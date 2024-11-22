Fatima Waziri–Azi (PhD), a professor in pursuit of justice beyond conventional legal boundaries

Fatima Waziri–Azi is a Professor of Public Law at the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (United Kingdom), Notary Public for Nigeria, a distinguished academic, a published author, legal practitioner, human rights activist and the immediate past Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP). Her background also includes serving as the Senior Special Assistant to former President Muhammadu Buhari on Rule of Law, in the Office of the Vice President from 2019 to 2021.

Waziri–Azi, has a Bachelor of Laws Degree from the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, Barrister-at-Law Degree from the Nigeria Law School Lagos, Masters of Law Degree in intercultural Human Rights, from St Thomas University College of Law, Miami–Florida, USA, Doctorate in Law Degree, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, Pittsburgh–Pennsylvania, USA, and a Certificate in Public Leadership from the Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education Programme, Boston-Massachusetts, USA.

Her past work experiences include: Attorney and Programme Officer at Human Rights Law Service, Lagos, Legal Associate at the New York City, Administration of Children Services, Division of Legal Services, Legal Fellow at Transparency International USA, Washington, D.C., and researcher at the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC). Waziri- Azi is the 2022 recipient of the prestigious University of Pittsburgh Sheth International Young Alumni Achievement Award.

Her professional career has been dedicated to safeguarding the human rights of the marginalised by undertaking sustainable institutional reforms that enhance people centered access to justice through harnessing the power of the law as a force for positive change.

In 2016, Waziri- Azi founded the Safe Haven Foundation, an organisation dedicated to the protection of women and children. She is a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, Association of Women in Development and Women in International Security and the International Scrabble Club.

How have your academic experiences, particularly your studies at prestigious institutions like Harvard and the University of Pittsburgh, shaped your approach to law, and research on rights-based issues?

My experience, particularly my time at the University of Pittsburgh and Harvard,

have been instrumental in shaping my approach to law, research, and rights-based issues from different interdisciplinary perspectives. These experiences instilled in me a profound reverence for rigorous scholarship, evidence-based advocacy, and the pursuit of justice that goes beyond conventional legal boundaries.

At the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, I delved into complex issues surrounding human rights, governance and corruption. For three years, studying in a rigorous environment broadened my perspective on the legal and ethical dimensions of anti-corruption work, especially in contexts where systemic disproportions can impede justice and accountability. This experience taught me that effective anti-corruption efforts demand data-driven insights, contextual understanding, and the political will to challenge entrenched interests. This holistic perspective guided my work, enabling me to address corruption’s root causes and to advocate for policies that foster accountability and justice.

My experience at Harvard Kennedy School public leadership programme reinforced the power of purposeful leadership in driving meaningful change. There, I learnt that the pursuit of justice and accountability requires not only knowledge, but also the courage to advocate for things that matter and the strategic expertise to navigate complex policy environments. Together, these experiences have fostered a holistic approach that is both principled and pragmatic which is essential for advancing justice in any context

Can you discuss the transition from your academic career to your previous role as the Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) What challenges did you face, and how did you overcome them?

Transitioning from academia to my role as the Director-General of NAPTIP was a natural progression and a profoundly rewarding journey. My academic background gave me a strong foundation in law, policy, and research and it was an opportunity to apply these academic knowledge, policy experience, and legal expertise in a high-stakes, real-world environment and address one of the most pressing issues of our time—human trafficking. In this role, I was able to lead the charge against traffickers, advocate for stronger legal frameworks, and work closely with national and international partners to protect and rehabilitate victims.

One of the primary challenges I faced was navigating the complexities of a large public sector organisation, where entrenched bureaucratic processes could sometimes hinder swift action, as well as change some negative institutional cultures and values. To address this, I prioritised building a team culture grounded in transparency, accountability, and collaboration. I drew from my academic experience to implement data-driven strategies and reform processes within the agency, ensuring that our interventions were not only reactive but also proactive. Knowing that I could not change staff, staff must change themselves, I created an environment and culture where hard work and diligence was valued and rewarded.

Additionally, the work at NAPTIP required an ability to engage with victims compassionately and effectively while managing partnerships with domestic and international partners, stakeholders, other law enforcement agencies, and local communities. Balancing these diverse expectations was not an easy feat, but I overcame it by creating clear, consistent communication channels and by promoting a shared mission among all stakeholders. If you don’t have a conviction, it will be difficult for people to believe in your vision and implement it. Your belief activates their belief in themselves. Through persistence, adaptability, and a willingness to learn from both successes and setbacks, I was able to bridge my academic insights with practical action at NAPTIP.

