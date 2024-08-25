Effective communication crucial for maximising impact of Global Tech Africa conference – Olele

Margaret Obiageli Olele is currently the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of the American Business Council. In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, she spoke on the Council’s mission, the place of collaborations in advancing economic growth and technological innovation in Nigeria, among many other issues. Excerpts:

As the CEO/Executive Secretary of the American Business Council, can you give us an insight on the Council’s vision in fostering American business interests in Nigeria?

The American Business Council’s vision is to be an important vehicle for expanding trade investment opportunities between Nigeria and the United States of America in the interest of its members and both countries. Given this, ABC focuses on advocating for policies that support business operations, facilitating trade and investment, and promoting cross-cultural understanding. ABC aims to support the development of an enabling environment for American businesses to thrive in Nigeria through its activities. We believe that by fostering strong partnerships between the United States and Nigeria and strengthening these ties, we can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

With your extensive experience in the Pharma and Food industries, how do you see the role of international collaborations, such as the Global Tech Africa conference, in advancing economic growth and technological innovation in Nigeria?

International collaborations are indispensable for accelerating economic growth and technological advancement. Through international collaborations, complicated issues in the Pharma industry, such as access to vaccines/special medications, identification of counterfeits etc have been mitigated/ addressed. The Global Tech Africa conference is a pivotal platform for bringing together key stakeholders to explore innovative solutions to Nigeria’s challenges. By fostering collaboration between the tech sector, government, and the private sector, we can leverage technology to improve healthcare, agriculture, and other vital sectors, creating jobs and boosting economic growth.

The American Business Council is a sponsor of the Global Tech Africa conference. Can you share what motivated your organisation to support this event and what specific outcomes you hope to achieve through your sponsorship?

The American Business Council’s decision to sponsor the Global Tech Africa conference was driven by our commitment to supporting Nigeria’s digital transformation, which is a key priority

for our ICT Committee, as was seen during the panel session by members of the ICT Committee titled Public-Private Partnerships in Africa’s Tech Growth. We believe technology is a powerful tool for driving economic growth and creating opportunities for businesses and individuals. We also have a membership category that covers start-ups, which makes ABC quite vested in the tech ecosystem. By supporting this event, we aim to continue to provide support to the tech ecosystem by connecting the vibrant Nigerian tech ecosystem with American businesses, facilitating knowledge sharing, and identifying potential partnerships. Ultimately, we hope to contribute to Nigeria’s emergence as a leading tech hub in Africa.

Given your background in public affairs and communication, what approaches do you believe are most effective in promoting the goals of the Global Tech Africa conference to increase its impact on the local and international tech communities?

Effective communication is crucial for maximising the impact of the Global Tech Africa conference. Combining traditional and digital media, a multi-channel approach will be essential to reach a broad audience. We must highlight the conference’s potential to drive innovation, create jobs, and improve lives. Engaging thought leaders and media outlets as is being done aids the generation of excitement and interest. Additionally, leveraging social media platforms to foster discussions and share success stories will build a strong online community.

Your career includes significant achievements in working with government committees and trade associations. How do you plan to leverage these relationships to enhance the collaboration between American businesses and the African tech ecosystem during and post GTA conference?

My background provided me with a good understanding of the interplay between the public and private sectors and the necessity of determining a midpoint between public and private sector demands. At ABC, we plan to continue to look for opportunities to leverage relationships and contacts to foster collaboration between American businesses and the African tech ecosystem. During the GTA conference, we had members of our ICT committee who were on a panel share insights on how players in the tech ecosystem could forge partnerships with larger corporations like theirs and the government to drive growth. They were also available after the panel to answer questions and connect with the attendees. We also had a stand at the conference to answer questions on partnerships and collaborations with ABC and how we could support the tech ecosystem. Post-conference, ABC will continue to build on these connections to create tangible opportunities for knowledge transfer, technology adoption, and joint venture formation. We can accelerate Africa’s digital transformation and create sustainable economic growth by bridging the gap between these two worlds.

The Global Tech Africa conference 2924 focuses on ‘Global Collaborations, Local Transformations.’ From your standpoint, what are the key areas you think American businesses can contribute to the technological and economic development of Africa?

American businesses possess cutting-edge technology, innovation, and financial resources that can significantly contribute to Africa’s development. These areas for collaboration could include infrastructure development, fintech innovation, healthcare technology, education, and skills development, among others. Some of our members are already doing this. Amazon Web Services (AWS), through its AWS Academy, is empowering higher education institutions to prepare students for industry-recognised certifications and careers in the cloud; Visa, through its Fintech Accelerator Programme, is driving financial inclusion growth in Africa; Google is focused on leveraging technology to support economic growth and solving socio-economic challenges by providing people and businesses with training and resources to boost their productivity. Through a partnership with academics and researchers, Google has facilitated the development of a dashboard that provides data insights through which public healthcare planning authorities can get a view of traffic/commute challenges pregnant women face in accessing emergency maternal healthcare and leverage those insights for data-driven decision-making in the deployment of maternal healthcare facilities. Another member, Zipline, is revolutionising the logistics space as it relates to healthcare by using drones to deliver medical products to several health facilities, even in the rural areas within Kaduna, Cross and Bayelsa States.

