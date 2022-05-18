PFAs appoint Payone Solution, Afritech for customer data recapture

The Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have engaged two agents Payone Solution Systems Limited and Afritech Multi Concept Limited to carry out Data Recapture Exercise (DRE) for its contributors and retirees consistent with the National Pension Commissions’ (PenCom’s) approval.

The agents are authorised to establish centres and carry out data recapture for Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders who are unable to visit the offices of their PFAs, PenCom said in a statement.

PenCom in a recent statement invited all RSA holders to visit any branch of their Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) to participate in the ongoing Data Recapture Exercise (DRE), stating that the exercise is for both active contributors and retirees whose data have not been recaptured.

According to the commission, the DRE is in compliance with the directive of the Federal Government that all data generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

It is also consistent with the need to have a credible database of all RSA holders in Nigeria, the Commission said.

“Consequently, all active contributors are hereby advised to visit their PFAs and provide the following documents to complete the data recapture: Staff Identity Card or any one of the following; National Driver’s License; or Permanent Voter’s Card; or International Passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians; Enrollment Slip issued by NIMC; and Birth Certificate or Sworn Affidavit of Age Declaration.

For retirees, who are either on programmed withdrawal or on annuity, they are expected to present the following documents: National Driver’s License or any one of the following; Permanent Voter’s Card; or International Passport (mandatory for non-Nigerians); Enrollment Slip issued by NIMC; Letter of Retirement issued by the employer to the retiree.

“All RSA holders, who have had a name change (either their surnames or first names or both after registration), should present the following documents to their PFAs: Marriage Certificate (only applicable in the case of marriage); Newspaper publication for change of name; Sworn affidavit; Confirmation letter for change of name from employer (if still in employment)”

“All PFAs have been directed by PenCom to issue Acknowledgement Slips to RSA holders who submit complete documents for their data recapture. The RSA holders will be notified of the status of their data recapture (successful or not successful) within five working days of submission of documents.”