Adoption of digital tools has streamlined our administrative processes, making member engagement more efficient – Rapu

Marilyn Rapu is the director-general, Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce (NGCC). In this interview with KENNETH ATHEKAME, she spoke, among other issues, on the Chamber’s mission, innovations, role of data and research in its operations, and how the Chamber maintains relationship among stakeholders. Excerpts:

In your capacity as the director-general of the Nigerian-German Chamber of Commerce; what is the chamber’s vision in fostering business interests in both countries?

Our vision is to serve as a platform for fostering business relations and innovation between Nigeria and Germany. We aim to facilitate mutually beneficial partnerships by creating opportunities for businesses in both countries to collaborate, exchange knowledge, and leverage each other’s strengths. Our goal is to offer members access to valuable market insights, strategic networking events, and conferences and business support services.

How do you engage stakeholders across the different sectors of the economy to support your strategic initiatives?

Engaging stakeholders across various sectors of the economy is crucial to the success of our strategic initiatives. We employ a multi-faceted approach that emphasizes collaboration, communication, and value creation.

We organise sector-specific forums, roundtable discussions, and workshops that bring together key players to address their unique challenges and opportunities. These platforms allow us to gather insights, share best practices, and align our initiatives with the needs of each sector. We advocate for favourable policies that support both Nigerian and German businesses by working with the national body of chambers and regulators. Finally, we provide regular networking opportunities through business luncheons, trade missions, and exhibitions. These events serve as platforms for stakeholders to connect, exchange ideas, and explore opportunities for collaboration, which helps drive support for our initiatives.

What are the major strategic shifts the Chamber has influenced across businesses in both countries?

In Nigeria, the Chamber in collaboration with ‘GIZ’s Alliance for Integrity’ has helped businesses adopt best practices in corporate governance, transparency, and compliance through various free training programmes in corporate governance and compliance. This October, we are offering a subsidised and affordable training on our Export Series in partnership with the Institute of Export Operations and Management of Nigeria. Please visit our website: https://ngcc-ng.com for more details. We’ve placed strong emphasis on skills transfer and capacity building, especially in the area of vocational education and technical training. By working with German businesses and institutions, we’ve facilitated knowledge transfer programs that have significantly enhanced workforce development in Nigeria. This shift has empowered local industries with the skills and expertise needed.

Recognising the growing importance of sustainability, the Chamber has actively supported the Delegation of German Industry and Commerce in Nigeria (AHK Nigeria) in promoting the adoption of renewable energy technologies in Nigeria, drawing from Germany’s expertise in the sector. This has led to the increased participation of German companies in Nigeria’s renewable energy market and an increased awareness of Nigerian businesses’ focus toward cleaner, more sustainable energy solutions.

The West African Clean Energy and Environment (WACEE) Trade Fair & Conference organised by AHK Nigeria is a great sample. It took place October 8-9, 2024.

How do you foster a culture of innovation, while maintaining operational stability in both countries?

To foster innovation, we focus on creating a culture that encourages collaboration among our members and stakeholders. We regularly engage with our members to identify emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities, which helps us stay ahead of the curve.

At the same time, ensuring stability means we are thoughtful and strategic about implementing changes. We prioritise pilot projects and incremental improvements, allowing us to test new initiatives on a smaller scale before fully integrating them. This approach minimises disruptions.

A good example of minimising disruptions is our approach to membership fees. Despite inflation, we have made efforts to keep our fees stable.

How has the Chamber been able to integrate innovation in its operations?

We’ve adopted digital tools to streamline administrative processes, making member engagement more efficient and responsive. For instance, our online platforms now offer easier access to resources, events, and networking opportunities, enhancing the overall member experience.

Are you open to cross-functional collaborations?

Absolutely, we are highly supportive of cross-functional collaborations. We believe that partnerships across different industries, sectors, and expertise areas are essential for driving innovation and growth. By working with a diverse range of stakeholders, from development agencies and educational institutions to private enterprises and non-profits

we can create synergies that benefit our members and the broader business community. We have been supporting the creative industry in Nigeria even though we do not have a large representation in our business community. The overall ambition behind our work in this industry, has been to celebrate successes of practitioners in the sector, and encourage enterprise. Last year, our chamber partnered the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) alongside the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sterling One Foundation and Nigeria Türkiye Business Council Ltd/Gte to host Amplyfying the Sight and Sounds of Culture Digitally: A focus on Women in Creative Arts.’ There were two high level panel discussions aimed at improving gender equality and creative arts in Nigeria.

Last month in partnership with Pavestones Legal, we organised a workshop and discussions on Intellectual Property Rights and Value in the creative industry focusing on how creatives can protect and enhance the value of their assets. As Nigeria’s creative economy is quickly gaining international recognition, we believe it’s important to educate creators on how to safeguard their original works and leverage their assets.

Do you have business models that groom members to think out of the box?

“Yes, we have just launched our Young Chamber Professional Club, to promote programmes that encourage our young members to think creatively and explore new approaches. Through workshops, and mentorship programmes, our young members and founders will be encouraged to engage in unconventional thinking and inspired to consider new ways of solving problems and seizing opportunities. The Chambers Founders’ evening, an event that brings together, founders and investors also encourages a spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship among young Nigerians.

What roles do data and research play in identifying opportunities for your members?

We conduct surveys and gather feedback from our members to understand their needs and the challenges they face. This data-driven approach ensures that our programmes, events, and services are aligned with the current business climate.

Our conference on Tax and Fiscal Incentives for Nigeria Businesses and Foreign Investment in February this year, featured a presentation by Mr. Taiwo Oyedele, chairman of the Federation on Fiscal policy and Tax Reforms Committee, providing our members and business community a valuable perspective in tax reform and fiscal incentives.

How does the Chamber maintain strong positive relationships with members?

Maintaining strong, cordial relationships with our members’ businesses is a top priority. We achieve this through regular and open communication, ensuring that we remain accessible and responsive to their needs. We prioritise visits to offices and facilities to meet in person with supervisors and workers to provide personal interaction and build relationships.

Share