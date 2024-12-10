Skilled professionals key to resilient insurance industry in Africa – Continental Re GMD

Lawrence Nazare, GMD of Continental Re

The future of Africa’s insurance industry will be built on a foundation of skilled professionals who are equipped to face new and emerging challenges, Lawrence Nazare, GMD of Continental Re said.

Nazare speaking on the Company’s donation of N62 million towards the establishment of an ICT facility at the College of Insurance & Financial Management (CIFM) reiterated its commitment to fostering growth among its partners across all regions of operation.

He explained that the initiative aligns with Continental Re’s broader strategy to promote excellence and sustainability within Africa’s insurance landscape.

Nazare highlighted that Continental Re recently launched the an Academy, which aims to collaborate with local institutions such as CIFM to enhance training and capacity-building efforts in the Nigerian insurance sector.

“Our academy focuses on aligning training programs with local industry demands to equip graduates with the necessary skills for success,” he said.

According to Nazare, the strategic approach seeks to position CIFM and similar institutions as vital sources of skilled professionals, fostering industry growth and resilience. He also emphasized the importance of increasing insurance penetration across Africa and building a more resilient continent.

Meanwhile, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has expressed its appreciation to Continental Reinsurance Plc for donation describing the initiative as transformative for the Nigerian insurance industry

Jide Orimolade, chairman of the Governing Council of the CIFM, who also serves as the institute’s deputy president who led the delegation to Continental Re to receive the donation said, “The value we see in Continental Re is something very close to our hearts. Strengthening the skill set within the insurance industry is crucial, and this support represents a significant step toward achieving that goal.

“When the industry recognizes the College of Insurance as a hub for producing skilled professionals, it will enhance its reputation as a source of qualified talent to fill critical roles. This initiative is indeed commendable. Kudos to Continental Re for its outstanding contributions to capacity development in the sector.”

In her remarks, Yetunde Ilori, president of CIIN, expressed gratitude to Continental Re for its continued support and dedication to human capital development.

Share