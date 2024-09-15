Courses, research should be addressing specific Nigeria’s challenges, not hypothetical problems -Yaqub

Zainab Yaqub is a lecturer at the Department of Chemical Engineering, University of Ilorin. She recently bagged a PhD in Chemical Engineering from the University of Johannesburg, South Africa. She is also the Executive Director of Milestone Agenda for Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative (MAFYEDI), a nonprofit organisation dedicated to empowering young people to drive social change and development in their respective communities. In this interview with INIOBONG IWOK, she spoke about her academic journey, career, involvement in civil organisation works, among other issues. Excerpts:

Congratulations on your recent PhD graduation. Can you share your PhD experience and how you were able to achieve this great feat?

Thank you. My PhD experience was quite unique and challenging. I got admission for my PhD programme in August 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 crisis. Due to the COVID-19- induced lockdown, and the expiration of my study visa, I was stuck in Nigeria for about a year and could return to South Africa to actively begin my work in the laboratory.

However, I chose to focus on what I could do rather than what I couldn’t, making the best use of the limited resources at my disposal.

Once the lockdown measures were relaxed, I eventually secured my visa and moved to South Africa to continue my research.

Living far away from my family also contributed a bit in making the journey challenging for me. As for how I was able to achieve this milestone, it was through a combination of dedication, hard work, the support of my loved ones and supervisors, and ultimately, the grace of Allah.

What informed your decision to study Chemical Engineering and is your motivation to pursue a doctorate degree?

When I was in secondary school, Mathematics and Chemistry were my favourite subjects, and that made me develop interest in for Chemical Engineering. After completing my undergraduate degree at the University of Lagos, I felt that my knowledge in my field was still limited, so I decided to enhance

My knowledge by pursuing a Master’s degree at the University of Johannesburg, it was during this time that my supervisor, Prof. Bilainu Oboirien instilled in me a passion for research, even though it was difficult and challenging initially. My love for research and the desire to make an impact influenced my decision to pursue a PhD.

I would also say that my parents were in a way a source of inspiration for me. Both of them are professors; my father was a professor of Arabic, and my mother is a professor of Economics at Lagos State University (LASU). Their academic achievements and dedication to education motivated me to continue my own academic journey.

Was there any particular challenge you faced during your PhD journey that made you contemplate quitting and how did you overcome it?

I don’t think there was ever a time I felt like quitting. However, there were moments when I felt I wasn’t doing as much as my peers. Connecting with other PhD students helped me realise that this feeling is common among doctoral candidates. I learned that focusing on my wins, no matter how little goes a long way.

As a doctoral candidate, publishing journal articles is a key part of the process, and facing rejections from reviewers can make you feel like you don’t know what you’re doing. I remember one of my supervisors telling me that rejection is a rite of passage and that I shouldn’t worry too much about it and focus on my work.

What would you say is the significance of your doctoral project and what contributions have you made to the body of knowledge in your field?

My thesis focused on developing a sustainable method for managing and converting solid waste and biomass into gases. The technology used produces a high concentration of carbon gas, which can be captured and utilized for enhanced oil recovery, as well as converted into other chemicals useful in laboratories and industry.

This technology has the potential to contribute to carbon-negative emissions, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving climate conditions. Carbon capture, storage and utilisation are among key global commitments to fight climate change.

Can you tell us about Milestone Agenda for Youth Empowerment and Development Initiative, the non-profit organisation you lead? What are its core objectives and thematic areas?

As someone who believes in the transformative power of education to liberate young people and change their lives for the better, it deeply saddens me to see children and young people who have been deprived of the opportunity to receive an education.

This belief motivated me to start a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting and advocating for access to education, especially at the basic level because this is the foundation of the academic journey of any individual. I believe every child, regardless of their socio-economic background, deserves the chance to be educated.

Our organisation is also committed to empowering young people to drive social change and development in their communities. We advocate for the creation of youth-centric policies and interventions, advance gender equality and girl-child development, and promote climate education and climate justice.

What specific initiatives or programmes has your organisation implemented to drive social change in communities?

We have implemented a number of impactful programmes. In April, we launched our GetHerBackToSchool project, which is targeted at empowering out-of-school children in rural communities who have been denied access to education, to return to school and receive education they deserve and empower them to reach their potential, thereby contributing to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG 4.

