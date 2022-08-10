Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers boots customer experience with travel policy

Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings has reiterated its resolve to boost customers’ experiences while they enjoy their holidays with the Stanbic IBTC Travel Insurance policy.

Anselem Igbo, chief executive, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, disclosed this while emphasising the importance of having a travel insurance cover.

Anselem pointed out that travelling comes with a lot of excitement alongside a lot of risks, which can only be mitigated by having a travel insurance policy.

According to him, Stanbic IBTC’s travel insurance policy provides financial protection to policyholders against unexpected occurrences or challenges they may encounter during their trips.

“A travel insurance cover is an insurance product for covering unforeseen losses incurred while travelling, either internationally or domestically. Some of the problems associated with travel are not limited to cancellation of one’s trip, illness or injury. Natural disasters, bad weather, strikes, riots, hijacking and crashes are also risks to contend with. Insurance is always the best decision to take, and that is because it covers you, indeed,” Anselem said.

“Generally, a travel insurance policy covers the following: belongings that are lost, stolen or damaged during a trip, theft of cash as well as luggage delayed (over a certain number of hours, as specified by the insurer). Others are missing travel documents-for example passport, lost or stolen credit cards, financial loss as well as luggage and personal effects lost in transit.”

He emphasised that Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers ensures that its customers are well protected from the hazards associated with travelling, adding that the company boasts of a team of qualified and experienced individuals with a range of industry expertise in the provision of seamless holiday experiences to its customers.

Anselem added that the company provides solution-based risk management and insurance intermediary services aimed at the total satisfaction of clients and other interested business establishments.

He explained that the company is positively disposed to packaging tailor-made solutions to suit its customers in addition to its advisory role in educating clients on risk prevention. It also guarantees excellent claims settlement to the client when claims occur.

Additionally, these measures ensure that customers experience an enjoyable time while on vacation or on a business trip, and Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers is one of the best organisations where travellers can get the best travel insurance deals.

The CE explained that travel insurance is one of the general insurance products offered by Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers, and that other products in this category include: Motor Insurance, Marine and Aviation Insurance, and Oil & Gas Insurance, amongst others.

Stanbic IBTC’s travel insurance policyholders are guaranteed adequate compensation as the company is poised to reduce the risks associated with unexpected events during domestic or international travels. It is of immense advantage to always insure oneself while planning to embark on a trip.