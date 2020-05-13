Royal Exchange GMD woos young people on career opportunities in insurance industry

Young generations of Nigerian’s have been urged to take career in insurance as the industry has great potentials for growth and opportunity for employment and career advancement.

Wale Banmore, group managing director (GMD), Royal Exchange Plc made the call at the Babcock University Students Association Day recently, where

Banmore said the insurance industry in Nigeria is a N450 billion sector and has the capacity to grow to trillions and its getting there. Besides, it is a major employer of labour, especially skilled insurance professionals, amongst other fields.

“Without insurance, there would be fewer jobs, and even fewer businesses. Who here will buy a car without insurance, or visit the hospital without health insurance? We help companies remain in business.

According to him, many interesting career paths which cater to varied skill sets and interests abound in insurance. We have need for most of the professionals – engineers to do risk surveys, accountants to keep financial records, Information Technology to develop our software used for operations, Customer Service, etc. Opportunities also abound for independent agents, brokers, etc.

Banmore said insurance industry offers competitive compensation packages to attract and retain the best talents. With opportunities for growth and professionalism via the training arm, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), the prospect to grow is limitless.

Workforce Opportunity for Millennials/Innovators – Now is the time to get into the industry, bring your disruptive ideas, your innovations, unique skill-sets and expertise is what is required as we prepare for the next growth phase of the insurance industry in Nigeria.

Banmore, while giving reasons why insurance should be considered as a first choice career, noted that the insurance market is a resilient marketplace and as a result, it can be a solid bet for those looking to enjoy a long and prosperous career.

“As you might have gleaned from my presentation today, the insurance industry is growing and needs you to help it take the quantum leap forward.

“Even when natural disasters occur and claims paid in their billions, the industry has remained buoyant. Opportunities abound for Analysts (actuaries), Sales (marketers), General Management (HR, Operations, Communications), Brokers (intermediaries between insurance company and the client), Underwriters – technical back office operations,” he stated.

While trying to paint the picture of people’s perception about insurance in Nigeria and why the young graduates are needed in the industry, Wale said “Unfortunately, Insurance is normally the “Last Choice” selection for graduates – because Insurers of yesteryears have portrayed the profession in a negative light – compared to the Bankers and the rest.