Who has been your most significant mentor or influences in your legal career, and what key lessons have you learnt from them?

Throughout my legal career, I have been fortunate to have mentors who not only shaped my professional path, but also deepened my commitment to justice and human rights. Among the most significant influences was my time working with Olisa Agbakoba, (SAN) He is the founder of the Human Rights Law Service (HURILAWS). He offered me my first job and gave me a platform fresh out of law school. O.A as he is referred to by those of us who worked with him, demonstrated that legal expertise must be coupled with courage and tenacity when advocating for rights-based issues. This experience instilled in me the lesson that fighting for the rights of others is as much about challenging systems as it is about defending legal principles. HURILAWS gave me clarity about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life and shaped my life and career trajectory towards achieving my goal.

Under the watchful eyes and guidance of John Burkoff, Emeritus, a professor, my Ph.D advisor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, his rigorous approach to law, and research coupled with his insistence on ethical practice taught me the importance of critically analysing laws, not only for their legal soundness, but for their social impact. His humility and kindness demonstrated that true leadership goes beyond intellect, it requires empathy, respect, and a genuine commitment to justice.

Lastly, my work in public service, particularly with leaders who are deeply invested in rule of law and public accountability, has been instrumental- Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies (NIALS), Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), The Presidency, Office of the Vice President. From them, I learnt the value of resilience, the necessity of clear purpose and communication, and the importance of forging collaborative partnerships and sustaining meaningful relationships. These mentors have collectively inspired me to lead with purpose. Their guidance has instilled in me a blend of ethical discipline, strategic insight, and a commitment to public service—qualities that continue to guide me in every endeavour.

During your tenure at NAPTIP, what were some of the most impactful initiatives you led to combat human trafficking in Nigeria?

During my tenure at NAPTIP, I had the privilege of leading several impactful initiatives aimed at addressing human trafficking in Nigeria through a multifaceted approach that combined prevention, protection, prosecution, policy and partnership. Our initiatives resulted in prioritised well-being, rehabilitation, and reintegration of trafficking survivors, increased prosecution of traffickers, aggressive community awareness and advocacy campaigns, strategic international partnerships, which enhanced cross-border collaboration in identifying, intercepting, and prosecuting trafficking networks, complete rebranding of the image of the agency and enhanced transparency and accountability.

There are many accomplishments that I am proud of but, I must acknowledge a few of the transformative initiatives that fill me with pride:

-190 human trafficking convictions from January 2022 to August 2024, representing 27.94% of total convictions secured by NAPTIP in 21 years.

-20 rape convictions from January 2022 to August 2024, accounting for 74.07% of convictions secured in 9 years.

-Initiating the ongoing prosecution of Nigeria’s first ever ‘Trafficking in Persons for Organ Harvesting’ involving Alliance Hospital Garki-Abuja.

-Establishing the NAPTIP Cybercrime Response Team.

-Establishing ‘Anti-Human Trafficking and Violence Against Persons Vanguards’ in 154 secondary schools including school for the deaf and blind across Nigeria.

-Initiating the ‘Survivors Co-Mentoring Series’ for victims of human trafficking and survivors of sexual and gender-based violence.

-Partnership with Meta and the launch of ‘Amber Alert Nigeria’ on Facebook and Instagram aimed at assisting in locating abducted children by sending alerts to the news feeds of people in the targeted search areas of Nigeria.

-Signing of bi-lateral agreements and memoranda of understanding to prevent, suppress and punish traffickers, especially women and children with: Republic of Cote d’ Ivoire, Republic of Niger, Republic of Burkina Faso, and Republic of The Gambia.

For disability inclusivity:

a. Launch of the NAPTIP disability policy.

b. Piloted the production of the ‘Trafficking in Persons Act,’ the ‘Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act’ and other IEC materials in braille for the visually impaired.

c. Production of audio visuals IEC resources for the visually and hearing impaired.

d. Integration of sign language in all NAPTIP programmes, television programmes, jingles and events.

These initiatives collectively bolstered Nigeria’s response to human trafficking, fostering a more holistic, survivor-focused approach to ending this pervasive crime.

What strategies do you believe are most effective in raising public awareness about human trafficking issues, particularly regarding marginalised communities?

