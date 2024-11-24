Delaying the energy transition could make economies miss out on global shift toward renewables – Beldonger

Maye Beldongar

Maye Beldongar is a seasoned Completions InTouch expert with nearly 20 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He holds a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Boumerdes in Algeria and a Master’s degree from IFP-School in France both in Petroleum Engineering. He has also gained valuable insights and expertise in the field of Petroleum Engineering Management, specialising in the design, creation and execution of cutting-edge technology, tools and techniques for production optimisation through sand control completions and stimulation measures. Beldongar has worked in Nigeria, Ghana, Chad, Canada and USA and has published many articles and won several awards in the oil and gas industry. In this interview with ZEBULON AGOMUO, he spoke on the rising cost of gas in the global market, its effects on drilling projects completions, the pragmatic approach to achieving energy transition for Africa and the drawback of drilling completions operations in Africa. Excerpts:

How has technology and innovation contributed in cost control, contract management and in efficient completions, project management and coordination process?

The oil and gas industry has evolved significantly over the past century, transitioning from mechanical methods to the advanced technologies we use today. Modern innovations, such as smart tools, allow us to complete tasks that once took longer and were more labor-intensive in a fraction of the time. The primary objective now is to reduce rig time, improve efficiency, and ultimately lower production costs, all of which benefit both operators and service companies. Technology plays a key role in streamlining processes, leading to significant cost savings. For example, the use of horizontal openhole completions reduces the number of wells drilled, while increasing the contact area with the reservoirs, allowing for more efficient field development. Additionally, inflow control devices and erosion-resistant screens help extend well life, minimising the need for costly interventions. Single-trip multizone completions further optimise operations by reducing rig time. These technological advancements not only drive down costs but also contribute to a smaller carbon footprint, making operations more sustainable.

Let us get to your profession now. What does your work entail as a Completions InTouch expert with advanced knowledge in sand control completions and reservoir stimulation, production, completion engineering and hydraulic fracturing?

Firstly, I provide support to various teams in charge of designing, executing, and evaluating sand control completion and stimulation services across the world. I am the focal point of contact for hundreds of engineers whenever a technical challenge is being faced, whether at the design or the execution stage of sand control or stimulation operations. I either provide the guidance directly or pull together all the internal expertise, ie: Engineering, Manufacturing and other Subject Matter Experts to ensure the challenges are addressed adequately.

Secondly, I am in charge of my company’s sand control completions knowledge management system which contains thousands of best practices, lessons learned and standard operations procedures to ensure consistent delivery of high-quality service. I curate this knowledge and ensure completion practitioners have at their disposal the most up to date practices for optimal operations and well performance.

Lastly, I regularly coach and train my company engineers and some of our clients in advanced sand control and stimulation techniques as well as design and evaluation practices to improve their efficiency.

What would you say is the future of drilling completions process; what role is Artificial Intelligence and machine learning playing or would play in successful completions in future? How prepared are you for this future and how prepared are business leaders in your industry or the organisation you work for, for this trend?

Oil and Gas industry has been and continues to be one of the sectors at the forefront of technological advancement and with high rate of adoption of new technologies. Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are already being used in many aspects of the industry. From automated drilling which results in faster and safer operations to predictive analytics providing insights into optimal downhole equipment operations hence reduce Non-Productive time as well as production optimisation based on real-time monitoring and flow control. AI use also helps with sustainability by optimising resource use, reducing emissions, and ensuring compliance with regulations.

We are witnessing fluctuations in gas prices globally, what impact does the rising or increase in gas prices have on starting and completions of wells, whether deep waters, budget development, maintenance as well as the management of client relations in your industry?

In general, rising gas prices lead to increased investments in drilling and completion projects. The price hike makes previously marginal projects more viable but also drives up costs for materials, equipment, and labor. This situation allows some operators to capitalise on high margins, provided they manage their budgets carefully to avoid eroding profitability. Maintenance strategies may shift between maximising production and proactively extending asset life, depending on revenue priorities. Price fluctuations also impact customer relationships, requiring transparent communication and flexible contract terms to address cost pressures. In such an environment, success depends on balancing costs, leveraging advanced technologies, and remaining flexible to align operations with market trends.

