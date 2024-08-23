Adaeze Oreh, physician turned policymaker revolutionising Rivers state’s healthcare

Adaeze Oreh is a Consultant Family Physician and the Honourable Commissioner for Health in Rivers State, Nigeria. She has over two decades of private and public healthcare experience, and prior to her appointment, was the Country Director of Planning, Research and Statistics for Nigeria’s National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) where she was actively involved in the process leading up to the enactment of the National Blood Service Commission Act 2021, and secured a grant from Fund for Innovation in Development (FID) for an innovative technology for transfusion to mitigate the impacts of blood shortage in Nigeria.

Oreh was also a Senior Health Policy Advisor with the Department of Hospital Services in Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Health, Adjunct Senior Lecturer with Baze University College of Medicine and Health Sciences teaching undergraduate Epidemiology, Health Policy and Planning, and Contemporary Issues in Public Health, and sat on the Governing Council of Pamo University of Medical Sciences – Nigeria’s first private university of Medical Sciences. She is a Senior Fellow for Global Health with the Aspen Institute in Washington DC, and a Fellow of the West African College of Physicians contributing to the post-graduate training of clinical residents in Family Medicine, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene and the Royal Society of Public Health, a Member of the White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood Global Strategy Advisory Group and the International Society of Blood Transfusion COVID-19 Working Group, Donors, and Donation Working Party, and Immune Therapy Sub-group. With her vast experience and expertise in blood services in Africa, in 2021, she was invited by Harvard University to support a cohort of Master’s degree students in a project on blood services in Nigeria; and is currently contributing on an Expert Panel convened by the Belgian Red Cross-Flanders to develop a Manual on Blood Donor Recruitment in Africa.

Oreh holds a Bachelor of Medicine & Surgery (MBBS) degree from University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Master of Science (MSc) degrees in International Health Management from Imperial College and Public Health from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and currently in the third year of Doctoral Research with the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Additionally, she holds Leadership, Management and Public Policy certifications from Harvard Kennedy School of Government, University of Oxford Saïd Business School, Harvard Chan School of Public Health, University of Bath, and the University of Washington.

Can you share more about your role and responsibilities as the Honourable Commissioner for Health in Rivers state, Nigeria? What are some of the key priorities and initiatives you are focusing on to improve healthcare in the state?

As Commissioner for Health in Rivers state, I am responsible for driving the healthcare policy of the government of Rivers state, overseeing a complex network of primary, secondary, and tertiary health facilities and health training institutes for a population of over 9 million people (4% of Nigeria’s population), with about 80% of the population residing rurally. Rivers state is one of Nigeria’s top ten most populous states, and so, my role involves tackling critical health indices such as low life expectancy rates, high general and under-five mortality rates, and one of the highest rates of maternal mortality nationwide.

One of the key tasks following my appointment was to develop a comprehensive healthcare strategy for the state. Following state-wide consultations with health sector leaders, practitioners, and communities, we developed the seven-pillar #Health4AllRivers strategy. This outlines cardinal areas of focus such as geographical and financial accessibility, access to essential medicines and commodities, human resources for health, health security/emergency preparedness and response, domestic resource mobilisation, health information, and health systems leadership and governance. By taking this holistic view to the health system in Rivers state, we seek to leverage all the moving parts of the health sector, close existing gaps towards universal health coverage and improve the health of our population.

You have over two decades of experience in both private and public healthcare. How have the lessons and insights you’ve gained from these different sectors informed your approach to policy-making and healthcare administration?

Several years ago, two notable public health leaders said something which has never left me. They said that I work like a development partner in government, and this was while I was the Country Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics at National Blood Service Commission. As respected international development experts, I took this as high praise. They both went further to add that my keen sense of deliverables and timelines was at odds with the general perception of ‘civil servants’.

With regards to policymaking, my past work in the development sector running collaborative community projects with the United States Government honed my global outlook on health and instilled a strong sense of community and stakeholder engagement. Over the course of my career, I have had roles in private sector that have required a heavy reliance on innovative thinking for client satisfaction and productivity. These diverse qualities have congregated to produce a multi-dimensional approach to healthcare administration and policymaking, and my regard for the people of Rivers state as clients whose satisfaction is critical to my success in my role as Commissioner for Health.