You have led numerous initiatives to improve access to quality medicines and strengthen health systems in various African countries. What lessons from these experiences can be applied to the tech sector to ensure sustainable growth and development?

My work in the healthcare sector has taught me the importance of public-private partnerships, capacity building, and a focus on impact. These principles are equally applicable to the tech sector. To ensure sustainable growth and development in the tech sector, we must prioritise partnerships between government and businesses, invest in capacity-building programs to develop a skilled workforce and create an enabling environment for innovation. Lastly, we must measure the impact of these efforts to ensure that technology is being used to address real-world challenges and improve the lives of the majority in Nigeria.

In your role with the American Business Council, how do you approach building and maintaining strong partnerships with local businesses and government entities to create a conducive environment for American businesses in Nigeria?

Building strong partnerships is essential for the success of American businesses in Nigeria. Our approach involves active engagement with the government to understand their priorities, knowledge sharing with other businesses to foster collaboration and innovation, advocating for policies that support business growth and investment in Nigeria, and building trust and credibility by consistently delivering our commitments.

What are some of the challenges you envisage might come up in facilitating greater involvement of American businesses in the African tech landscape, and how does the American Business Council plan to manage these challenges?

The challenges I envisage are similar to those in other sectors in Africa. A primary concern is usually the intricate and often inconsistent regulatory environment. These complex rules can significantly hinder business operations and deter potential investors. Additionally, infrastructure gaps, such as unreliable power and internet connectivity, present substantial challenges for technological advancement and the smooth running of tech-based businesses. Finally, the absence of clear and consistent policies and regulations can make market entry a daunting task for American companies, creating uncertainty and increasing operational risks. The American Business Council continues to address these challenges by One, advocating for regulatory reforms we continuously engage with the Nigerian Government to streamline regulations and create a more conducive business environment. We do this through several activities, such as the recent Inaugural Existing Foreign Direct Investors roundtable with the Vice President and the Ease of

Doing Business Series with the Comptroller General of Customs in collaboration with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council Secretariat.

Two: Providing market intelligence: We usually offer resources and support to help American businesses aid their navigation of the Nigerian market.

What key message would you like to convey to the stakeholders and participants of the Global Tech Africa conference regarding the future of American-Nigerian business relations and technological collaboration?

First, Global Tech Africa (GTA) is a project that brings together all critical stakeholders in Africa’s technology ecosystem to explore opportunities in the Continent’s potential to harness technology for

growth and development. The future of American-Nigerian business relations and technological collaboration is incredibly bright. A digital revolution is underway in Africa, and American businesses have the potential to be drivers of this transformation. The GTA conference is a platform for us to come together, share ideas, and build partnerships that will shape the continent’s future. Let us seize this opportunity to create a thriving digital ecosystem that benefits both the United States and Nigeria. By working together, we can unlock the full potential of Africa’s tech sector and build a more prosperous and inclusive future for all.

Olele’s brief profile

Margaret Obiageli Olele is currently the Chief Executive Officer/Executive Secretary of the American Business Council. Prior to this role she was the Corporate Affairs director for Pfizer in West, East and Southern African Markets responsible for public affairs and communication engagements and for three years led the Access, Key Accounts, Tenders, and Institution Business in addition to the Corporate Affairs role. She has over 30 years’ experience engaging governments in Africa on behalf of private sector and 25 years leadership experience in the Food and Pharma Industry traversing Government Affairs, Business Development, regulatory, communication, Quality Management system auditing across sub- Sharan Africa. Margaret has provided expertise to Government Agencies including the technical standards and National Codex Alimentarius Committees of the Standard Organization of Nigeria, the Vetting and compliance Panel of Nigeria Advertising Regulatory Agency in charge of vetting all advertising and communication materials and more recently National Office of Technology, Acquisition and Promotion. She has also provided expertise and capacity building advisory to patient Advocacy Groups, Chambers, Women, trade and industry associations on growth and expansion strategies. Some of these include Africa Pharmaceutical Forum, International Alliance for Patient Associations (IAPO Africa), AMCHAM Cameroon, AMCHAM Mali and Wimbiz. Margaret hosts the American Business Council Podcast, The Business Exchange: How Business Works” and uses this platform to promote visibility of women leaders, entrepreneurs who are contributing to the different sectors of business in Nigerian and African economy. Margaret is a fellow of the Advertising Practitioners’ Council of Nigeria, the highest award of the Advertising Profession in Nigeria. She has a BA in English and Literature, MA in English, and a MSc. in Mass Communication specialising in Public Relations and Advertising. Margaret loves teaching and she was an Adjunct Faculty teaching brand strategy and Commumication at the Graduate school of Media and Communication at the Pan Atlantic University among others.