Through this initiative, we provide support for identified girls by paying their school fees, give them school bags, and provide educational materials such as notebooks, pens, and pencils. We also engage with parents and community leaders on the significance of education and the need for them to prioritise sending their children to school.

Poor menstrual health affects millions of girls and women worldwide, hindering their education, health, and social status, holding them back from achieving their full potential. This makes it a critical barrier towards gender equality.

As an organisation that is committed to advancing gender equality, we are implementing a programme tagged ‘Period Friendly Project’ that aims to contribute to the establishment of a period friendly world, where every girl and woman has access to safe and dignified menstrual hygiene management.

We do this by educating female students on the importance of maintaining proper menstrual hygiene practices, distribute free reusable sanitary pads to women and girls in underserved communities and train them on how to make cost-effective reusable sanitary pads.

We also advocate public policies and initiatives to ensure menstruating women and girls can manage their periods safely, with dignity, and without discrimination.

Recently, as part of our commitment to fostering media literacy and combating the spread of misinformation and fake news, we held sensitization programs in rural communities in Kwara State, with support from FactCheck Africa.

These programs equipped community residents, including elderly men and women, traditional leaders, and religious leaders, with the knowledge and skills to verify and combat false information. We are undertaking this initiative because we understand the severe consequences that fake news and disinformation can have on individuals, groups, and society as a whole.

What do you think are the most significant challenges facing basic education in Nigeria, and how can they be addressed?

I believe one of the critical challenges facing basic education in Nigeria is inadequate funding. This lack of funding results in poor infrastructure and insufficient learning materials for students. Another challenge is the shortage of qualified teachers, coupled with inadequate training and poor motivation for the existing teaching staff.

Insecurity and violence in certain regions also affect schools, compromising the safety of students. Furthermore, corruption, poor accountability, and mismanagement of schools are significant issues. Low enrolment rates, especially in rural communities, driven largely by economic barriers and socio-cultural norms and practices, also pose a major challenge.

To address these issues, the government must increase funding for basic education and invest in school infrastructure and the provision of learning materials for students. It is frustrating to read reports about states failing to access education funds provided by the Universal Basic Education Commission.

This must change, and state governments need to prioritize accessing these funds to improve the state of basic education in their respective areas. Additionally, there should be improved motivation and continuous training for teachers, enhanced security measures in schools and surrounding areas, and better accountability and transparency in the administration of education.

How can young people be effectively empowered to drive social change in their communities, and what role can education play in this process?

Young people can be empowered to drive social change in their communities through education, capacity development training, and mentorship. Creating a safe environment where they can share ideas and collaborate is crucial, as well as providing access to funding, networks, and tools to support their initiatives.

Additionally, the government should implement policies that support youth-led initiatives and amplify their voices. By empowering young people through education and support, we can unlock their potential to drive positive social change and create a brighter future for all.

As a university lecturer, what do you enjoy most about research, teaching and mentoring students?

Research exposes you to discovery of new knowledge and insights, it makes you explore complex problems and seek innovative solutions, and also enables you collaborate with colleagues and experts in your field as well as gives you the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of knowledge in your field.

What I enjoy about teaching is that it enables me share my knowledge with my students and also build relationships and connections with them. Overall, I enjoy the opportunity to make a positive impact on students’ lives, contribute to the advancement of knowledge, and be part of a community of scholars and learners.

How would you rate the current state of tertiary education in Nigeria and what can be done to improve it?

Although, the situation is not as bad as some people often portray it, I, however, believe there is a need for improvement in Nigeria tertiary education, particularly in the areas of infrastructure and curriculum development.

Courses and research conducted in Nigeria should focus on addressing challenges specific to the country, rather than merely dealing with generic or hypothetical problems, which are often seen in many undergraduate and even postgraduate projects.

Additionally, universities need to invest more in research and provide regular training for both teaching and non-teaching staff. It is also essential for universities to make open-access journals readily accessible to both students and lecturers.

What values or principles guide your personal and professional life, and how do they influence your work?

The values that guide my personal and professional life are integrity, collaboration, empathy, and excellence. I strive to be honest, transparent, and trustworthy in my work and dealings with others.

I value collaboration and teamwork, believing that working together leads to better outcomes. Empathy helps me consider diverse perspectives, connect with others, and build effective relationships.

Excellence motivates me to constantly improve in everything I do, which means setting high standards, seeking feedback, and viewing challenges as opportunities for growth. These values shape my work and personal life by guiding my decisions, interactions, and priorities.