Elaborate on your work at the National Blood Service Commission, particularly the process leading up to the enactment of the National Blood Service Commission Act 2021

I was the pioneer Director of Planning, Research, and Statistics with the National Blood Transfusion Service before the enactment of the National Blood Service Commission Act 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari.

I stepped into that role at a time of transition within the Blood Service, following the retirement of then National Coordinator Oluwatoyin Smith who had calmly and inspiringly steered the National Blood Service through immensely challenging times, up until the time when the entire world was battling an unprecedented global pandemic. At the time, I was actively involved in the outbreak response, volunteering to lend my expertise towards risk communication, public enlightenment and community engagement. For me, the pandemic greatly highlighted the importance of research and planning for strong and resilient health systems.

And so, when a new National Coordinator was appointed by then Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, in the person of Omale Joseph Amedu, a visionary and tenacious leader, my congratulatory/welcome note included a proposal pitch for a Research, Development & Innovation Unit to be introduced into the NBTS system. I was unaware at the time that Amedu had been considering the introduction of a Department of Planning, Research and Statistics into the Blood Service with the same driving principles as my proposed ‘RDI Unit’. For him, as he later shared with me, my proposal struck a chord, and I was offered the role to start the department.

Within a few days, I was to find out part of the reason why Amedu found PRS to be a critical value addition to the Blood Service. Apparently, the National Assembly House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services was to convene a public hearing on several bills including the Bill for an Act to establish the National Blood Service Commission a few weeks after my appointment. A Department of Planning, Research, and Statistics would therefore be critical to coordinating the drafting of the Honourable Minister’s memorandum which would be presented to the nation via the hearing. My first deliverable was therefore to come up with a suitable first draft memorandum for the Honourable Minister of Health within one week. Talk about pressure.

The public hearing despite several foreseen and unforeseen challenges was a resounding success, and approximately one year later, on the 29th of July 2021, the National Blood Service Commission Act 2021 was passed. This remarkable, tumultuous, eleven-year journey came to a fruitful conclusion as a testament to grit, persistence, and the result of passionate and committed partnerships. I am still immensely honoured to have been a part of the team that got the law over the finish line.

You have held various academic appointments, including as an Adjunct Senior Lecturer. How has your teaching and research experience enriched your work in policy-making and healthcare leadership?

A major benefit of my teaching and academic appointments has been a clear recognition of the need for a synergy between the ivory towers and the policymaking institutions that can translate research findings to policies that can positively affect people’s health and wellbeing. As both a policymaker and academic, my research has always been directed at sharing clear recommendations that can transform systems and behaviour for positive change, and not just ‘research for research sake’. Another great takeaway from my academic roles is a healthy appreciation of transgenerational perceptions for more diversity and inclusiveness in our policies. Recently, we at the Rivers State Ministry of Health partnered with the Health Policy Research Group of my alma mater University of Nigeria Nsukka to carry out research and policy dialogues for a more inclusive approach to child and adolescent health policies.

Despite the incredibly busy nature of my current role, I am still keen on research, trying to make time to complete my part-time doctoral studies in Global Health, and encouraging research studies across the state health system.

Can you share more about your involvement with the Aspen Institute, the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre, and other global health organisations? How have these platforms enabled you to contribute to the discourse on healthcare in Africa?

In 2019, I was fortunate to be selected among 25 global changemakers for the Aspen New Voices Fellowship. We are now known as the Aspen Global Innovators Forum. Two years later, I was incredibly fortunate to be selected by President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development as one of fifteen Amujae Leaders chosen for our work as women leaders advancing development on the African continent. In May last year, I was selected as one of 14 fellows for the Kofi Annan Global Health Leadership Programme, drawn from over 5000 applications. These programmes have greatly nurtured and developed my leadership competencies through interactions with my peers, inspiring and dedicated faculty, mentors, broad networking opportunities, and unprecedented exposure to the African public health and leadership landscape.

These fellowships have also gifted me with a wider family of inspiring achievers from across the continent and the world – Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gambia, Ghana, Guyana, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lebanon, Liberia, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somaliland, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Given your expertise in blood services, what are some of the key challenges Nigeria and other African countries face in ensuring adequate and safe blood supplies? How can these challenges be addressed through policy, technology, and community engagement?

