a stake in our collective security and works together to maintain it.

How do you develop and manage budgets to maximise resources as a politician and administrator? We are currently facing dwindling resources in our nation?

The irony of government finance has always intrigued me – while government is traditionally the biggest spender in any economy, we constantly grapple with resource constraints. In my experience, effective resource management boils down to two fundamental principles: increasing revenue and reducing waste. However, the implementation requires strategic thinking and modern solutions. I’m a strong advocate for e-governance as a critical tool in plugging financial leakages. By digitalising government transactions, we achieve multiple objectives: we make it convenient for citizens to make payments from their homes, we streamline revenue collection, and most importantly, we minimize opportunities for corruption that often arise from face-to-face interactions. This digital transformation isn’t just about efficiency – it’s about building trust in government financial systems.

However, smart resource management isn’t just about controlling spending; it’s about strategic investment in growth catalysts. We need to prioritize investments in infrastructure that can generate returns – smart cities, industrial parks, technology hubs, and well-planned communities.

These investments serve multiple purposes: they attract businesses, draw foreign investment, and boost our export capacity, ultimately strengthening our foreign exchange reserves. This approach transforms government spending from mere expenditure into strategic investment in our future. The key is to focus on projects that create multiplier effects in the economy. When we build enabling infrastructure, we’re not just spending money – we’re creating platforms for wealth generation and economic growth. This perspective helps us make better decisions about resource allocation, even in times of scarcity.

How do you build and maintain relationship with stakeholders, including the public, elected officials, and other government agencies? How do you effectively communicate complex information to diverse audiences as a politician?

In my approach to stakeholder-engagement, I’ve found that proactive outreach is essential. While holding an official position can open doors, maintaining effective relationships requires much more than formal authority. It’s about consistently demonstrating value and contributing meaningfully to shared objectives. Just as in personal friendships, professional relationships thrive on mutual respect, reliability, and genuine value exchange.