Raising public awareness about human trafficking, especially in marginalised communities, requires a combination of culturally sensitive, community-driven, and accessible strategies which include:

Community-led education and advocacy: Working closely with local community leaders, faith-based organisations, and community influencers is essential. These trusted figures can effectively communicate the risks of human trafficking and other vices, helping to dispel myths, build trust, and foster open dialogue. By involving community leaders, messaging can be tailored to resonate with local beliefs, values, and languages, making it more impactful. This was what we did in 2022 with Edo state by collaborating with the Oba of Benin, HRM Ewuare II, and creating the NAPTIP- Oba Palace Task force on human trafficking.

Targeted awareness campaigns using local media: Utilising radio programmes, local television channels and town criers, ensures that messages reach areas where literacy may be low, and digital access limited. These platforms can broadcast real-life stories, highlight safe migration practices, and provide information on reporting channels, making awareness accessible to broader audiences.

School-based programmes and youth engagement: Educating young people in schools and youth centres helps equip them with knowledge about human trafficking and safe practices. Young persons are powerful agents of change, and through peer education programmes, a generation would be raised to confidently speak to these issues, and they can spread awareness within their communities.

Strategic partnerships with CSOs, NGOs and INGOs: These partnerships are specialised in human trafficking matters and social services can extend resources, offer support to survivors, and create a safety net for at-risk individuals. These organisations often have the expertise to provide trauma-informed services and culturally relevant interventions.

Digital and mobile outreach: Demographics with mobile access, apps, SMS hotlines, and social media can serve as vital tools for sharing information, reporting suspicious activity, and connecting individuals with support services. This is particularly important for young people, who are more likely to use smart mobile phones.

Policy advocacy and legal awareness campaigns: Raising awareness about anti-trafficking laws and the rights of individuals empowers communities to recognise exploitation and take action. Educating people on legal protections, available resources, and reporting mechanisms helps build a culture of vigilance and resilience.

Empowering communities with knowledge, resources, and support networks creates a sustainable impact, equipping them to recognize and resist trafficking risks.

What are some of the biggest challenges you face as a human rights activist in Nigeria, and how do you address them?

As a human rights activist in Nigeria, there are several significant challenges that require resilience, adaptability, and strategic approaches to address effectively:

Systemic corruption and weak governance structures: Corruption within certain sectors often undermines efforts to promote accountability, implement and enforce laws. When institutions are compromised, it creates gaps in law enforcement and service delivery. To navigate this, I prioritise transparency in my work and focus on building alliances with like-minded partners, both domestically and internationally. By fostering strong networks and advocating for policy reforms, we can press for structural change that strengthens governance and reduces corruption.

Limited resources and funding: Human rights initiatives often lack consistent funding and support, making it difficult to provide the level of assistance and protection needed by vulnerable populations. I address this by seeking diversified funding sources, including grants, partnerships with international organisations, and public-private collaborations. Additionally, resource optimisation and creative problem-solving helps in maximising impact within budgetary constraints.

Cultural barriers and societal stigma: In some areas, traditional beliefs and stigma around issues like human trafficking, gender-based violence, and disability rights hinder progress. These cultural barriers can lead to resistance against human rights interventions. To overcome this, I engage in community-led awareness programmes that are culturally sensitive and involve local leaders and influencers who can advocate for change from within the community. This approach promotes understanding and acceptance, reducing stigma and building trust.

Legal and political hurdles: Existing laws and policies can sometimes fall short of adequately protecting human rights, and political interference can create additional obstacles. Addressing these challenges requires continuous advocacy for legal reforms, and working with policymakers. Engaging in policy dialogues and presenting research-backed recommendations helps drive legal advancements in favour of human rights.

Public awareness and engagement gaps: While there is growing awareness, many communities still lack a clear understanding of their rights and the protections available to them. I address this by investing in grassroots awareness campaigns that are accessible, relatable, and language-sensitive, ensuring that more people understand their rights and how to advocate for them. Public education empowers individuals and strengthens communities’ resilience against rights violations.

What is your take on trafficking in persons for organ harvesting in Nigeria?

Trafficking in persons for organ harvesting in Nigeria is largely underreported, so it is extremely difficult to estimate the magnitude of this crime. But during my time at NAPTIP there was an increment in reportage of incidences of organ harvesting due to our heightened awareness campaigns about the crime. This is a crime that people should be aware of because there is a lot of misinformation and disinformation out there.