The main challenge being faced by Nigeria and other African countries is not having a steady supply of safely donated and screened blood available in our blood banks and ready to be transfused when the need arises. One of the first steps towards addressing this barrier is effectively recruiting and retaining voluntary blood donors. When we consider the high rates of maternal and infant deaths from bleeding in pregnancy and childbirth, and conditions such as malaria, sickle cell anaemia which rely heavily on the ready availability of safe blood, it is therefore a no-brainer that our health ecosystems prioritise blood services.

According to data from the World Health Organisation (WHO), worldwide, approximately 118.54 million blood donations are collected, and forty per cent of these donations are collected in high-income countries, where only 16% of the world’s population reside. This means that much of the blood is collected and available to populations who don’t need it as much. There is therefore a huge difference in the level of access to safe blood between African countries and high-income countries that record more than six times the blood donation rate in lower-middle-income and low-income countries.

Addressing this challenge would require a potent mix of political will to drive policy that recognises the importance of safe blood in any health system, effective community engagement for blood donor recruitment and retention, and the use of technology for screening, blood processing, and dispatching to shorten turnaround times especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas. Rwanda successfully introduced the use of drones to deliver blood to remote communities, and Google maps have been used to identify and map facilities with comprehensive emergency obstetric and new-born services. The use of such innovative technology would be game-changing across the continent.

As a prolific writer and public communicator, how have you leveraged your platforms to advocate for improved healthcare access, quality, and equity in Nigeria and across the continent?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, I voluntarily drew on my risk communications expertise, taking part in nearly 40 television and radio interviews nationally and internationally, and publishing over 60 editorials to help educate the public on the pandemic.

Beyond that time, I have written opinion editorials on numerous health issues aiming to raise awareness and call for much-needed action to improve quality, healthcare access, and equity especially with regards to maternal, new-born and child health, and vulnerable populations. I have therefore been a contributing author for Premium Times, Devex, Harvard Africa Policy, Harvard Building State Capability, BusinessDay, Guardian NG, The Globe Post, All Africa, Nigeria Health Watch, Inter Press Service, Vanguard, Daily Trust, and Leadership. In 2019, I was invited to share my perspectives on the health and rights of women and girls in Africa at the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pavilion at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In 2021, for a period of about three months, I contributed a weekly health column titled ‘Clean Bill of Health’ in Leadership newspaper, contributing to the discourse on prevalent health issues. With my current schedule, I have not been able to write as much as I would like and hope to be able to make the time soon. Wish me luck!

What advice would you give to aspiring healthcare professionals and policymakers in Africa who are looking to make a meaningful impact in their communities?

My first and foremost advice would be to start right where you are. A common mistake that people often make is to think that they need a major pedestal before they can shine, and I don’t agree with this mindset at all. Proverbs 22:29 says, “Do you see someone skilled in their work? They will serve before kings…” The passage did not state, “Do you see someone skilled in their service of kings? They will excel in their work.” The order is work first, glory comes after.

Fairly recently, someone shared with me the ascent of Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organisation. He completed his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology in 1986, and served briefly as a junior public health expert for Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health before he went on to the University of London, where in 1992, he earned a master’s degree. In 2002, he completed his Ph.D., and was appointed head of the Tigray Regional Health Bureau. Tigray is the northernmost regional state in Ethiopia, the fifth largest state by land mass, fourth most populous, and the fifth-most densely populated of the 11 regional states in Ethiopia, and certainly not a glamorous location in any way. It was from his committed discharge of his remotely located duty that he was appointed deputy health minister of Ethiopia in 2005.

For aspiring healthcare professionals and policymakers on the continent, I would say, be committed, and be diligent. Nowhere is too small, and no role too lowly for you to display excellence. Once you are recognised for delivering excellence, bigger opportunities are sure to follow.

How are you keeping up with your responsibilities despite the daunting challenges in Rivers state?

I can only keep up with my responsibilities by God’s grace, the support of my husband, my children, and my family and friends. Without that solid hedge of support, I simply would be unable to cope. To have people in your corner who are ready and willing to step in at a moment’s notice is truly invaluable, and I am so blessed to have that. My father’s guidance through the political terrain, and mother’s ceaseless prayers and encouraging words have also been lifelines.