What would you term the biggest drawback of completions operations from drilling, processing, health, safety and environment to delivery for engineers in Africa, if any?

Although deepwater operations in Africa are in many cases on par technologically with operations elsewhere, operations in other environments have limited access to advanced technology putting many of the engineers working for national oil companies and small independents at a disadvantage compared to their peers. Health, safety, and environmental (HSE) practices also in some cases lag due to regulatory gaps, and inconsistent enforcement.

The energy transition debate: African leaders want more time to enable Africa industrialize with resources available to her before joining the clean energy transition proposition. How would it accelerate sustainable economic growth of Africa? What is your take on this? Give us your thoughts on the energy transition as a whole.

Allowing African leaders more time to utilise available resources for industrialisation can provide a foundation for sustainable economic growth by building resilient industries, creating jobs, and addressing energy poverty. Leveraging Africa’s abundant natural gas and other resources as transitional fuels could balance immediate development needs with a gradual shift to cleaner energy. However, delaying the energy transition risks locking economies into carbon-intensive systems, potentially missing out on the global shift toward renewables. A pragmatic approach involves blending resource utilisation with investments in renewable energy infrastructure, ensuring Africa doesn’t lag in the future energy market. The energy transition must be inclusive, acknowledging Africa’s unique circumstances while fostering innovation and partnerships for a green and equitable future.

What would you remember as the biggest challenge you have ever faced in your career? How did you resolve it? Have you ever thought of quitting? Any incident that made you want to quit?

I have always taken challenges as opportunities to learn and grow, rather than as obstacles to overcome or reasons to quit. In my career, I’ve encountered numerous difficulties, ranging from tight project deadlines and technical complexities to managing unexpected setbacks in demanding and high-pressure environments. However, I’ve come to understand that challenges are generally temporary and can be resolved with persistence, creativity, and collaboration. By focusing on solutions rather than the problems themselves, I’ve been able to turn these situations into valuable learning experiences that have contributed significantly to my professional development. These moments have strengthened my resilience and problem-solving skills, enabling me to progress in my career while gaining the confidence to face even greater challenges in the future. For me, quitting has never been an option because each challenge brings a chance to grow stronger, more knowledgeable, and better equipped for what lies ahead.

You have worked in the oil and gas industry for close to 20 years now in Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Canada, and now the United States of America, what has your experience been and what would you term your greatest motivation or achievement so far?

Over the past 19 years, working in the oil and gas industry across many countries has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Each assignment came with its unique set of challenges and learning opportunities, all of which have shaped me into the professional I am today. My greatest motivation has always been tackling technical challenges—working alongside talented engineers to solve complex problems and enhance well productivity and longevity is both fascinating and deeply fulfilling. I’ve also found immense satisfaction in learning from industry experts and mentoring younger professionals, passing on knowledge and helping shape the next generation of engineers. Spanning nearly two decades in a top-tier organisation, being recognized as an expert by both my company and clients is one of my proudest achievements, reflecting the value of my contributions and the impact of my work in this dynamic and demanding industry.

What are the steps taken to protect human and aquatic environments while drilling and completing well projects?

Protecting human and aquatic environments during drilling and completions involves careful planning, environmentally friendly practices, and robust safety measures. Environmental impact assessments are conducted to identify risks and develop mitigation strategies. Using biodegradable drilling fluids, strong well designs, and proper waste management systems reduces pollution and safeguards ecosystems. Continuous monitoring, adherence to regulations, and maintaining blowout prevention systems help prevent spills and contain emergencies. Additionally, scheduling operations to avoid disrupting marine life and having spill response plans ensure minimal environmental impact.

Are you involved in any form of mentorship of young people, whether in Africa or abroad as a way of giving back to society? What is the focus of this mentoring programme, if there is such, and how is it structured?

From my early days in the field to my current role, coaching and mentoring have been integral to my professional journey and a way for me to give back to the industry and society. I have a deep passion for sharing knowledge, which drives me to actively mentor engineers across various field locations, including many in Nigeria and other African countries. My mentorship focuses on technical expertise, problem-solving, and career development, tailored to help young professionals navigate the complexities of the oil and gas industry.