Organ harvesting is facilitated by the global shortage in organs for ethical transplants which has created a thriving business for organised criminal groups. Victims are usually poor or willing participants because they believe they have committed a crime they are usually reluctance to report. Traffickers target rural and urban poor communities and deceive or coarse victims into selling their organs by telling them all sorts of lies and offering them money. Organ harvesting is a crime under the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration (TIPPEA) Act, 2015 (as-reenacted) and provides the punishment of imprisonment for a term of not less than 7 years and a fine of not less than N5, 000,000.

During my time at NAPTIP, we commenced the prosecution of the first ever organ harvesting case in Nigeria. The case involves 5 defendants including Alliance Hospital Services, Garki-Abuja, the Chief Medical Director and owner of the hospital, two hospital staff including the doctor who performed the surgery to remove the victims’ organs and another defendant, an alleged agent of Alliance Hospital. The defendants were arraigned in court on March 18, 2024 on an 11-count charge which bothers on the organ harvesting (kidney harvesting in this instance) of three young male Nigerians, two aged 17 years and the other 25 years, in 2023. The case is still ongoing.

Can you share specific examples of the institutional reforms you have advocated for that has positively impacted access to justice for marginalised populations?

Some specific examples of institutional reforms include:

Establishment of survivor-centered support systems for victims of human trafficking and sexual and gender-based violence: Recognising that many survivors of trafficking and gender-based violence face re-traumatisation, I conceptualised the ‘Survivors Co-Mentoring Platform.’ The platform is driven by survivors for survivors. They speak to each other, access mental health and empowerment support and provide feedback on how systems can better serve them. Welcome packs for victims of human trafficking and sexual and gender-based violence were introduced to improve their physical and mental well-being.

Integration of disability rights into national anti-trafficking policies: People with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to trafficking and exploitation, yet existing protections often overlook their specific needs. I worked on integrating disability rights considerations into NAPTIP’s policies by leading the development of the ‘NAPTIP Disability Policy,’ piloted the production of the ‘Trafficking in Persons Act,’ the ‘Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act’ and other IEC materials in braille for the visually impaired, ensuring the production of audio visuals IEC resources for the visually and hearing impaired, the employment of 5 persons with disability at NAPTIP, inclusion of persons with disability in NAPTIP reporting templates and attendance sheets for programming, integration of sign language in all NAPTIP programmes, television programmes, jingles and events, and the construction of ramps at the two main entrances at the NAPTIP headquarters.

Implementation of a rapid response system for Sexual and Gender Based Violence Cases (SGBV): SGBV cases require swift intervention, but bureaucratic delays often impede timely action. I led efforts to implement a Rapid Response Protocol within NAPTIP, ensuring that the Rapid Response Unit carried out its responsibilities in a swift and responsive manner. This protocol has been crucial in rescuing victims and preventing further exploitation.

Strengthening victim compensation programmes: For many marginalised individuals, financial barriers prevent them from pursuing justice or rebuilding their lives after victimisation. I advocated for compensation for victims during criminal litigation, and sought for and secured approval for the operationalisation of the Victim of Trafficking Trust Fund under the Trafficking in Persons Enforcement and Administration Act.

Adjudication of Sexual and Gender Based Violence Cases: I advocated for the increase in SGBV designated courts from 4 to 6 in Abuja, FCT and secured approval from the Honorable Chief Judge of the FCT.

Development and implementation of policy documents and standard operating procedures: I led the development of several impactful policy documents including:

a. The National Policy on Protection and Assistance to Trafficked Persons in Nigeria.

b. The review of the Protocol for Identification, Safe Return and Rehabilitation of Trafficked Persons.

c. The National Action Plan on Human Trafficking in Nigeria (2022-2026).

d. Training Manual for Judges and Prosecutors Handling Sexual and Gender Based Violence Cases.

e. Policy Brief; Gap Analysis of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act and Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Laws in 34 States of the Federation of Nigeria.

f. Standard Reporting Handbook on Trafficking in Persons in Nigeria for Journalists.

g. Minimum Standards and Guidelines for Service Providers Rendering Assistance to Victims of Trafficking.

h. Standard Operating Procedure for the Coordination of Law Enforcement Agencies and Stakeholders’ Response in the implementation of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act, 2015.

i. Standard Operating Procedure for the implementation of TIP (Control of Activities of Organisations & Centers) Regulations 2019.

j. Standard Operating Procedure for the Coordination of Law Enforcement Response to Human Trafficking and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

h. Referral Guidelines for Gender-Based Violence (GBV) Response in Nigeria.

l. National Guide for the Establishment and Management of Sexual Assault Referral Centres (SARC) in Nigeria.

m. FCT Sexual and Gender Based Violence Response Team Instructional Manual.

