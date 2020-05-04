Three reasons we gave back to our motor insurance policy holders

No one predicted that 2020 would be dealt a socio-economic blow as early as the first quarter into the year. No one, not even the government, was prepared for the inadvertent outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The impact has left businesses, industries, religious activities and social lives in comatose. The move though drastic, was necessary to stop the rapid spread of the virus to the more than 3 million people currently infected. Without such strict measures, our healthcare will be overwhelmed, and the fatalities will surpass our capacity to provide decent attention and response.

While we move very vigorously against the virus, people and businesses are on the receiving end. But as we have committed to assuring happiness for our customers, we thought we could use some empathy during these times. So, we elected to give back in the most thoughtful way the customers can relate. Here are the three factors that shaped our decisions:

1. Compensate customers for the immobility of their vehicles

When COVID-19 pandemic began to spread across the globe, the World Health Organisation prescribed different precautionary measures. But as the person-to-person infections continued almost unchecked, the global healthcare custodian, requested various government shutdown socio-economic lives and moved into lockdown mode.

This step meant that people had to park their vehicles and stay indoors. While the social distancing prescription has proven to be the safest and most effective way to flatten the curve on the virus rapid infection rate, it is however tough on the people physically, psychologically and socially. Afterall the human being is a social being.

For making this measure, which has now been relaxed, a relative success, Leadway Assurance elected to give back two weeks’ worth of premium to our comprehensive motor insurance policyholders for grounding their cars through the lockdown periods and not taking any form of risk.

2. Because keeping in touch with loved ones is essential

Telecoms sassy advertisings have been touting data as a necessity as oxygen as to our lives. The COVID-19 provoked lockdown has finally helped to validate this claim.

Beyond the basic human needs such as shelter, food, clothing and security, data join the league of the must-haves as people remained holed up in their homes. Everyone in isolation had to rely on data and airtime to connect with the goings-on around them and with friends and extend families.

Considering this, Leadway Assurance will be converting the value of the premium to be paid back and send to policyholders as airtime. There is no better gift for a distressed body than pure oxygen to revive it. We know, right!

3. We just want to see happy faces

As Pierre Jeanty, the famous American Author once sweetly wrote: “I just want to see you smile more, laugh more, carry a little less of the world on your back and more happiness in your heart. I want to see you explore more, give yourself into your dreams more, reward fear with less of you and live more.”

As an organisation that prides itself on “insuring the happiness” of our customer in the last five decades, Jeanty spoke our mind. We just want to see our customers happy, smiling and carrying less of the world in these perilous times.

As our motor insurance client, take part in this giveback using www.leadway.com/lockdownbonus Also, be a part of our happy family by connecting with us via our virtual communication channels – (01) 2800 700, Social Media handles @LeadwayAssurance on Facebook and Instagram and @Leadwayinsure on Twitter or send an email to Lcs@leadway.com to speak with our representatives.