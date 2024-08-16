‘Dealing with cancer takes you to a very dark place in your mind’ – Farooq Oreagba

FAROOQ OREAGBA is a financial services executive who went viral after his impressive outing at this year’s Ojude Oba festival in Ogun state. Beyond his ‘steeze’ lies the story of a man who beat cancer and lives to tell it all through relentless advocacy. KEMI AJUMOBI writes.

Farooq Oreagba is a financial services executive, an enigmatic lifer, stallion riding, cancer survivor, who uses his new-found fame to talk about cancer and its dilapidating effects. The British educated CEO of NG Clearing – a financial infrastructure firm, has a story that epitomises strength and resilience, compounded by a determination to become a voice for millions across the globe, whose stories of life were derailed by the diagnosis of a dilapidating ailment. Clad in the deeply rich royal Aso Oke fabric which the south-west Nigerians are known for, the financial executive rode his stallion ahead of the Oreagba clan, a family whose horse-riding skills have traditionally graced the annual Ojude Oba festival that that began in 1893. Farooq’s grandfather himself led the horse parade until his passing in 1967, when his uncle became the designated lead rider until 1984, while a young Farooq soaked in the rich heritage. To the more slang cultured younger generation, he is known as the ‘King of Steeze’, for his fashion statement and personal touch at Ojude Oba festival, 2024, heralding a colourful stage presence. However, nothing could be further from the truth for Farooq, an SFA Futures and Options qualified representative and a licensed equities and derivatives trader on NYSE Euronext Exchange, who was thrust onto global spotlight because of the festival. He is known today as the official face of that glamorous gathering of who’s who of the Ijebu kingdom. After he was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014, losing over 95 per cent of his friends, and enduring a painful 8-year chemotherapy cycle with a sheer determination to ‘live and show’ the character of his journey to thrive, Oreagba now champions the fight to educate and inspire. But most importantly, he speaks about the need for a periodic health check culture as part of daily living. In the stressful world we all find ourselves in today, such periodic checks could perhaps become a true life saver.

Cancer diagnosis discovery

I have suffered from back pains due to years of playing rugby. I did a routine scan on 3rd Feb 2014 and it came back indicating there could be malignant activity present in my back. My youngest son was 2 years old at the time and having lost my father at the age of 4, I was determined to try to ensure he didn’t have to go through that. I am a happy-go-lucky person and always try to see the positive side of things. I already had medical cover, so it was up to me to ensure that I did whatever it takes. Besides, my mother, now 84 years old, was 30 at the time my father died. I promised myself that she would not bury her only son in addition to her husband. The 8 years of chemo were really tough but not as tough as my bone marrow transplant that I did in August 2014. So, having been through the transplant, I knew I could make it through the chemo, if I put my mind to it. Also, seeing other chemo patients at the hospital, I counted myself lucky and I willed myself to pull through.

The need for periodic health check

I was not ill when I did my scan and yet I was diagnosed with stage 1 cancer. If I had waited another year or so, I would probably be dead now because the cancer would have spread. Early detection saves lives. Furthermore, I had medical aid and yet, never used it and probably thought it was a waste of money. Now, I know better. This is a mindset that needs to be drummed into most people. You don’t need to wait until you fall ill. Then there are those that cannot afford medical care or medical aid, the job of which falls on the government. There is also a message for the politicians, affordable healthcare is very important. I have been on radio, tv and spoken at conferences to drum this message across.

Advice to those facing health challenges

You have to believe and be prepared. God will not walk you to what he cannot walk you through. People ask me why I am always happy and I simply respond that “I am alive”. Being alive is a privilege not enjoyed by many, so we need to embrace it. Live your best life, be happy and believe. Besides, what’s the point in feeling down? It won’t change anything, but smiles can be infectious and your smile can make a difference to someone else.

Losing friends in challenging times

Evidently, they weren’t friends, I just thought they were. I noticed a significant change when I was diagnosed but it got worse when I had my transplant. I threw a party the night before my transplant and announced to the guests (some weren’t aware) that I had cancer, and that I would be going into hospital the following day. Not knowing what the outcome would be, I suggested we make it a party to remember and we did. After the transplant in South Africa, I had friends fly in to visit but many more that I had hoped to see, simply didn’t show or call on me. Some didn’t even take my calls and then it dawned on me. I flew to Nigeria briefly for a wedding in November 2014, a few months after the transplant and then everyone was up in my business, but I pointed out to many that my numbers hadn’t changed and yet they hadn’t called. They got the message and so did I. They weren’t real friends. They were there for the lifestyle and had figured that my cash would be spent on treatment and decided to walk away.

Message to cancer patients

Stay strong, and remain positive because as long as you are in the game, you can win the game. Cancer may not be cured but it can be beaten.

Cancer care in Nigeria

Governments have a responsibility, for starters, but they simply need to prioritise affordable healthcare over white elephant projects. There are some very good private hospitals in Nigeria and Africa but it’s the cost that’s an issue. As for the corporates and well-meaning people, a healthy nation is a wealthy nation and it is in everybody’s interest.