My son was about going into his final year of secondary school when I was appointed and had to ‘relocate’ for work. This meant that I was no longer available to attend parent-teacher meetings, school performances, awards ceremonies, and other events at the drop of a hat. My husband, who holds an incredibly busy private sector role could also be called away for work, and so, my siblings, God bless them, filled in so seamlessly and without complaint, that we can only be super grateful. My boss, His Excellency Governor Siminalayi Fubara has also been supportive, permitting me to attend to family responsibilities.

Can you share some insights into your doctoral research at the University of Groningen? What are the key areas you are exploring, and how do you hope your research will inform healthcare policy and practice in Nigeria and Africa?

My doctoral research is exploring the poor accessibility of safe blood donation and transfusion services in Africa. This involves looking at governance and systemic frameworks for blood services on the continent in order to tease out evidence-based recommendations that can strengthen the delivery of blood services on the continent.

The scope of the research spans blood donation, screening, processing, dispatch, transfusion, and even the management of adverse events and reactions that may occur following blood transfusion. Part of my doctoral work includes capacity building of health professionals who are involved in the safe blood value chain and devising innovative user-friendly solutions to strengthen safe blood surveillance (haemovigilance) in Africa.

You have been involved in several non-profit boards and humanitarian initiatives. What motivates your passion for community outreach and supporting underserved populations, especially in Northern Nigeria? How do you balance these activities with your demanding government and academic roles?

Due to the exacting nature of my role in the state, I had to downscale my active involvement with several non-profit boards, limiting much of my participation to advisory and supporting roles.

However, my passion for community outreach has a major outlet through my work and engagements with communities across Rivers state’s 23 local government areas. Every other week, as much as possible, I try to go into a different community, get first-hand knowledge of their experiences in their healthcare facilities, interact with the people, and learn from their insights. I have also come to realise that being in the community, and involving myself with humanitarian initiatives energises me, and fills me with a sense of purpose and fulfilment. Recently, I have been invited to serve the Mansaray Foundation based in Sierra Leone in an advisory capacity and have been named a Maternal, Newborn, Child Health, and Self-Care Champion for White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria. I am very thankful for these opportunities, as they broaden my perspective and support my public service role.

As a recognised advocate for universal health coverage and quality medical education, what specific policy reforms or programmes have you championed to address these critical issues in Nigeria? What have been some of the key successes and challenges you have faced?

When I look back on my journey in Nigeria’s health sector, I cannot help but be amazed at how far I have come. When I first returned to Nigeria following the attainment of my MSc in International Health Management from Imperial College, London in 2007, I had no doubt that I wanted to work in the public sector. Even though to my great disappointment, there were no vacancies in the Federal Ministry of Health at the time, I became an ardent follower of NTA Television, watching dedicatedly every evening, looking out for announcements of government health programmes that were open to the public which I could attend.

I subsequently volunteered at the ministry for several months, across several departments, learning from the field, developing my skills, and building relationships. It is at this point that I must stop to recognise an amazing public health leader, Late Folake Olusola Ademola-Majekodunmi, then Director of Hospital Services who saw me at the Federal Secretariat Complex while I was volunteering and told me about interviews that were ongoing at the National Blood Transfusion Service, at the time headed by Ifeoma Ogbue, a thoughtful, empathetic, and yet driven healthcare leader. That marked the entry point into my public sector career.

Some notable achievements I am exceedingly proud of as an advocate for universal health coverage include first, advocating for the implementation of the National Health Act 2014. This advocacy alongside other advocates and champions such as co-Aspen Global Innovator, Ifeanyi Nsofor and others convened by Nigeria Health Watch gave birth to the actualisation of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) which has become an invaluable vehicle for healthcare transformation on Nigeria’s road to universal health coverage. Secondly, at the National Blood Transfusion Service, together with colleagues, and supported by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and US President’s Emergency Fund for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), we developed a framework for providing safe blood services to conflict-affected and remote communities, working closely with the security agencies and transportation services, especially in the thick of Boko Haram attacks in Northeast Nigeria. This completely changed the outlook for maternal and child health outcomes for members of affected communities.

Thirdly, the approval of the implementation of the Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) state health insurance by Governor Fubara is a huge accomplishment for the state of which I am particularly proud. The law which was passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly in 2021 lay dormant for several years and was not implemented by government. For all that time, vulnerable populations could not access quality healthcare services under the BHCPF umbrella provided by the federal government. In just four months since RIVCHPP began enrolment, 30,000 people have been registered so far across the state, and linked to healthcare facilities where they can receive services without payment at the point of care. These include pregnant women, children below five years, elderly, persons living with HIV, and persons with disabilities.

