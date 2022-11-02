Olusegun Omosehin to be invested 25th NIA chairman

Olusegun Omosehin, the managing director/CEO, Old Mutual Nigeria as the 25th Chairman of the Nigerian Insurers Association will hold tomorrow Thursday November 3rd, 2022 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

Nigerian Insurers Association is the umbrella organization for all insurers in the country and the investiture ceremony of its new Chairman formally heralds the change of leadership including the principal officers of the Association.

The investiture ceremony presents an opportunity for the new Chairman to share his vision and strategic direction of the association during his tenure. It is a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the insurance industry including clients, insurers, brokers, investors, government agencies, other professional bodies and providers of ancillary services to interact and share ideas on how to continually position insurance and appreciate its role in the larger economy.

Meanwhile, erudite professor of Political Economy and politician Pat Utomi will chair the investiture ceremony. Also listed for the high-profile event is the commissioner for Insurance, Olorundare Sunday Thomas who will be the Special Guest of honour while the Amapetu of Mahinland and chairman of Ilaje Council of traditional rulers, Igbokoda, Ondo State, His Imperial Majesty Oba Segun Williams Akinyomi will be the Royal Father of the day.

Other dignitaries and the crème of society who have confirmed their attendance of the event, which has become a major activity in the calendar of the Association every two years, will join them.

Kunle Ahmed, chairman of the investiture, the ceremony will be significantly different from others as the investiture committee has lined up programmes / activities to signpost the event including the 25th Investiture Golf kitty.

“We want to use this investiture ceremony to make a bold statement that insurance has taken its pride of place in the financial service sector and our hope is that guests will go home with a clear understanding of the agenda of the new chairman for the association during his tenure which will impact insurance practice and the economy at large. We are looking forward to the best investiture ever”, he enthused.

Yetunde Ilori, director general, NIA the event will afford the chairman the opportunity to unveil his roadmap for the insurance industry. It will also enable the guests have more understanding of the insurance industry. “ We expect an eventful and impactful investiture ceremony’ she enthused.