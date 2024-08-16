A Historic Milestone: Stephanie Boyce, first person of colour to be president of the Law Society of England, Wales

Stephanie Boyce is a multi-award winning, highly experienced, approachable and inspiring adaptable leader, including leading through turmoil and challenging times. She has a strong values-based ethos that delivers excellence. A strategic thinker and influencer who ensures stakeholders are engaged and motivated to succeed. She delivers measurable and sustainable results and she is keen to use her experience to change the narrative.

After four attempts, Stephanie Boyce made history by becoming the 177th, the sixth female, the first person of colour and the second in-house solicitor in almost 50 years to become president of the Law Society of England and Wales in March 2021.

Stephanie was admitted as a solicitor in 2002 and has a wealth of experience in corporate governance, regulatory frameworks and professional regulation. Stephanie holds a Master of Laws in public law and global governance from King’s College London and is a Fellow of the Chartered Governance Institute, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and a member of The Society of Leadership Fellows.

Stephanie is the former chair of the Law Society Council, former Council member of the Law Society of England and Wales representing the Women Lawyers Division, former Chair of the Strategic Litigation Group and former member of the Board of the Law Society, a solicitor member of the Joint Tribunal Service and holds a number of statutory appointments with her local authority. In 2020, Stephanie was voted on to the Governance Hot 100 – Board Influencer and made the Power List 100 Most Influential Black People in the UK in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and jointly awarded the 2022 Burberry British Diversity Awards-Inspirational Role Model of the Year.

Stephanie is an Honorary Professor of Law, The Dickson Poon School of Law and a Fellow of King’s College London. She holds Honorary Doctorates of Law from Keele University, the University of East London and the University of Law for her work on equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) and contribution to the legal profession.

What motivated you to pursue a career in the legal profession and eventually become the President of the Law Society of England and Wales?

I was motivated to become a solicitor because I wanted to make a positive difference. Lawyers are an integral part of our society, working to uphold the rule of law and ensure individuals can be legally represented. I was driven by a desire to ensure that every voice is heard, acknowledged and to lead my profession, a profession I had worked so hard to join.

As the first person of colour to hold the position of Law Society President, what unique challenges or opportunities did you face, and how did you navigate them?

My historic tenure as Law Society President was marked by both significant challenges and opportunities. Through resilience, strategic advocacy, and a deep commitment to justice, I was able to navigate the role successfully and leave a lasting legacy of change.

As the first person of colour to hold the position of Law Society President, I faced both unique challenges and opportunities that required a combination of resilience, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Being the first person of colour in such a prominent role came with the pressure of being a trailblazer. There was an expectation to not only succeed in the position but also to represent the hopes and aspirations of all those whose voices had not always been readily heard.

Share some insights into your work as a thought leader and commentator on issues of social mobility and social justice? What are some of the key initiatives or projects you’ve been involved in?

As you know, social mobility is something that is very close to my heart. I am well aware of the barriers that can be stacked against you when you lack the financial and social currency to get ahead. Equally, legal rights mean absolutely nothing if you don’t know what your rights are and don’t even know when those rights are being taken away. I feel I have a responsibility along with others to ensure the public and ordinary citizens understand their rights, and so I am on a mission to get law taught in all schools. Equipping citizens with knowledge and understanding of their rights will ensure they can recognise a legal issue sooner rather than later and can act accordingly.

You’ve been recognised with several prestigious awards and honours, including being named one of the most influential Black people in the UK. What do these accolades mean to you, and how have they impacted your work and influence?

In October 2022, my term as president came to a close after 19 months in office and during one of the most turbulent times in this nation’s history, and I am proud of the work and achievements brought about during my tenure. Receiving the many awards that I have for my work has been breathtaking, I am delighted to have been recognised with the many awards but equally let me be clear, I am not driven by accolades but by a determination to lift as I climb and to ensure I leave this world in a better place than I found it.

Give insights into some of the key lessons you’ve learnt from navigating various world crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, during your time as Law Society President?

Navigating some of the challenges I faced during my tenure as president required resilience and a strong sense of self. By staying true to my values and purpose, I was able to lead authentically and make a meaningful impact. Forming alliances with like-minded individuals and organisations was vital to navigating these challenges.

I use my position to influence policy, engage with key stakeholders, and raise awareness about critical issues. I drew strength from my networks. These relationships provided guidance, encouragement, and practical advice for navigating the complexities of my role. Ultimately, I embraced a mindset of continuous learning and adaptation which helped me to stay ahead of challenges and seize new opportunities. By staying informed and open to new ideas, I was able to lead effectively in a rapidly changing landscape.

What are your plans or goals for the future, both in your professional and personal life, as you continue to use your leadership position for wider positive social impact?

When my term as president ended, I said then that was not it, I would continue to advocate for change because more was needed to be done. Being president afforded me a remarkable platform and opportunity to amplify my voice, to walk through doors that I didn’t even know were there, invited into rooms I would never have been invited into. I am determined to build on that platform and legacy. Ultimately, I would love to take my work to the House of Lords, where I can further leverage that platform to drive meaningful change and make an even greater impact.

On your journey to becoming the Law Society President, what were some of the key obstacles you had to overcome, and how did you persevere through the four attempts before finally securing the role?

My journey to becoming the Law Society President was marked by persistence, resilience, and a deep commitment to making a difference. It was not a straightforward path, and the obstacles I faced along the way were numerous, but each one taught me valuable lessons that shaped my leadership. I had to navigate my way around barriers seen and unseen, and I am still having to do so. There were times when I felt like an outsider, and overcoming the unspoken expectations and biases was a significant challenge.

