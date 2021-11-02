PILA house set for commissioning Tuesday

The Professional Insurance Ladies Association (PILA), the elite body of women in insurance across Africa, is set to officially commission its multimillion naira Secretariat, PILA House, on the second of November, 2021. Located at the heart of Lagos, on the popular Iwaya Road, Yaba.

The secretariat is set to become the hub of all PILA related activities as well as for other social uses.

“The official opening of our PILA House coming at this point is testament to the grit, passion, drive and focus that is synonymous with our Association, Joyce Ojemudia, President of PILA, stated in a statement made available to the media.

“Whilst we cannot but acknowledge the contributions of all past presidents, as well as leading industry figures to the completion of this project, special thanks must go to our donors, both corporate and individuals as well as the wonderful in-house committee that brought all these together.”

Read also:International Breweries posts 32.1% growth in third quarter

PILA House is finally open for activities to the glory of God and the advancement of our industry,” She added. The commissioner for Insurance, Oludare Thomas and the chairman of, house committee on Insurance, Darlington Nwokocha are expected to be the special guests of Honour while Rabiu Olowo, honourable commissioner for Finance, Lagos State would be the Guest of Honour.

Recall that the acquisition of the land for the PILA House was done in 2005 under the presidency of Yomi Onabanjo. Over the next 16 years, various Presidents have contributed their bits to the project before being finally completed by the administration of Joyce Ojemudia.

Also, in line with its tradition; the association, in conjunction with the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria, is set to host the annual PILA Night. This year’s event, themed Effizy Night, will hold at Park Inn by Radisson on the third of November 2021, a day after the commissioning of the Secretariat.