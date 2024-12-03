SYNLAB tap insurance based HMO’s to deliver affordable healthcare

SYNLAB Nigeria, a laboratory diagnostic service provider, said it has leveraged Insurance based Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO), to provide affordable healthcare services to Nigerians.

The organisation disclosed this during a free healthcare outreach in Lagos, to commemorate its 20th anniversary

Afolabi Obe, chief medical officer, SYNLAB said the company have taped partnerships and insurance based HMO’s make their services easier and accessible to Nigerians

“Some companies have signed partnerships with us in which case their staff will come and do their investigations with us. We have also partnered with number of Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO) who are basically insurance based to enable people access our facility,” he said

According to the medical officer, the outreach was not only informed by their 20th anniversary celebration but also the need to improve the health status and well-being of Nigerians.

“We are giving back to the society, we are an organisation that value relationship and believe in the health of Nigerians, so while celebrating our 20th anniversary in this business, we thought it wise to contribute our quota in the well-being of Nigerians

“This is why today we want to check people’s health status. We have doctors and consultants who will further advise them on their health. We also partnered with a pharmaceutical company who made available some drugs that are free while the ones that are not free, they are advised to get it,” he added.

Speaking on the company’s projections, he said SYNLAB as a health organisation wants to continue maintaining it’s stand by providing reliable medical laboratory results irrespective of the economic realities, extending SynLAB reach to more Nigerians and building partnership with government agencies to access more opportunities.

Adeyemi Ajayi, head, Human Resources at SYNLAB also explained that the organisation is built on affordability, which they were able to achieve through collaboration and partnership.

“One of our visions at SYNLAB is to make medical diagnosis affordable for Nigerians. While we do not operate as an insurance company, we have however partnered with some health insurance organisations who are able to provide access to our services. A Lot of HMOs are making use of our services for Diagnosis,” Ajayi added.

Speaking on expansion plans, Ajayi said SYNLAB is on track to expand their operations to other states of the federation especially in the East, North and other parts of Lagos .

Nwakerendu Ike, marketing manager, SYNLAB Nigeria said the company has locations across every region of the country with 31 locations with plans to expand across the states.