It took me four attempts to secure the role of President. Each time I didn’t succeed, it was disheartening, but I knew I had to keep trying. Each setback was an opportunity to reassess, gather more experience, and come back stronger.

The key to persevering through the challenges was resilience. I refused to let setbacks define me. Instead, I saw them as stepping stones toward my ultimate goal. I remained focused on my vision and the change I wanted to bring about in the profession.

With each attempt, I sought to improve myself, whether it was through further education, gaining more experience, or refining my leadership skills. I saw every failure as an opportunity to learn and grow.

I kept reminding myself that my goal was not just personal achievement, but also about paving the way for others who might face similar challenges. This sense of purpose gave me the strength to keep going.

Finally, when I was elected as President, it was a culmination of years of hard work, determination, and belief in myself. The journey was not easy, but it was worth every challenge. The role has allowed me to amplify the voices of those who are often unheard and to advocate for the changes I believe are necessary within the profession.

In the end, my journey to becoming Law Society President was not just about the destination but about the lessons learned along the way and the resilience built through overcoming obstacles. It’s a testament to the fact that perseverance, coupled with a clear sense of purpose, can lead to great things.

What are your thoughts on the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) and how you’ve worked to drive progress in this area?

When Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat, when Ruby Bridges walked to school, a school she and many others had previously been refused entry to, their actions paved the way for the history we are witnessing unfolding today that a woman, Kamala Harris could hold the highest office in the land, the United States of America.

The actions of these individuals have not only left an indelible mark on our lives but an incredible legacy that allows each one of us to embrace the possibility that we can be anything, be anyone we set our minds to, to dream big, and to never give up.

When I was a child, I used to dream of becoming a solicitor—that I would change the world, right all the wrongs, and ensure justice was done—to speak up and speak for those whose voices had been silenced. And whilst I may still be working towards that endeavour, it is not lost on me the sacrifices made by the many so I could lead the solicitor profession through one of the most turbulent times in our nation’s history.

I am where I am today, thanks to the many who sat, walked, and ran to ensure the world would be a different place where I could fulfill my potential and aim for the stars. What you do matters; find your purpose and share it with the world.

Navigating a legal career in Nigeria, as in many places, can be challenging, especially for younger lawyers

Your fellow legal luminary, the Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris is vying for the seat of the President of America. What do you predict?

I predict she will win! And I stand ready and committed to answer her call when it comes.

In Nigeria, the younger lawyers often complain of the challenges it takes to rise in their career. What is your take on this and advice to them?

Navigating a legal career in Nigeria, as in many places, can be challenging, especially for younger lawyers who feel that the path to success is crowded and often obstructed by those who have already established themselves. It’s a common concern that senior lawyers sometimes do not create enough opportunities for the next generation to rise. As a result, many young lawyers are exploring alternative ways to apply their legal knowledge beyond traditional practice. This challenge isn’t just unique to Nigeria, it’s a concern in many professions. The legal field is often hierarchical, and the pathways to advancement can be far too narrow and difficult to navigate. However, these challenges can also be opportunities for innovation and growth. So, be flexible and innovative, young lawyers can carve out niches for themselves in emerging areas of law, legal tech, policy, or even business. Also, learn to network and build relationships. The importance of networking cannot be overstated. Building relationships with peers, mentors, and even those outside the traditional legal field can open doors that might otherwise remain closed. I’ve faced my share of challenges as well. Rising through the ranks wasn’t always straightforward, and there were times when the path seemed unclear. However, I learned to be persistent, to seek out opportunities, and to create my own when none were apparent. I also understood the importance of aligning my career with my passion and purpose, which ultimately guided my decisions and helped me navigate obstacles and I pushed at every door until it opened.

I predict Kamala Harris will win, and I stand ready and committed to answer her call when it comes

What is your opinion on the riots in the UK?

I am deeply troubled and saddened to see the scenes on the streets of Britain where individuals are being targeted because of a particular characteristic. Those individuals who are perpetrating this type of threatening behaviour are not representative of Britain.

Further, it is misleading and dangerous to name-call lawyers who are doing their job and upholding the rule of law. Anyone has a right to challenge the legality of the law with the assistance of a lawyer, who has a duty to advise their client on their rights.

Threats of attack on immigration law firms and advice centres and on the legal profession undermine the rule of law and can have real-life consequences.

The rioting, the violent protests, the racist attacks, and those who are whipping up on social media and encouraging violent criminal and intimidating behaviour should also feel the full force of the law. Individuals must be reassured that they can go about their daily business free from threats, intimidation and violence. We must all stand united in our calls for peace.

What day will you never forget and why?

There are many unforgettable days that have peppered my personal and professional life, each leaving its unique mark. It’s difficult to pick just one, because every day is a blessing and an opportunity to try again, to learn, and to grow.

What do you hope for?

I have since experienced firsthand the transformative power of a good education. Along the way, I have learnt to believe in my potential to make a positive difference and not underestimate the impact I can have on the world. And in a time where there is so much hatred and mean-spiritedness in the world, my hope is that we can move our focus away from what divides us towards what unites us. We may not always agree or see eye to eye, but my wish is that we will not continue to focus on what we disagree on, but on what we can agree on. Let’s stop the division and find the common ground that unites us.

Concluding words

Every door is open if you PUSH: You Persevere Until Something Happens.