These institutional reforms have made significant strides in improving access to justice for marginalised populations in Nigeria.

In your opinion, what legal reforms are most urgently needed to strengthen the protection of human rights in Nigeria specifically in the area of the rights of women and girls?

To strengthen the protection of human rights for women and girls in Nigeria, several urgent legal reforms are needed to address pervasive gender inequalities, protect against violence and discrimination, and empower women and girls to fully exercise their rights:

Aggressive implementation of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP) and VAPP laws: While the VAPP Act is a landmark legislation that addresses sexual and gender-based violence, its implementation is less than encouraging. Admirably, 35 out of 36 States across Nigeria have adopted the VAPP Act as Law. However, as laudable as this is, implementation remains sub-optimal. In 2023 with support from Ford Foundation, I led an in-depth Gap Analysis of VAPP Act & VAPP Laws in 34 states, and we came up with a policy brief. The reason we conducted the gap analysis was to identify deficiencies in the Act and Laws which could serve as guidance for amendment of these laws. During the review, we identified a lot of inconsistencies, duplication of offenses. Some VAPP laws are watered down, others are replicas of the VAPP Act with all the typos and inconsistencies. Some laws have novel provisions that are commendable. However, in reality a lot of these innovations are yet to be implemented.

Now, enforcing the VAPP Act/Laws would mean protecting women against sexual and gender-based violence; harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and harmful traditional practices that are still practiced in some States. The VAPP Act/Laws has the legal force to explicitly prohibit these practices nationwide, holds perpetrators accountable and provide women and girls greater protection against practices that infringe on their rights.

Legal reform to raise the minimum age of marriage nationwide: Child marriage remains a serious challenge in Nigeria, with devastating impacts on girls’ health, education, and future opportunities. A clear, nationwide law setting the minimum age of marriage at 18 in line with the Child Rights Act would protect girls from early marriage and ensure they have the opportunity to pursue quality education and personal development. To do that, we must continue to engage community and religious leaders and parents

Harmonised labour laws to address domestic servitude: Culturally, domestic chores are the basic responsibility of the female children, because of the notion that girls have been endowed with the special ability to do it which is why mostly women and girls are trapped in the vicious circle of domestic servitude and child labor. Now, part of the problem is that the laws in Nigeria regarding minimum age for employment are inconsistent.

The Child Rights Act of 2003, restricts children under 18 from any work except light work for family members in the form of agricultural, horticultural or domestic nature. In the same token, section 59(2) of the Labour Act provides that a person under 15 years of age shall not be employed or work in industrial undertakings. However, section 59(1) of the same Act, provides that, no child under 12 shall be employed or work in any capacity except where he/she is employed by a member of his/her family to perform light work of an agricultural, horticultural or domestic character.

Using the Labour Act as inspiration, section 23 of the Trafficking in Persons Act criminalises the employment of a child under 12 years as domestic worker. It further provides that any person who employs, requires, recruits, transports, harbours, receives or hires out commits a crime. Clearly, Nigeria is in need of harmonised laws to reduce incidences of domestic servitude, child labour and the epidemic of abuse of house helps.

Policies that enhance access to quality education for girls: We must make education a non-negotiable right for every girl. To do this we must embrace a whole of government and whole of society approach and what this means is that government at the federal and most importantly sub-national level, and organisations working in this space must help families keep their daughters in school by providing scholarships to those who need it the most, create safe school environments with adequate sanitation facilities, and implement policies that prioritise girls’ education and programmes that increase girls’ awareness of their rights and their ability to advocate for themselves.

However, it is not just about sending girls to school, it is about keeping them there. We need more investment in mentorship programmes where young girls have role models to encourage them to dream bigger. Quality education means giving girls the tools they need to think critically, innovate, and aspire. Meaning instruction should be of high quality, and curricula should be inclusive, gender-responsive, and relevant to girls’ lives.

How do you see the law as a force for positive change in society, especially in the context of Nigeria?

