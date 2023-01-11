Premium Pension achieves N1trn milestone in AUM

Premium Pension Limited has achieved a milestone record of N1trillion in Assets under Management (AUM), making it one of the only 3 Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) out of 19 operators in the market.

Unique to it, Premium Pension however is the fact that it is the first PFA fully owned by Nigerians that has achieved the over N1 trillion AUM without any form of business combination, the company said.

It is one of the first seven (7) Pension Fund Administrators (PFA) licensed in December 2005 by the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The Company says its a pacesetter in the pension industry in several performance metrics, and one of such is the attainment of Information Security Management (ISMS) certification ISO 27001 under the auspices of the British Standard Institute (BSI) in 2015 and a second certification from the same BSI in Quality Management System (QMS), ISO 9001 in 2018. Both certifications were renewed in 2021.

With over 775,000 Members and over N323billion benefits payout to over 88,000 beneficiaries, since inception Premium Pension operates from its headquarters in Abuja.

Its teaming members are serviced through the Company’s offices in all States of the Federation as well as the Federal Capital territory (FCT). Its multilingual Call Center and online channels through its website as well as Multi-channel Mobile App support the physical outlets in offering accessibility to its growing number of clientele.

“In one of the most important service assessment points i.e. investment returns, the Company has consistently remained in the top quartile with the RSA Fund II being one of the best performing, since inception. The Company has well-trained Staff that have remained part of the success story and remain committed to delivering Premium Experience, across all interaction platforms, to all Members. With its corporate mission “to grow our members’ wealth and enable them embrace their golden years” every action of the Board, Management and Staff are centred around customers, the company said.

Commenting on the recent development, Ibrahim Alhassan Babayo, the Company’s board chairman, said, “The attainment of N1trillion Assets under Management is a clear manifestation of hard work which translated into effective management of resources entrusted under the care of our Company”.

Babayo, while appreciating the National Pension Commission for creating the right environment to safeguard pension assets further said, “Premium Pension is now in the league of Tier-1 PFAs”. He appreciated his colleagues on the Board for providing guidance towards attainment of this feat. He also hailed Management and Staff for their discipline and professionalism that had continued to see the Company grow from strength to strength. He charged them to remain as seasoned professionals in the pension industry.

While thanking God for the wisdom in creating sound strategies and capacity to remain focused in execution, Umar Sanda Mairami, managing director/ CEO expressed his appreciation to customers who entrusted their retirement savings to Premium Pension Limited. He went further to say, “This great milestone of having over N1 trillion Assets under Management was achieved through customer patronage and dint of hard work by staff at all levels without any business combination but by adhering to the Company’s Vision of being “the fastest growing top-tier PFA creating value”.

Premium Pension Limited is a licensed Pension Fund Administrator, which started operations in the year 2005.