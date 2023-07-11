Nigeria’s Sunday Thomas leads African insurance regulators

Sunday Thomas, Nigeria’s insurance commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission has been elected the President of the Organization of African Insurance Supervisory Authorities (OAISA).

Thomas’ election alongside his vice-president Issouf Traore of Cote D’ Ivoire was ratified at the general assembly of the body at Tunis, Tunisia recently.

The OAISA is an intergovernmental organization eligible for the rights and privileges granted by the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

It’s an organization saddled with the objects of promoting cooperation among African Insurance Supervisory Authorities to share experience in the effective supervision of the insurance industry in Africa for the development of Insurance Markets for the benefits and the protection of policyholders; contributing to capacity building and financial stability of the African Continent.

The newly elected officials of the Organization shall serve the continent for a period of two years in the first instance, renewable once.

It is imperative to note that Thomas was the pioneer chairman of the West Africa Insurance Supervisors Association, WAISA.