With respect to quality medical education, I am immensely proud of the growth of Pamo University of Medical Sciences, Nigeria’s first private university of medical sciences founded by my father, the Pro-Chancellor Peter Odili. I first served on the Project Implementation Committee that oversaw the birth of the university with the award of licence by the Federal Executive Council in December 2017, and subsequently served as a member of the pioneer Governing Council. By last December, just under six years after the commencement, the university had graduated nurses, medical laboratory scientists, other allied health professionals, and its first set of medical doctors, who are currently undergoing their internship year with commendations on their diligence, and excellent conduct. A substantial number of the graduates have been beneficiaries of scholarships awarded by the Rivers State Government initiated by the administration of Former Governor Nyesom Wike and built upon by Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Initiatives like this have enormous potential to close gaps in human resources for health, thereby contributing significantly to quality healthcare delivery.

As a woman in a prominent leadership position, what strategies have you employed to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities in your career? What advice would you give to other women aspiring to leadership roles in public service and healthcare?

Often, opportunities may not be presented to you. Actively seek out opportunities and take advantage of them. In 2020, with the restrictions on movement with COVID-19, many online learning opportunities from Ivy League institutions such as Harvard, Imperial College, and Oxford University, became widely and even financially accessible. Many courses were offered free of charge, especially those on infection prevention and control, maternal health, and non-communicable diseases. I took advantage of many of those opportunities, and remember my children being alarmed at the sheer number of tabs that were open on my computer.

Sometimes, opportunities may present themselves as challenges which you would have to take on afraid. No one started out as an expert, and so, you can only perfect by doing. The worst that would happen is that you would fail the first time, but you would learn in the process, and that makes it worth it. Don’t be afraid to ask questions or to ask for help.

A great piece of advice I received from Glory Edozien, is being able to pitch myself. As women, we often shy away from speaking boldly about ourselves and our value. Take the time to understand yourself, acknowledge the value that you bring to the table, and then carefully craft a concise elevator pitch. You should be able to clearly communicate how useful you could be to someone, an organisation, or a system in under five minutes. You never know when (or if) you would get another chance.

What has been your response to outbreaks of cholera nationally and in Rivers state specifically?

Cholera is an acute diarrheal illness caused by the ingestion of food or water contaminated with the bacterium, vibrio Cmcholerae. It is a severe and rapidly progressing disease that can lead to significant dehydration and even death if not treated promptly.

Cholera remains a major public health concern, particularly in sub–Saharan Africa. Nigeria, and indeed Rivers state have not been spared from sporadic cases of especially short-lived rural outbreaks.

Regarding the past 8 weeks in the state, we have had about 26 suspected cases of acute watery diarrhoea across three communities in coastal areas of Andoni LGA, Okrika LGA with 2 associated deaths. The scenario was rapidly resolved, and two samples tested positive for cholera by screening tool with a Rapid Diagnostic Test kit (not confirmed by culture).

Currently, we are responding to an outbreak of acute watery diarrhoea in the correctional facility.

However, using seasonal outbreak modelling, we have pre-positioned commodities around historical hot spots, built the capacity of health personnel and commenced community health education for safe hygienic practices. The state surveillance is at an all high for triggers and suspected cases.

The Infectious Disease Treatment Centre at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital, which is marked for upgrade to an Infectious Disease Institute, is ready and able to manage cases in the case of any eventuality.

The state government’s commitment to adequately support, respond to and contain these priority diseases is important to us. Working in partnership with the WHO, the NCDC, other sister ministries, agencies and stakeholders, we will remain resolute and proactive to ensure health security for residents of Rivers state without panic or stigma. We will continue to provide updates on our progress and any new developments.

Share updates on Rivers state with us

Recently, NCDC, following WHO’s declaration of Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern, stated that there are about 39 confirmed cases of Mpox across the country. Rivers state was listed amongst affected states with two confirmed cases.

