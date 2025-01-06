From individuals to corporate teams: How Kemiselfcare is redefining access to wellness in Africa

As the wellness movement gains momentum across Africa, Kemiselfcare is redefining how individuals and corporate teams approach self-care and holistic well-being. Founded by Adeluoye Oluwayemisi and Adeluoye Oluwagbemisola to address the challenges of stress, burnout, and the lack of accessible wellness solutions, Kemiselfcare is seamlessly integrating modern practices with cultural authenticity. By making wellness a priority for individuals and corporate teams alike, the brand is setting a new standard for proactive wellness practices across the continent. Daniel Obi brings the excerpts

What inspired the creation of Kemiselfcare and the vision behind it?

Kemiselfcare was inspired by the everyday challenges faced by busy professionals and individuals in prioritizing their well-being. Observing the prevalence of stress and burnout in Nigeria’s fast-paced environment, we envisioned a brand that integrates self-care into daily life. Our mission is to enhance well-being by offering wellness activities, events, products, and training tailored to both individuals and corporate teams. By making wellness accessible and achievable, we are redefining wellness in Africa.

How does Kemiselfcare define wellness, and what makes it unique in the African context?

We define wellness as a holistic state of physical, mental, and emotional well-being. In Africa, wellness is deeply intertwined with cultural traditions and values. We stand out by blending these traditions with modern wellness practices. For instance, we integrate wellness into culturally significant events such as bridal showers, religious gatherings, and birthdays. This approach ensures that wellness feels authentic and relatable while promoting its importance in every facet of life.

How do cultural perspectives in Africa shape the way people approach wellness and self-care?

In Africa, wellness is traditionally centered around family, community, and collective well-being. While individual self-care often takes a back seat to communal responsibilities, Kemiselfcare is reshaping this narrative. Through our offerings, we advocate for self-care as a means of enhancing one’s ability to contribute meaningfully to their family and community. By doing so, we align personal well-being with broader cultural values, making it easier for individuals to embrace self-care.

How is Kemiselfcare making wellness accessible across Africa, especially for those who have not traditionally prioritized it?

Accessibility and Inclusivity are at the heart of our mission through our culturally integrated offerings to individuals and corporate teams. From paint kits to self care boxes to virtual team-building sessions and activities like tie-and-dye craft (Adire) we make wellness relatable and attainable. Our goal is to ensure everyone has access to wellness regardless of location and socio-economic background.

What unique challenges or needs have you identified for individuals and corporate teams in Africa?

For corporate teams, we see increased cohesion, reduced stress levels, and improved collaboration. For individuals, time constraints and financial pressures often overshadow the importance of self-care. Corporate teams face challenges such as a lack of structured wellness programs and limited opportunities for team bonding. We address these gaps through customized solutions like retreats, workshops, and vision-boarding sessions. These activities foster collaboration and resilience, enhancing productivity while prioritizing mental well-being.

How do you measure success in redefining wellness access and impact in Africa?

Our success is measured through tangible improvements in our client’s lives and the feedback we receive. For individuals, this includes adopting healthier routines and managing stress effectively. To date, we have served over 7,000 clients and partnered with more than 50 organizations, including governmental and multinational entities. Collaborations like our partnership with Women Empowering Nations and Cantu Beauty during Black Mental Health Month exemplify our commitment to advancing wellness and empowering communities.

Could you share any successful feedback from clients who have benefited from service offerings?

Our corporate clients often highlight the transformative impact of our retreats and team bonding sessions, noting improved communication and morale, which translates to higher productivity. For individuals, our self-care boxes have become a symbol of self-prioritization, with many clients expressing gratitude for the reminder to care for themselves. Furthermore our paint kits have become an outlet for individuals to express themselves and explore their creativity. Additionally, 98% of our clients have reported positive experiences with our wellness activities, with many eagerly incorporating these moments into their lives.

Where do you see the future of wellness in Africa, and how are you contributing to it?

The future of wellness in Africa lies in its seamless integration into everyday life, making it a necessity rather than a luxury. As acceptance of wellness practices grows, Kemiselfcare aims to lead this movement by expanding its reach and offerings. We envision a future where wellness is prioritized in homes, workplaces, and communities across the continent.

For companies looking to adopt wellness practices, what first steps would you recommend?

The journey begins with identifying specific challenges employees face, such as stress or lack of cohesion. Followed by a consistent implementation of wellness initiatives like regular team-bonding activities, stress-management workshops and tailored solutions provided by wellness focused brands. These small but impactful steps can transform workplace culture and improve overall productivity. Companies should implement consistent wellness initiatives like team bonding activities, stress-management workshops, and tailored solutions provided by wellness-focused brands.

What’s next for Kemiselfcare, and what message would you like to leave about the importance of wellness in Africa?

Kemiselfcare is poised for global expansion, with an aim to collaborate with more organizations and embed wellness into workplace cultures. Our message is simple: Wellness is not a luxury; it’s a necessity. By prioritizing self-care, we can build healthier, more resilient individuals, teams, and communities, driving growth and sustainability across Africa and beyond.

