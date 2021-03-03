PIAfrica offers platform to discuss pension funds, alternative investment market

PIAfrica, the only dedicated Pension Funds and Alternative Investment show in Africa has created virtual platforms that will allow stakeholders in the industry to discuss pension fund and alternative investments market in Africa.

This is coming at a time when players in the pension industry are seeking for alternative investment windows to channel growing pension funds to better the future and wellbeing of their retirees anf contributors in the immediate and long term.

With the impact of Covid-19 across the global, this year’s programme is happening online, and will bring several virtual events that will take place during this month of March.

The 4th edition offers to all participants the unique opportunity to attend a total of 8 virtual events: 5 webinars, 2 full days of lead virtual conference, and a masterclass training session.

The event has been designed to provide a comprehensive view of pension funds and African Alternative investment market. Leading Pension Funds and Investment Companies will share their views on the current investment climate, the strategies to overcome existing challenges and the opportunities available to savvy investors.

Developed under the theme “The Developmental Impact of Pension Funds – Allocating Capital in a Broad-Based Economy”, the PIAfrica Month offers more opportunities to meet, network and learn from Pension Funds & Asset Managers experts that will determine the scope and value of the developmental impact of pension funds:

PIAfrica will have the special participation of savvy speakers, such as Bronwyn Knight, chief executive officer at Grit Real Estate Income Group; Vikram Bhandari, portfolio manager in the Alternative Solutions Group, BlackRock; Michael Mgwaba, head – ETP Business, Markets ABSA CIB; Admassu Tadesse, president and group MD, Trade and Development Bank; Craig Stanley, partner, Enko Capital Management LLP; Svenja Becker, managing partner, Moravia Investments; Heleen Goussard, head of Alternative Investment Services, Riscura; Shamin Sookia, managing director, Perigeum Capital; Yann Robbiola, president partner, LS Advisors SAS;Tanya Van Lill, chief executive officer at Capital and Private Equity Association; George Asante, managing principal/ head of Global Market at ABSA Group; and many others.

The Key Strategic Partners of Pensions Funds and Alternative Investments Africa Virtual Conference 2021 are Grit Real Estate Income, BlackRock, ABSA, DBSA (Development Bank of Southern Africa), Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), TDB (Trade & Development Bank), ENKO capital, Africinvest, Moravia Capital Investments, RisCura, LS Advisors, Perigeum Capital, BADEA.

Supporting institutions include African Private Equity & Venture Capital Association, Association of Pension Administrators of Kenya, Moroccan Private Equity Association (AMIC), Actuarial Society of South Africa, SAVCA, PENOP and Global Finance Mauritius.