Monkeypox (Mpox) Overview

Mpox is a viral illness with symptoms like rashes of varying size and number, fever, body pain, and weakness. Most infected individuals recover within 2-4 weeks. However, some develop severe infections requiring hospitalization. The death rate varies widely, from 0.1% to 10%, but individual immunity plays a significant role in outcomes.

Rivers state response

The Rivers State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre is actively coordinating the state’s Mpox response, and key strategic interventions have been deployed across all response pillars. We currently have a comprehensive incident action plan in place to guide our Mpox response.

Ad-hoc staff have been engaged and trained to bolster our response capacity across all the levels of health care delivery, as active surveillance will be vital for early detection and effective case management. All infection prevention and control (IPC) facility focal persons have been directed to maintain a high index of suspicion in their facilities.

This week, active searches have commenced across all LGAs, so that the local government disease surveillance and notification officers can identify any cases that may have been missed earlier.

Tracking teams have been mobilised to identify, manage, and monitor both exposed contacts and exposed contacts to confirmed cases.

We have also recently trained key officers in surveillance, laboratory, and case management to bridge any knowledge gaps within our response chain, and community informants in all wards to swiftly identify and report potential Mpox cases. These informants are equipped to recognise symptoms, maintain a high index of suspicion, and take appropriate action when encountering suspected cases.

For case management, home management teams across the LGAs are available to support those on self-isolation. Infectious disease units at both Rivers State University Teaching Hospital and University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital are fully equipped to handle Mpox cases requiring specialized care.

Guidelines for the recognition and the treatment of Mpox are being distributed across health facilities in the state.

Our laboratory system is actively working with the National Reference Laboratory to ensure prompt diagnosis of Mpox cases, and we are working towards upgrading our state’s PCR laboratories to enable local diagnosis, which will significantly reduce turnaround times.

For logistics, we are stockpiling commodities for infection prevention and control supplies for surveillance and case management at our designated isolation and treatment centers. Our state medical ambulance service is on standby for rapid patient transport between locations, and we have pre-positioned vital commodities at facilities and entry ports.

In collaboration with the Federal Ports Health, our surge staff are supporting with non-stigmatizing passenger screening at airports to ensure that screening procedures are conducted with respect for passenger privacy and dignity.

A virtual capacity-building session for all health workers in Rivers State will soon take place. This training will focus on building awareness, developing capacity for identification, and fostering a supportive environment for all health workers across the state.

All health facilities have been instructed to strictly adhere to existing IPC protocols – including use of personal protective equipment (PPE), isolation of suspected cases, and thorough decontamination procedures.

The dedicated Safe Burial Team is available to provide clear guidelines and protocols on how Mpox-infected deceased should be buried, and our team works closely with families to ensure safe burials and the protection of the uninfected, while maintaining privacy and avoiding stigma.

Data collection is ongoing to determine the pattern of spread, and the behaviour of this ongoing Mpox strain, as research and knowledge sharing is an important response pillar just like infection prevention and control, risk communication, surveillance, diagnosis, case management, voordination.

These are the activities that the Rivers State Ministry of Health is undertaking to protect the lives of the people of Rivers State during the ongoing national Mpox emergency.

Looking ahead, what are some of the key priorities and areas of focus for you as the Honourable Commissioner for Health in Rivers State? How do you plan to build on your past experiences to drive sustainable improvements in the state’s healthcare system?

As Commissioner for Health, it is my responsibility to execute Governor Fubara’s vision for healthcare transformation in Rivers state. Through the #Health4AllRivers 7-point Strategy, in alignment with Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare’s Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), the Rivers state Ministry of Health seeks to leverage government systems to sustainably improve population health, save lives, enhance quality of life, provide financial risk protection from catastrophic healthcare expenditure especially with regard to reproductive, maternal, new-born, child and adolescent health, infectious diseases, and the growing burden of non-communicable diseases.

For the people of Rivers state, this means building integrated community primary healthcare and referral hospital systems through effective teamwork, reawakening school health programmes, bridging health workforce gaps, enhancing community skilled birth attendance, addressing self-care and reproductive health needs, geriatric care, and enhancing health insurance coverage across both formal and informal sectors, and student populations. A whole-of-society collaborative approach from the government, private sector, community organisations and institutions, academia, media, and civil society would be vital towards our achievement of #Health4AllRivers.

Kemi Ajumobi ASSOCIATE EDITOR, BUSINESSDAY MEDIA LIMITED.