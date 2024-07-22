GIDI: Delivering excellence through the provision of quality housing to Nigerians

Ejioye Ayorinde, Chief Operations Officer, Gidi Real Estate Investment Ltd

His portfolio in leading and managing diverse teams and implementing effective systems and operational structures is marked by excellence, which is a result of his work ethics and professionalism.

He is a strong collaborator and communicator with the ability to align team efforts with company’s objectives, and forge partnership with key stakeholders to achieve success.

Ejioye Ayorinde, Chief Operations Officer of Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited, is a real estate professional, Developer, Business, and Management Consultant with a proven history of driving profit through efficient operations management in the Real Estate Sector.

He obtained a Bachelor of Applied Science in Transport Management from Esep Le Berger University, Benin. Additionally, he holds an advanced Diploma in Real Estate Business Trends from the Metropolitan School of Business & Management (UK). He is a Fellow of the Institute Management Consultant, a Certified Management Consultant, an Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Entrepreneurs, a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Shipping, and a Member of the ECOWAS Youth Council.

Some of his awards and recognitions include: the Nelson Mandela Award of Leadership & Integrity (West African Youth Ambassador), the Professional Ethics Compliance Award from the Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation, and the National Outstanding Leadership Award from the Congress of Nigerian Youths.

Ayorinde is a dedicated contributor to the Nigerian real estate industry. As a real estate developer, he has co-developed several real estate projects in Nigeria and Africa, such as the Woodland Estate, Eko Beach City, Epe Gardens, and most recently, The Palms Residence, with the aim of improving real estate in Africa, reducing housing deficits, and creating environmentally friendly and affordable properties using modern real estate development practices.

As a Company at the forefront of delivering excellence through provision of quality housing to Nigerians, what measures have you adopted in expanding your portfolio over the years?

The strategies include intricate processes, such as:

– Collaborating with all stakeholders in the sector to ensure collective effort, which is essential for success in the industry. – Adopting an innovative and sustainable approach to development to meet global standards of practice.

– Establishing a structure that allows for effective and efficient pursuit of my real estate goals.

– Instilling a culture of continuous capacity building and personal development among our team of professionals across the board.

– Upholding ethical and professional standards at all times to promote healthy competition in the industry.

– Prioritizing solutions over profit. For Africa and Nigeria, the primary objective of real estate is to address housing shortages. That is also my goal, but through innovative and affordable means.

Comparing Nigerian professionals to their foreign counterparts in terms of quality service delivery, do you think foreign professionals outperform Nigerians using the Real Estate industry as a yardstick?

In this case, I would say ‘yes’. If we go by the deliberate efforts of Nigerian professionals, without taking secondary parameters such as the general economic situation of the country into account, amongst others, then Nigerian real estate professionals, for me outperform their foreign counterparts. However, the available systems of operations in foreign countries, especially the developed ones, afford their professionals the opportunity to operate differently. In return, they have increased chances of delivering differently and, by chance, better results than the Nigerian real estate developers. Nevertheless, what our professionals here are doing with the available but limited resources is a marker of our distinction.

What is your assessment of the Local Content Act’s impact in the development of indigenous firms in the country, has it really benefited the indigenous real estate firms?

While it is a step in the right direction, it is an ongoing process.

What makes GIDI Real Estate Investment Ltd Unique?

Gidi Real Estate Investment Limited stands out in its mission to build Africa by reducing its housing shortage and pioneering innovative and sustainable housing and real estate solutions.

Your projections for the years ahead?

To become the leading real estate company in Africa by delivering over a thousand housing units, we are driven by the factors I mentioned earlier.