Sovereign Trust extends CSR on care for cancer

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility intervention in the area of health development and advocacy, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc recently collaborated with Atinuke Cancer Foundation, (ACF) in advancing the fight against the spread of the cancer scourge in Nigeria and beyond.

Atinuke Lawal, founder, and a living survivor of the cancer disease expressed her joy to the Management of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc and other well-meaning corporate organizations who supported the quiz competition amongst Senior Secondary Schools in Nigeria. The grand finale of the quiz competition was held in Lagos at the MUSON Centre.

In her words, “it has become very imperative to start the fight against cancer amongst our teenagers at a very early stage so they can well be informed about the dreadful disease and how to combat it even as the world is yet to find a lasting and permanent cure for it”.

She said as a living testament in the fight against cancer, it behoves of her to let the world know that the cancer scourge is not what can be handled with levity.

Read also: To avoid prostate cancer, quit smoking, live healthy lifestyle, physician tells men

According to her, “early detection is a vital element in combating the disease in the human body”.

The quiz competition amongst Senior Secondary School Students is a form of educational advocacy aimed at increasing the level of awareness about cancer in our society and how we can begin to collectively work towards finding a permanent cure to it in the days ahead.

Segun Bankole, chief spokesperson of Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, noted that the underwriting firm is totally committed to ensuring that Nigerians are well informed about health-related issues that are pertinent to their wellbeing as a people and the Nation as a whole.

For us as an organization, “our CSR springboard is hinged on the pivotal elements of Health, Sports and the Environment, HSE”. In other words, we are committed to supporting in our own little way, initiatives that are slanted in these directions.

Alfred Adeyemi from Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State, emerged the winner of the debut edition of the Cancer Awareness Quiz Competition. The overriding message from the event is encapsulated in the mantra of the Atinuke Cancer Foundation, LET’S KILL IT.