Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers pays out N7bn monthly to retirees

Olumide Oyetan, chief executive, of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers reaffirms commitment to delivering quality customer service to retirees, stating it pays out N7 billion monthly on benefits to retirees.

“Currently, we disburse about N7 billion monthly to almost 80,000 retirees and have paid over N1.3 trillion to retirees since the inception of the Contributory Pension Scheme, Olumide Oyetan, chief executive of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

He made the disclosure while responding to a video currently circulating online showing a client at one of its Experience Centres who appeared distressed.

Oyetan said, “We have since communicated with the client, successfully resolved the concern, and processed his benefits within the established timeline.”

“We would like to reassure our clients of our unwavering commitment to our vision statement: “To secure the future of pension contributors through innovative solutions that empower them to retire well.”

Our dedication to providing top-tier pension fund administration for both private and public sector employees is evident through our focus on timely payments and effective investment strategies, he said.

With shareholders’ funds exceeding N60 billion, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers is far above the regulatory minimum of N5 billion and well positioned to support our clients in achieving a secure retirement.

Oyetan noted, “Our priority is prompt payment, as it ensures our clients’ financial security in retirement. With a network of 40 branches nationwide, we guarantee accessibility to our services and support at the convenience of our clients.”

“We deeply appreciate the feedback from our clients and are constantly refining our services to better meet their needs. Our focus on integrity and transparency reinforces our reputation as reliable partners in retirement planning, allowing our clients to focus on enjoying their retirement without financial concerns, he said.

He said Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers offers value-added services such as personalized financial planning advice and retirement planning tools. “Our digital platforms, including mobile apps and online portals, enable clients to monitor their accounts and track their funds’ growth conveniently, empowering them to make informed financial decisions,” Olumide added.

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers also emphasizes effective communication, utilizing multiple channels, including a 24/7 multilingual call centre—to ensure clients can easily reach out for support and information. This commitment to open communication reflects its understanding of keeping clients informed and engaged.