I see the law as a powerful instrument for positive change in society, serving as both a framework for justice and a tool for societal transformation. In the context of Nigeria, where systemic challenges such as corruption, gender inequality, economic disparity, and human rights violations remain prevalent, the law has the potential to drive profound change when implemented effectively and efficiently. In Nigeria, where marginalised communities, women, children and persons with disability often face exclusion or discrimination, strong legal frameworks can guarantee these groups the same rights and protections as others. The law can be transformative in addressing these challenges.

What are some key leadership lessons you’ve learnt from your roles in public service and academia?

Throughout my career in public service and academia, I have learnt several key leadership lessons that have shaped my approach to leading with effectiveness:

Lead with purpose and vision: Clarity of purpose is essential. I have found that having a clear vision and purpose helps to inspire and mobilise others, especially in challenging fields like human trafficking.

Adaptability and resilience are crucial: In public service, situations can change rapidly, requiring flexibility and resilience. Anybody occupying a position of leadership must be adaptable to navigate unexpected shifts, whether in policy changes or on-the-ground challenges. You need courage to be resilient and to make tough decisions. Similarly, academia has taught me the value of intellectual resilience, pushing through setbacks and remaining open to new information or approaches.

The power of collaboration: The best outcomes come from collective effort. I have learnt that collaboration is vital for success, whether working with colleagues, other government agencies, NGOs, or international partners. Listening to diverse perspectives enriches decision-making and creates solutions that are sustainable and well-rounded. In academia, collaborative research and partnerships expand impact and create learning opportunities that might not exist in isolation.

Integrity is the foundation of trust: In both public service and academia, integrity is non-negotiable. In public roles, integrity builds trust with both colleagues and the public, enabling leaders to lead by example and establish credibility. Decisions made with honesty and transparency lay a foundation for trust, even in difficult situations.

Always distinguish the role from self: When people attack you personally, the spontaneous reaction is to take it personally. What I have learnt is that when you take personal attacks personally, you make yourself the issue. It is always easy to personally attack a person in a leadership position rather than the message itself. One might accuse a courageous woman of being too feisty if she seeks a change in the culture of an organisation. By attacking her personally, those who are threatened distract people in the organiaation from her message.

Effective communication is key: Communication skills are fundamental to good leadership. In public service, clear and transparent communication fosters trust, while in academia, it facilitates learning and knowledge sharing. I have learnt the importance of tailoring my communication style to suit the audience, whether it’s policy makers, colleagues, students, or the general public.

Empathy and emotional intelligence: To lead effectively, empathy and understanding are essential in building strong, cohesive teams. Understanding the unique challenges of team members help address individual needs, build morale, and foster a supportive work environment.

What legacy do you hope to leave in your work with the ‘Safe Haven Foundation’ and your advocacy for women and children?

Through my work with the Safe Haven Foundation and my advocacy for women and children, I hope to leave a legacy of empowerment, resilience, and lasting change that reaches beyond individual lives to transform communities. I want my work to demonstrate that, even in the face of systemic challenges, it is possible to create safe, inclusive spaces where survivors of domestic and sexual violence can heal.

I aim for Safe Haven Foundation to be a model for integrated, survivor-centered care in Nigeria—a place where survivors of violence receive not only immediate support but also legal representation, psychological counseling, and pathways to economic empowerment. I also hope to leave a legacy of changing societal attitudes toward gender-based violence. Advocacy and education are at the heart of this effort. By engaging communities, raising awareness, and shifting cultural narratives, I want to help foster an environment where violence against women and children is unequivocally condemned, and where survivors are not only supported but also respected and uplifted.

Through Safe Haven’s programmes, I envision creating more advocates who will carry this message forward, fostering a culture that values the safety and empowerment of all individuals. My dream is for Safe Haven and similar initiatives to continue serving as beacons of hope, where every woman and child knows they are not alone, that they matter, and that they have the power to shape their future.

How important do you think collaboration between legal practitioners, NGOs, and government agencies is for advancing human rights?

Collaboration between legal practitioners, NGOs, and government agencies is absolutely vital for advancing human rights. Each of these groups brings unique strengths, expertise, and perspectives that, when combined, create a powerful force for meaningful and sustainable change. In the context of human rights, where challenges are complex and often systemic, working together allows for a more holistic, effective approach that reaches across society. Collaboration helps pool expertise for holistic solutions and makes justice more accessible by streamlining processes.

