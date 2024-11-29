Burna Boy will be my dream collaboration – Roletta

Patricia Unekwuojo Agada a.k.a Roletta is a Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter. In this interview with Josephine Okojie, she spoke about her journey into the entertainment and creative industry and why she would love to collaborate with Burna Boy.

Tell me about Roletta. Basically, what inspired the name?

I’m not quite ready to dive fully into it because it feels so personal, but it really stems from this need to have a different side of myself—something apart from my usual self, Patricia. I hesitate to call it an “alter ego” because that term feels a bit misunderstood these days, but honestly, that’s kind of what it is.

When I step into the role of Roletta, I feel like a risk-taker. That’s what this music journey is all about for me—taking risks. Being Roletta means putting myself out there in ways that feel bold and scary but also exciting. That’s as much as I’m ready to share for now, but yeah, Roletta represents the part of me that’s brave enough to take the leap.

Take us briefly through your music journey till date? How has the road been so far?

It all started with my EP All.So.Me—I dropped my first video, and the response was pretty good for a new artist just stepping onto the scene. That was my very first project, the first time I put my music out there, and honestly, I think I did well for where I was at the time.

But to be real, it’s been tough. I don’t think I fully understood how challenging it would be when I leaped. Slowly, it started sinking in, like, okay, this is a whole different world, and now I have to figure it out.

The journey has been challenging. And the craziest part? Everyone’s watching me figure it out in real time. That’s not easy, but I’m learning to embrace it, take it day by day, and even find moments to enjoy the process.

Your debut E.P is still being enjoyed by your listeners till date, what inspired the songs on it?

My debut EP will always hold a special place in my heart because it’s my very first project. What inspired it was this deep desire to show people that I’m serious about my music and that I can deliver something great.

It’s a light, fun project—I intentionally kept it that way. For me, music is an escape, so I wanted the EP to feel funky, carefree, and just enjoyable. I think I achieved that, and that’s why I still love it to this day. It’s simple, it’s danceable, and it carries this lightness that just lets everything else fade away. That’s what inspired it, sharing the pure, feel-good side of music that means so much to me.

You seem to explore many music genres but which would you say is your favourite and why?

I’ve only done a handful of projects so far, so I’m still exploring and figuring things out. One thing I’ve noticed, though, is that the kind of sound I’m drawn to tends to just happen naturally. It shows up when I create, and it often leans toward dancehall. Somehow, there’s always a hint of dancehall in my music, no matter what. I guess that’s where my creativity naturally leads me.

I’m still experimenting with other genres I enjoy, and there’s so much more I want to explore. I don’t think I’ve found my exact “place” yet and honestly, I’m not sure I ever will.

I gravitate towards heavy sounds—I love the beats in hip-hop and trap music, though that doesn’t mean I’m planning to make rap or trap tracks. It’s more about the energy and intensity of those beats that really move me. I also love R&B, dancehall, house music, and right now, I’m especially into amapiano.

In fact, I recently dropped a remix of my first single, Pon It with an amapiano vibe, and I’ve been loving the process of working with that sound. There’s so much more I’m excited to explore, and I can’t wait to see where this journey takes me.

Being a young rising star, especially a woman in this industry can be tough, what are some of the challenges you’ve faced in the past?

As a woman in the music industry, I’m starting to realize just how much it feels like a men’s club. It’s easier for men to network and grow in the industry. It’s something I was warned about before I got into it, but I honestly didn’t think it would be that serious. Turns out, it is.

Being a woman in this space comes with so many challenges that are hard to explain. It’s not that things are “easy” for the men either—it’s just that the system seems to work more in their favor. And in Nigeria, where society already leans heavily toward being male-dominated, it’s even more pronounced in the music industry.

Still, I believe hard work and passion can make a difference. At the end of the day, I hope the work will speak for itself. It might not be easy, but I’m determined to carve my own path and prove that I belong here.

Many artists want to be controversial these days to stand out, do you subscribe to this school of thought?