Being CEO of NG Clearing

NG Clearing is a central clearing counterparty that manages risk and settles trades in derivative contracts. It also helps in creating market awareness around the capital market in Nigeria. I joined NG Clearing in September 2023, prior to which I wasn’t working full-time due to the cancer. It has been a struggle juggling both but my cancer advocacy is important to me and NG Clearing has benefitted from the exposure. Furthermore, a lot of the work I have done involves keeping fit, running a few marathons and half marathons. In fact, I try running about 30km-50km most weeks and then posting online with a positive message. The point being that if I can do it, then others can.

Strategic initiatives implemented to drive growth and transformation in the financial infrastructure space

I was responsible for new products and created products such as Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS) and also Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). I created some tradeable indices on which derivative products would be based. Earlier this year at NG Clearing, I initiated, cleared and settled the first index futures trade in Nigeria and presently working with the Exchanges to introduce several more derivatives contracts based on single stocks and commodities. They should all go live this year.

The passion to stay motivated and love for trading

My mother worked for a multinational firm and was a commodities trader. After school, I would visit her office because I had no nanny and I would watch her trade. I simply loved it. I studied engineering at University in the 1980s and that coincided with the “big bang” in the UK and that re-ignited my love for trading. I simply loved the energy on the trading floor and had to be a part of it. I took manual labour jobs to fund my way through a business and finance course at university and came out to become a derivatives broker. The rest is history. I have worked as a derivatives trader, a derivatives broker, an equity trader and an investment banker focused on origination.

Fashion statement at Ojude Oba festival

I have been taking part in the Ojude Oba festival for 15 years now. I never went out to make a special statement apart from just being myself. I guess the internet just caught up with me this year. Our outfits are made by the family and all riders in the family wore the same outfit and then touched it up with a few accessories, in my case, sunglasses, tattoos and a cigar. The Ojude Oba festival is now a global affair and the bar has been raised. Next year, I plan to accessorise my outfit so that I can stand out. My horse will look pretty cool too but the reality is, I plan to simply be myself. I am what I am, and what I am not, I can never be.

Family heritage of horse-riding at the Ojude Oba festival

The Ojude Oba festival has been going for close to 130 years now and my paternal grandfather was a great rider. He was wealthy but he was the only person that rode up until 1967 when he died. My uncle took over the reins, literally and he rode solo until 1984 when he was joined by another uncle. It was only in the late 90s and early 2000s that my cousins started to ride along with them. Ironically, my mother never allowed me to attend when I was a kid, because she probably guessed that I would join my cousins. Needless to say that upon my return to Nigeria in 2006, I soon got the bug and started taking part a few years later. The Ojude Oba is a family affair but one has to realise that some relatives are less well-off than others. This means that some members have to support the less well-off in terms of cash, paying for clothes and even maintaining the horses. I am very proud of my family and being a senior executive at the Nigerian Stock Exchange at the time, I had to do my bit and more to help but it was not a problem. I love the festival. As for leadership, I grew up in a family of 3, my mother, my sister and myself. Being the only man, certain responsibilities were bestowed on me at an early age and I guess it stems from there.

Being positive and optimistic about life

First and foremost, my mother cannot bury me because it will kill her and she has given me everything just to get me where I am now. Secondly, I want to be around for my kids, as long as I can. Thirdly, life is actually fun when you stay focused on the bright side. Dealing with cancer takes you to a very dark place in your mind and in order to avoid depression, you need to seek out the positives in everything. I try to remain positive and enjoy my life. I learn that it’s not about how much cash you have because you cannot take it with you anyway, so I make the best of what I have and be happy. Post cancer, I am definitely a better and happier person, odd as it may seem.

Influence of culture

I wouldn’t call myself a traditionalist otherwise there would be no tattoos. Culture on the other hand, is something that shapes your life from an early age. I always heard stories about my dad and granddad and they were all good. Meeting the older folks meant they always had a story to tell, and they were always good. I knew I was always going to ride, I knew I would always be close to my cousins and this all based on our culture. On the other hand, professionally, it has played no role.

Being the “official face” of the Ojude Oba festival

This is an opportunity to take the festival to a global audience and therein lies the opportunity. The federal and state governments would like to benefit from the potential tourism dollars but to do this, they also need to put things in place. Good roads (access to the town and within) are a necessity as well as better organisation and some decent hotels. There is an opportunity for branding, merchandising and significant retail opportunities for the small and medium enterprises that will ultimately transform into tax revenue for the government. I have now been given the opportunity to get this message across and I hope the powers that be, will listen.

Style and personal expression as tools for communication and connection

I am the first c-suite executive in Nigeria with a full sleeve of tattoos and I am always in sneakers. I have also had an ear piercing for 41 years now. My style has never been the norm and in the past, I could even say that it has cost me some career opportunities but I have always found it easier to be me and damn the consequences. I was once known as the bad/party boy of the financial sector in Nigeria but at least it gets me noticed. Once noticed and engaged in a conversation, I am in my element and opinions have tended to change. I guess folks have learnt never to judge a book by its cover.

Reason for tattoos

Every tattoo has a meaning to me. I hold my family dear and I have the names of my kids tattooed on me. I also have a phrase (ride or die) to signify two things. First, being that I need to do whatever it takes in terms of treatment or else I die. The second meaning is to represent my friends who have stuck with me through thick and thin. I also have “I live each day as if it were my last, so don’t judge me. Carpe Diem.” Another says “only God can judge me”. I think that message is clear. I don’t worry too much about what people say. They haven’t walked in my shoes.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.