Legal practitioners provide advocacy skills, and the ability to challenge rights violations through litigation. NGOs bring grassroots experience, community trust, and a deep understanding of the issues faced by marginalised populations. Government agencies have the authority and resources needed to implement policies and enact change on a large scale. When these entities work together, they can create well-rounded solutions that address the legal, social, and institutional aspects of human rights issues, ensuring that solutions are both practical and enforceable.

In my experience, collaboration is not just beneficial, but essential for advancing human rights. By bringing together key players through a whole of government and whole of society approach, we create a stronger, united front capable of tackling even the most entrenched human rights challenges.

What inspires you to continue your work in human rights and legal advocacy despite the challenges?

It is the profound belief in the transformative power of justice and the resilience of the human spirit. Every day, I see individuals and communities facing seemingly insurmountable barriers—people who have suffered unimaginable violations but still carry the courage to seek change. Their strength and resilience are constant reminders of why this work is so vital. In my work with victims of human trafficking, and sexual and gender-based violence, I have witnessed firsthand the life-changing impact of legal interventions. Knowing that even one person’s life can be transformed because of the work we do is a powerful and humbling reminder of the responsibility and privilege of this role. Every victory—whether a policy reform, a legal win, or an individual success story makes every adversity worth it! Progress can be slow, but it is cumulative, and each step forward strengthens the foundation for future generations.

How do you envision the future of human rights in Nigeria over the next decade? What changes do you hope to see?

Over the next decade, I envision a future for human rights in Nigeria marked by meaningful reforms, strengthened protections, and an empowered, rights-conscious society. I am hopeful that Nigeria will continue to build on recent advancements and address persistent challenges with a renewed commitment to justice, equity, and inclusion. One significant change I hope to see is the strengthening of legal protections and enforcement mechanisms. While Nigeria has made strides in enacting laws to protect vulnerable groups, we need stronger enforcement and accountability structures to ensure these protections are effective on the ground. I would like to see laws addressing gender-based violence, children’s rights, and disability rights become more rigorously implemented.

In terms of cultural and societal change, I am hopeful for a society that increasingly recognises and values human rights to our collective well-being. Through education, public awareness, and advocacy, I hope to see a shift in attitudes where issues like gender equality, and social justice are not only legally mandated but deeply embedded in Nigeria’s societal fabric. While challenges remain, I am optimistic that with sustained commitment, strategic partnerships, purpose driven leadership at every level and a rights-conscious citizenry, Nigeria can move toward a future where human rights are respected, protected, and celebrated for all.

What advice would you give to young lawyers and human rights activists who aspire to make a difference in their communities?

To young lawyers, my advice is to remain curious, be courageous in your pursuits, always seek opportunities that align with your values and passions and surround yourself with people who see your value and remind you of it. The journey in law and human rights advocacy can be challenging, but it is profoundly impactful and rewarding.

Embrace continuous learning: Law and human rights are constantly evolving fields, so never stop learning. Seek opportunities to build your knowledge, whether through formal education, mentorship, or fieldwork. Every case, interaction, and experience can teach you something valuable.

Work with others and build strong networks: Human rights advocacy is rarely a solo effort. Collaborate with other lawyers, activists, NGOs, and government agencies. By building partnerships and coalitions, you amplify your impact and access new resources and expertise.

Start small, but dream big: Significant change often begins with small steps. Don’t be discouraged by the scale of the challenges or think you must achieve grand outcomes immediately. Every small action—whether it’s helping one person access justice, educating a community, or working on a single case—builds momentum.

Stay resilient and be prepared for setbacks: This path can be physically and emotionally taxing, and progress can feel slow. Be prepared for setbacks, and don’t let them deter you. Resilience is essential; it will enable you to push forward even when facing adversity.

Be an advocate beyond the law: Human rights work goes beyond legal practice. Be an advocate in every aspect of life—educate others, raise awareness, volunteer, and inspire those around you.

Concluding words

Human rights work is not just a profession for me—it is a deep commitment to justice, and the belief that every individual deserves a life of dignity. Throughout my career, I have seen how impactful a single act of advocacy and kindness can be, and I am honoured to be part of a movement that seeks to make justice accessible for all, especially for those most vulnerable. To young advocates and aspiring change-makers, remember that our collective efforts are creating a future where human rights are not simply aspirational, but are a lived reality for everyone.

