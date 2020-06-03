SUNU presents PPE to Lagos State Teaching Hospital

Medical officers of the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH) were excited with the receipt of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from Sunu Group to help protect front line health workers against Coronavirus.

Representing the Chief Medical Director of the teaching hospital, Chris Bode the Deputy Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Clinical Services, LUTH, Ayodeji Oluwole while receiving the equipment said they came at a time when the hospital was almost running out of stock. He said in the last few weeks, they have had about 100 of Covid-19 positive patients.

He said while many are still on admission, they have delivered two Covid-19 positive pregnant women, even as they are delivering more.

He said: “We are really running short of these supplies of PPE equipment and SUNU Group has just donated them to us at a very good time. I am sure the health workers will be praying for the company. The equipment is exactly what we need for the front line workers. It’s very important because we have a block with four floors and 120 beds. We have about 100 patients meaning you need about 100 workers. They all have to wear these and they go in to check on the patients like four to five times a day.

“Before you know it, all these will be consumed between two to three weeks. It’s something you use and incinerate. So it is a very timely donation and we are appreciative of it because this is what we really need now. We are running short. We thought the pandemic was going to last for like four weeks but this is the second month. If you count February, this is the third month. So it’s something that we need more from well-meaning donors like SUNU Group”, he noted.

Samuel Ogbodo, managing director, Sunu Assurance Plc, said the company is happy to donate very important consumables, masks, googles and overalls that are very important in protecting health workers on the frontline.

Also, the Managing Director, Sunu Health, Dr Patrick Korie said the strategy of the Group is help curtail the spread of Covid-19 with the PPE equipment.