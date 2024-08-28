Rex Insurance strategy for retail distribution strengthens with Jibowu Branch

General Insurance firm, Rex Insurance Company Limited said it has strengthened its strategy of deepening retail distribution with the official opening of Lagos Mainland Branch, located in Jibowu.

The state of the art branch office, which is strategically located at to cover Lagos Mainland and environs, is expected to offer first class insurance services to people and clients within the area.

Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, managing director/CEO speaking at the commissioning of the office, said the firm is poised to drive retail insurance through its branch offices, adding that many more offices would be opened soon.

According to her, branch offices in Abuja; Ibadan and Benin City are ready for commissioning, while Asaba, Kano Port Harcourt branches will be ready before the end of the year.

“We have a strong strategy to build our retail business so that our customers and clients can reach us .For us at Rex, we have a responsibility to ensure that more people have access to insurance and able to ensure the benefits of protecting what matters to them, she said.

She noted that the firm is firmly committed to attaining the status of been amongst top 10 most reputable insurance companies in Nigeria.

She implored the insuring public within Lagos Mainland to obtain their insurance needs from the branch, stating that the branch has been equipped with best human and material resources to provide top-notch services that the firm offers.

Nwachukwu reiterated the firm’s desire to support people at the grassroots with life changing insurance experience, stating that it is worrisome to note that larger chunk of insurance claims settlements go to corporate, while people at the retail level get little, adding that the firm is determined to shore-up insurance benefits for people at the grassroots through enhancement of retail operations.

She appreciated the board, management, shareholders and staff for the opportunity to recreate insurance experience in the country, noting that Rex Insurance would continue to provide rest of mind for the insurance public through good products deployment and prompt claims payment.

Sunny Uwagboi, he executive director, Rex Insurance said it is a new dawn in the company, stating that the company has been retooled with new vigour, energy and hope to offer top-notch insurance services to the public.

He noted that the branch office is strategically located to serve the insurance needs of the public, whilst imploring the public to trust their insurance cares to the company.

Victoria Afolayan, team lead, Jibowu Lagos Branch Office, said her team is committed to driving the company’s vision of serving the public with exceptional insurance services.

Shella Ezeuko, company’s secretary/general counsel noted that there is a fresh air in the company, stating that the firm is fully poised to help the public meet their insurance needs.