I’m way too shy for that kind of thing. Honestly, everyone has their own approach. It really depends on what risks you’re willing to take and how much scrutiny you can handle. Some people believe in the idea that “all press is good press,” but that’s not my style.

Right now, everything seems to be about getting attention, and people are doing whatever they can to stand out. That’s fine—it’s their choice—but for me, being controversial just isn’t it. Even in my personal life, I shy away from that kind of energy, so I can’t see myself applying it to my music.

Tell us what you’re currently working on.

I’m still working on creating music, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself by revealing too much just yet. What I can say is that I hope to make more fun, bubbly tracks while also exploring ways to express myself on a deeper level.

I think I’m reaching a point where I want to open up more—share some of my personal struggles and the things I’ve experienced. At the same time, I’m inspired by the world around me and the stories of others. Artists often draw from life, not just their own, and I hope to reflect some of that in my next project.

Who would you say are your musical inspirations/influences?

It changes all the time, but I do have my core inspirations—artistes I’ve talked about a lot. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Tiwa Savage are some of my biggest influences. My admiration for Tiwa Savage has grown so much recently. She’s someone I feel I can learn a lot from, especially as a woman in the industry.

Right now, I have so much appreciation for the women in Nigerian music. Artists like Tiwa Savage, Ninola Tems, , Ayra Starr, and Waje, they’re all incredible. From the outside, it’s easy to think, Oh, they’re doing well, but now that I’m in it, I realize just how tough it really is. Seeing their strength and resilience inspires me and keeps me focused on my own goals. They’re a constant reminder of what’s possible with hard work and dedication.

What would be your dream collaboration and which genre would you want it to be?

It’s so hard for me to choose because my sound is mainly Afro-fusion, and I feel like there’s so much I could create with so many different artists. Honestly, whether they’re stars we vibe with right now, I’d love to collaborate and see how our sounds could blend.

But if I had to pick, Burna Boy is still at the top of my list. I’ve said it so many times, and it hasn’t changed. I admire his strength, versatility, and originality. He stands out on any project—he doesn’t just make space, he takes it. And the way he can jump on any sound and still deliver something that’s unmistakably “Burna Boy” is incredible. Working with him would be a challenge because his level of expertise is insane, but I think it would also push me to grow as an artist. It’s a dream of mine to hear what we’d sound like on a track together.

And of course, Tiwa Savage! Right now, I’m completely obsessed with her. She’s such an inspiration, and I’d love the chance to collaborate with her too.

Lots of artistes do other things outside music, what do you do/engage in?

As I mentioned before, I’m coming from a 9-to-5 background, and that skillset is still a part of me. Just because I’m not in a traditional 9-to-5 anymore doesn’t mean I’ve completely left that world behind. I’m always open to exploring new opportunities, whether that’s in my previous field or beyond music. Nothing is set in stone yet, and I’m keeping an eye out for different possibilities.

And yeah, I’m still learning the ropes of the music industry. It’s a journey, and I’m figuring it out as I go.

If you had the power to, what are some changes you’d like to effect in this industry?

I’m still figuring things out, and honestly, I don’t feel like I have enough experience yet to say what exactly needs to change. I’m definitely still in the process of learning.

One thing I do wish was a little easier for artists is music promotion. It’s intense, expensive, and takes a lot of work. That’s definitely a challenge I wish could be simplified. But yeah, I’m still figuring it out. I don’t think I’m at a place where I can pinpoint all the things that need to change in the industry just yet.

What can your fans & listeners expect from you soon?

My fans and listeners can expect more exploration as I continue to find myself. I want them to see different sides of Roletta because, so far, they’ve only seen one version of me in my music. Over time, I plan to peel back the layers and show more—especially the risk-taker side of me.

I hope they stay open-minded and are just as excited about this journey as I am. I’m eager to share these new sides of me and, as an artist, I hope they’ll embrace all the different versions of me that will come. I’m ready to explore, and I hope they come along for the ride, wherever it takes us.

Share