Recently, I co-authored two SPE papers with my mentees, which were presented at the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE). These collaborations provide practical experience in technical writing while equipping mentees with insights into presenting at international platforms. Additionally, as a SPE volunteer, I participate in career fairs and serve as a PetroBowl judge, where I support and inspire students during this competitive, quiz-style event that fosters knowledge and teamwork in petroleum engineering.

Beyond technical mentorship, I aim to instill a sense of curiosity, professionalism, and resilience in young engineers. I strive to guide them in balancing technical growth with leadership and ethical practices, preparing them to contribute meaningfully to the energy industry’s evolution.

What’s your family life like? We know it could be quite a bit of a challenge for people in your profession, especially when you must be on a project for a long time?

I am happily married and blessed with two wonderful children. While my current role requires occasional travel, the trips are typically shorter in duration, which allows me to spend more quality time with my family compared to earlier stages of my career. I am incredibly fortunate to have a capable and supportive spouse who not only manages our home with grace but also excels in her own demanding career. Her unwavering support and the stability she provides, create a strong foundation that allows me to focus on my work when I am away.

Modern communication technologies, such as video calls and instant messaging, make it easier to stay connected with my family, no matter where I am in the world. These tools help bridge the physical distance and allow me to remain involved in my children’s daily lives, even during work trips.

How rewarding is your job, given the risks involved?

Having the ability and the opportunity to contribute to the success of so many projects across countries, continents and operation environments is very gratifying to me. Collaborating with teams from various background to achieve common goals while learning from others and sharing knowledge and experience is another aspect, I find very rewarding.

My job is incredibly rewarding, especially considering the significant risks and challenges involved in the oil and gas industry. The opportunity to contribute to the success of projects across diverse countries, continents, and operating environments provides a deep sense of fulfillment. Each project is unique, requiring innovative solutions and the ability to navigate varying local conditions, regulatory frameworks, and operational complexities. The chance to play a part in these global initiatives, driving progress and seeing the tangible results of my efforts, is extremely gratifying.

What I find particularly rewarding is the collaborative nature of the work. Working alongside talented teams from different cultural and professional backgrounds to achieve common goals fosters an environment of shared learning and mutual respect. The exchange of knowledge and experiences enriches my own understanding and perspective while allowing me to contribute to others’ growth.

How do you relax, when you are not thinking of customer completion well design and execution, managing Product Service Line, Business Development; providing technical support for wells completion operations, and customer engagement for the purpose of delivering quality service, world class safety and organizational growth to maximize shareholder’s value?

When I’m not immersed in the demands of my job, I make it a priority to relax and recharge. One of my favorite activities is going for walks with my spouse, as it allows us to spend meaningful time together, catch up on each other’s lives, and enjoy the simplicity of being outdoors.

I also enjoy playing football with friends on weekends, which not only keeps me physically active but also provides an opportunity to unwind, bond, and share laughs in a casual, spirited environment. My children’s extracurricular activities are another source of joy for me—I love supporting and encouraging them, whether it’s attending their sports games, school performances, or other interests they are passionate about.

These moments with family and friends keep me grounded and provide a much-needed balance to the fast-paced and challenging nature of my profession.

What would be your advice to aspiring and early career petroleum and completions engineers?

To aspiring and early-career petroleum and completions engineers, my advice is to stay focused on your goals and be resilient in the face of challenges. The path to success in this field can be demanding, with technical hurdles and evolving industry standards, but perseverance will help you navigate through tough times. It’s essential to build a strong foundation of technical knowledge while also being open to continuous learning—stay curious and embrace opportunities to expand your skillset, whether through formal education, training, or hands-on experience.

Finding and working with good mentors is crucial, as their guidance can accelerate your growth and help you avoid common pitfalls. Mentors can provide insights into both the technical and career aspects of the industry, helping you gain perspective and confidence.

In addition to technical proficiency, focus on developing soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and leadership, as these will be invaluable as you progress in your career. Always strive for personal and professional growth, and never underestimate the power of networking and building relationships within the industry. Ultimately, your career will be shaped by your dedication to self-improvement, your ability to adapt, and your willingness to contribute to the collective success of your team and organisation.

