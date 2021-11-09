Stakeholders laud PILA on contributions to growth of sector

Stakeholders in the Insurance Industry have applauded the Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA) on their growing presence in leadership positions in the financial services sector and contributions to the growth of the insurance industry in Nigeria.

PILA got this commendation at the official commissioning of its new secretariat building witnessed by dignitaries including Sunday Thomas, the commissioner for Insurance, Rabiu Olowo, commissioner for Finance, Lagos State and Darlington Nwokocha, chairman, house of representative committee on Insurance among others.

Sunday Thomas speaking at the official commissioning of the multimillion naira PILA House in Lagos, commended the fact that women are taking up important space in leadership and doing a great job at it. “Women are multipliers. Whatever you give to them they make better, and as we have seen with PILA and this beautiful edifice, our women have taken charge and doing great things. You will always have my support,” Thomas concluded.

Whilst delivering his speech as the Special Guest of Honour, Thomas acknowledged the visible support of the Lagos State Commissioner for Finance, Rabiu Olowo, to the cause of the industry, stating that the action underscores the disposition of the Lagos State government towards insurance

In his goodwill message Darlington Nwokocha, chairman, House of representative committee on Insurance, extended the felicitations of the House saying, “I am proud of the Professional Insurance Ladies Association and all they have done. This beautiful Secretariat here is another progressive development for the industry.” He utilised the opportunity to announce the commitment of the House of Representatives to the growth of the Association and the industry with the donation of a public address system for the new Secretariat.

Rabiu Olowo, commissioner for finance, Lagos State on his part reiterated the importance of insurance to the Lagos State Government which he noted was why the state government was making insurance a culture in the State. He commended PILA on their efforts for the insurance industry and that they can count on the support of the Lagos State government at all times.

While welcoming dignitaries to the event, Joyce Ojemudia, president of PILA and the MD/CEO, African Alliance Insurance PLC, gave all the glory to God and the staunch support of the entire Forthright Ladies. “This beautiful edifice is the culmination of many years of planning, pushing and belief. It is a good thing to praise the Lord, our help in ages past and our sustenance at all times,”

She paid homage to the forebears whose efforts were instrumental to the building: Oluyomi Onabanjo who championed the purchase of the landed property upon which the Secretariat stands; Funmi Folarin who set up a Building Fund committee that saw to the foundation laying and the late executive vice chairman of IGI, Remi Olowude, who helped the association raise substantial funds which was the seed money with which the foundation of the building was laid in 2012.

PILA is the elite professional Association of Women in Insurance across Africa. Established in 1973, the association has become the rallying point for professional women in the industry. Recall that earlier in the year, the association hosted a side event at the 47th AIO Conference in Lagos.